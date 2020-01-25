KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's as busy day of wrestling and basketball on KMA Radio.

Hear the John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational on KMA 960 at about 3:30, and the finish to the Corner Conference Boys Basketball Tournament on FM 99.1 at 6:00.

View the full Saturday slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

John J. Harris Tournament at Corning On KMA 960, 3:30 PM

Urbandale Tournament

Bishop Heelan Duals

Interstate 35 Tournament

Plattsmouth Tournament

Colfax-Mingo Tournament

OABCIG Tournament

Louisville (NE) Tournament

Alta/Aurelia Duals

Denver Tournament

Dave Ewing Duals at Ankeny

Brookfield (MO) Tournament

Midland Empire Conference Tournament at Benton

Lathrop (MO) Invitational

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Wahoo

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament (On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM) 

3rd Place: Fremont-Mills vs. Sidney

Championship: Stanton vs. East Mills

Bluegrass Conference Tournament – First Round

Moravia at Twin Cedars (G)

Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G)

Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell (B) at Twin Cedars

Twin Cedars at Diagonal (B)

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Harlan vs. Bishop Neumann (G) at Creighton

Kuemper Catholic at Dallas Center-Grimes (B)

Treynor vs. Oakland-Craig (B) at Creighton

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City (B) at Gilbert

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Des Moines East at Sioux City West (B)

Sioux City East vs. Westside (B) at Creighton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Papillion-La Vista (B) at Creighton

275 Conference 

Mound City at DeKalb (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Chillicothe at Camdenton (B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm at Mead (G/B)

Metro Conference

Omaha South at Bellevue East (G)

Omaha Marian at Bellevue West (G)

Creighton Prep at Bellevue West (B)

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)

Omaha North at Millard South (G/B)

Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista vs. Westside (G) at DJ Sokol Arena

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Columbus at Bennington (G/B)

Norris vs. Omaha Bryan (B) at DJ Sokol Arena

Norris vs. Oakland-Craig (G) at DJ Sokol Arena

Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Weeping Water (G)

Weeping Water at College View Academy (B)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Denison-Schleswig at Tri-Center

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central Invitational  