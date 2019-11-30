KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The Missouri state football playoffs continue today with Class 8-Man and Class 6 deciding championships.

Trevor Maeder is in Columbia for the Mound City/Southwest Livingston 8-Man championship game. Here’s the full Saturday slate.

Class 8-Man State Championship 

Mound City vs. Southwest Livingston, 11:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96 

Class 1 State Semifinals

Mid-Buchanan vs. Valle Catholic, 2:00 PM

Marceline vs. Lincoln, 1:00 PM

Class 2 State Semifinals  

Lathrop vs. Lutheran North, 1:00 PM

Clark County vs. Ava, 2:00 PM

Class 3 State Semifinals 

Odessa vs. Kennett, 1:00 PM

Cassville vs. Trinity Catholic, 1:00 PM

Class 4 State Semifinals 

Platte County vs. St. Mary’s (St. Louis), 1:30 PM

Webb City vs. Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:00 PM

Class 5 State Semifinals 

Staley vs. Jackson, 1:00 PM

Carthage vs. Ft. Zumwalt North, 3:00 PM

Class 6 State Championship 

Joplin vs. DeSmet, 3:00 PM