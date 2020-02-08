KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's a day full of sectional wrestling, regular season basketball, district swimming and a little bowling.

KMA Sports has Class 2A sectional wrestling and Maryville/Glenwood girls basketball showdown -- both from Glenwood - on KMA 960. Check out the full slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Class 1A Sectional 5 at Missouri Valley

Class 1A Sectional 7 at Interstate 35, Truro

Class 1A Sectional 8 at Ogden

Class 1A Sectional 13 at Guthrie Center

Class 1A Sectional 14 at Riverside

Class 2A Sectional 3 at ADM

Class 2A Sectional 4 at Glenwood On KMA 960

Class 2A Sectional 9 at Albia

Class 2A Sectional 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Archbishop Bergan Tournament

Nebraska State Dual Championship at Kearney

Weeping Water Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour at Diagonal (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Norwalk at Lewis Central (G)

Maryville at Glenwood (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Riverside at Heartland Christian (G/B)

Ankeny Christian at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Battle at Lafayette (G)

Union Star at East Harrison (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Crete at Blair (G/B)

Elkhorn at Elkhorn South (G/B)

Norris at Columbus (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Raymond Central at Platteview (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Championship: (G) at SECC, 6:00 PM

3rd Place: (G) at SECC, 2:45 PM

Championship: Yutan vs. Auburn (B) at SECC, 7:45 PM

3rd Place: Freeman vs. Palmyra (B) at SECC, 1:00 PM

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G) at Diller-Odell, 6:00 PM

3rd Place: Diller-Odell vs. Sterling (G) at Diller-Odell, 3:00 PM

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson-Brock (B) at Diller-Odell, 7:30 PM

3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Tri County (B) at Diller-Odell, 4:30 PM

Metro Conference

Omaha North at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Wahoo at Grand Island Central Catholic (B)

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Bryan (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln East (G/B)

Grand Island at Omaha Marian (G)

Grand Island at Creighton Prep (B)

Lincoln Southwest at Westside (G/B)

Kearney at Papillion-La Vista South (G)

Omaha Benson at Norfolk (G/B)

Bellevue East at Lincoln High (G/B)

Lincoln North Star at Bellevue West (G/B)

Millard North at Lincoln Northeast (G/B)

Millard South at Fremont (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Denison-Schleswig at Creston

Lenox Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE

District Swimming at Johnston