KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland basketball and wrestling on the schedule for Saturday.

 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

WDM Valley Tournament

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Tournament

Creighton Prep Tournament

Panorama Tournament

Indianola Tournament

Bennington Tournament

Fillmore Central Tournament

Wood River Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert at Atlantic (G)

Non-Conference (Iowa)  

Indianola at Lewis Central (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at OABCIG (G/B)

East Mills at Conestoga (B)

Treynor at Blue Valley Northwest (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale (G/B)

Skutt Catholic at Sioux City West (G/B)

Marshalltown at Sioux City East (G)

Sioux City North at Ankeny Centennial (B)

Sioux Center at Le Mars (G/B)

Interstate 35 vs. Twin Cedars (G) at Wells Fargo Arena

Denver at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City at Friend (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Benton vs. Falls City (B) at LeBlond

Falls City Sacred Heart at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Mt. Michael Benedictine vs. Savannah (B) at LeBlond

Mound City vs. Auburn (B) at LeBlond

Bennington at South Sioux City (G)

Roncalli Catholic at Elkhorn (G)

Platteview at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Waverly at Gross Catholic (G/B)

Raymond Central at North Bend Central (G/B)

Freeman at Southern (G/B)

Tri County at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Hanover KS at Diller-Odell (G/B)

Bishop Neumann at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Ralston at Omaha South (G)