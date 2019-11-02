KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Missouri and Nebraska volleyball tournament trail continues today.

Missouri hits the state sectional round while Nebraska has district finals from Class B on down to D2.

View the full schedule for Saturday below. 

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1 Tournament – State Sectionals

Rock Port vs. Santa Fe (at Crest Ridge)

Bishop LeBlond at Crest Ridge

Advance at Bloomfield

Holcomb vs. Crystal City (at Bloomfield)

Billings at Summersville

Miller vs. Lesterville (at Summersville)

Sacred Heart at Rich Hill

Calvary Lutheran vs. Greenfield (at Rich Hill)

Class 2 Tournament – State Sectionals

Valle Catholic vs. Woodland (at Marble Hill)

Twin Rivers vs. St. Pius X Festus (at Marble Hill)

Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Paul Lutheran

Stover vs. East Buchanan

Christian vs. Hermann (at O’Fallon)

Fatima vs. Maplewood-Richmond Heights (at O’Fallon)

Diamond at Strafford

Stockton vs. Licking (at Strafford)

Class 3 Tournament – State Sectionals

Maryville vs. Pleasant Hill (at Lee’s Summit)

St. Michael vs. Odessa (at Lee’s Summit)

Windsor at Ste. Genevieve

Rosati-Kain vs. Perryville (at Ste. Genevieve)

St. Dominic vs. Incarnate Word Academy (at St. Louis)

Visitation Academy vs. St. Francis Borgia (at St. Louis)

Logan-Rogersville at California

Reeds Spring vs. Kirksville (at California)

Class 4 Tournament – State Sectionals

Oakville vs. Lafayette Wildwood (at St. Louis)

Cor Jesu Academy vs. Jackson (at St. Louis)

St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs

Liberty vs. Lee’s Summit (at Blue Springs)

Francis Howell Central vs. Francis Howell (at St. Charles)

Ritenour vs. Hicman (at St. Charles)

Webb City at Nixa

Willard vs. Jefferson City (at Nixa)

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – NEBRASKA TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class B District Finals

Bennington at Skutt Catholic

Lexington at Waverly

Beatrice at Sidney

Gross Catholic at Norris

York at Platteview

Seward at Omaha Duchesne Academy

Alliance at Northwest

Aurora at Hastings

Class C1 District Finals

St. Paul vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (at Columbus)

Wahoo vs. Roncalli Catholic (at Elkhorn South)

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Ashland-Greenwood (at Lincoln Northeast)

Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic (at Cozad)

Wayne vs. Chase County (at Kearney)

Chadron vs. Malcolm (at North Platte)

Norfolk Catholic vs. Southern Valley (at Northwest)

Battle Creek vs. Syracuse (at Centennial)

Class C2 District Finals

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Bridgeport (at North Platte St. Patrick’s)

Superior vs. Johnson County Central (at Fairbury)

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (at Centennial)

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Centura (at Boone Central)

Ponca vs. Arcadia/Loup City (at Central Community College)

Mead vs. Wisner-Pilger (at David City)

Bishop Neumann vs. Thayer Central (at York)

South Loup vs. Summerland (at Burwell)

Class D1 District Finals

Pleasanton vs. Sutherland (at Gothenburg)

Diller-Odell vs. Kenesaw (at Fillmore Central)

CWC vs. Fullerton (at St. Paul)

Archbishop Bergan vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (at West Point-Beemer)

Overton vs. Cambridge (at Holdrege)

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Johnson-Brock (at Shelby-Rising City)

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Central Valley (at Kearney)

Humboldt-TRS vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (at Crete)

Class D2 District Finals

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Cody-Kilgore (at Maxwell)

Wynot vs. Mullen (at St. Paul)

BDS vs. Exeter-Milligan (at Fillmore Central)

Garden County vs. Twin Loup (at Maxwell)

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Stuart (at Plainview)

Bertrand vs. Winside (at Aurora)

Nebraska Christian vs. Giltner (at Grand Island)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wauneta-Palisade (at Hastings)