(KMAland) -- District wrestling in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska, 2A and 3A girls tournament trail action in Iowa and regular season basketball throughout the area on Saturday's slate.
KMA Radio will have district wrestling from Atlantic on 960 and a 3A regional doubleheader from Red Oak and Atlantic on 99.1. View the full Saturday schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail
Class 2A Region 3 – First Round
Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, 7:00 PM
ACGC at West Central Valley, 5:00 PM
Class 2A Region 8 – First Round
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5:00 PM
MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7:00 PM
Class 3A Region 1 – First Round
Sheldon at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 5:00 PM
Sioux Center at West Lyon, 5:00 PM
OABCIG at Cherokee, 5:00 PM
MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian, 5:00 PM
Class 3A Region 3 – First Round
Kuemper Catholic at Roland-Story, 5:00 PM
Greene County at Southeast Valley, 5:00 PM
Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont, 5:00 PM
Oelwein at Jesup, 5:00 PM
Class 3A Region 8 – First Round
Shenandoah at Red Oak, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Clarinda at Atlantic, 7:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Nevada at West Marshall, 5:00 PM
Clarke at Creston, 5:00 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Treynor vs. Grand View Christian at Saydel (B)
Sheldon at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Weepiong at Water at Heartland Christian (B)
Grand River Conference Showcase (at King City)
Stanberry vs. Gallatin, 1:30 PM (B)
Stanberry vs. Trenton, 3:00 PM (G)
Worth County vs. South Harrison, 4:30 PM (B)
Worth County vs. Milan, 6:00 PM (G)
North Andrew vs. Putnam County, 6:00 PM (G)
North Andrew vs. Milan, 7:30 PM (B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Penney at Maryville (G)
Mound City vs. East Buchanan (B) at St. Joseph
Lathrop at Benton (B)
North Kansas City at Benton (G)
Ruskin at Lafayette (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson at Millard South (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Norris at Lincoln Christian (G/B)
Elkhorn at South Sioux City (G)
Centennial at Malcolm (B)
Auburn vs. Ogallala at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island (B)
Aquinas Catholic at Lourdes Central Catholic (B)
Lincoln East at Bellevue East (G/B)
Millard West at Lincoln North Star (G/B)
Gretna at Lincoln Southwest (G/B)
Grand Island at Elkhorn South (G)
Omaha Northwest at Norfolk (G/B)
Kearney at Westside (G)
Lincoln High at Bellevue West (G/B)
Rockhurst at Creighton Prep (B)
Omaha Central at Lincoln Northeast (G/B)
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South (G/B)
Lincoln Southeast at Papillion-LaVista South (G/B)
Omaha Burke at Fremont (G/B)
Millard North vs. IMG Academy at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island (B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A District 3 at Mapleton
Iowa Class 1A District 4 at Pleasantville
Iowa Class 1A District 7 at Underwood
Iowa Class 2A District 2 at Atlantic On KMA 960
Iowa Class 2A District 7 at Sheldon
Iowa Class 3A District 2 at Dallas Center-Grimes
Iowa Class 3A District 5 at Fort Dodge
Iowa Class 3A District 7 at Johnston
Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Mid-Buchanan
Missouri Class 2 District 4 at Excelsior Springs
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Bennington
Nebraska Class B District 2 at Blair
Nebraska Class B District 3 at Pierce
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Malcolm
Nebraska Class C District 2 at St. Paul
Nebraska Class D District 2 at Central Valley
Nebraska Class D District 3 at Southern Valley