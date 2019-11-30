(KMAland) -- The Missouri state football playoffs continue today with Class 8-Man and Class 6 deciding championships.
Trevor Maeder is in Columbia for the Mound City/Southwest Livingston 8-Man championship game. Here’s the full Saturday slate.
Class 8-Man State Championship
Mound City vs. Southwest Livingston, 11:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Class 1 State Semifinals
Mid-Buchanan vs. Valle Catholic, 2:00 PM
Marceline vs. Lincoln, 1:00 PM
Class 2 State Semifinals
Lathrop vs. Lutheran North, 1:00 PM
Clark County vs. Ava, 2:00 PM
Class 3 State Semifinals
Odessa vs. Kennett, 1:00 PM
Cassville vs. Trinity Catholic, 1:00 PM
Class 4 State Semifinals
Platte County vs. St. Mary’s (St. Louis), 1:30 PM
Webb City vs. Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:00 PM
Class 5 State Semifinals
Staley vs. Jackson, 1:00 PM
Carthage vs. Ft. Zumwalt North, 3:00 PM
Class 6 State Championship
Joplin vs. DeSmet, 3:00 PM