(KMAland) -- It's a day full of sectional wrestling, regular season basketball, district swimming and a little bowling.
KMA Sports has Class 2A sectional wrestling and Maryville/Glenwood girls basketball showdown -- both from Glenwood - on KMA 960. Check out the full slate below.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A Sectional 5 at Missouri Valley
Class 1A Sectional 7 at Interstate 35, Truro
Class 1A Sectional 8 at Ogden
Class 1A Sectional 13 at Guthrie Center
Class 1A Sectional 14 at Riverside
Class 2A Sectional 3 at ADM
Class 2A Sectional 4 at Glenwood On KMA 960
Class 2A Sectional 9 at Albia
Class 2A Sectional 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Archbishop Bergan Tournament
Nebraska State Dual Championship at Kearney
Weeping Water Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Diagonal (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Norwalk at Lewis Central (G)
Maryville at Glenwood (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Riverside at Heartland Christian (G/B)
Ankeny Christian at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Battle at Lafayette (G)
Union Star at East Harrison (G/B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Crete at Blair (G/B)
Elkhorn at Elkhorn South (G/B)
Norris at Columbus (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Raymond Central at Platteview (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: (G) at SECC, 6:00 PM
3rd Place: (G) at SECC, 2:45 PM
Championship: Yutan vs. Auburn (B) at SECC, 7:45 PM
3rd Place: Freeman vs. Palmyra (B) at SECC, 1:00 PM
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G) at Diller-Odell, 6:00 PM
3rd Place: Diller-Odell vs. Sterling (G) at Diller-Odell, 3:00 PM
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson-Brock (B) at Diller-Odell, 7:30 PM
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Tri County (B) at Diller-Odell, 4:30 PM
Metro Conference
Omaha North at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Wahoo at Grand Island Central Catholic (B)
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln East (G/B)
Grand Island at Omaha Marian (G)
Grand Island at Creighton Prep (B)
Lincoln Southwest at Westside (G/B)
Kearney at Papillion-La Vista South (G)
Omaha Benson at Norfolk (G/B)
Bellevue East at Lincoln High (G/B)
Lincoln North Star at Bellevue West (G/B)
Millard North at Lincoln Northeast (G/B)
Millard South at Fremont (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at Creston
Lenox Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE
District Swimming at Johnston