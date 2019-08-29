KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- There's a heavy schedule of football, cross country, volleyball, tennis, golf and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.

On KMA-FM 99.1, Fremont-Mills will host Stanton in a Corner Conference matchup. Hear the call with Derek Martin at 7:00 PM.

View the full schedule below.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southeast 

Gretna at Millard South

Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Gilbert Meet at Iowa State University (G/B)

Collins-Maxwell Meet (G/B)

ACGC Meet (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic Meet (G/B)

Auburn Meet (G/B)

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference

Stanton at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Bedford

Central Decatur vs. Mount Ayr (at Bedford)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg

Tri-Center Quad

Tri-Center vs. Sidney

Tri-Center vs. Thomas Jefferson

Tri-Center vs. Glenwood

Sidney vs. Thomas Jefferson

Sidney vs. Glenwood

Glenwood vs. Thomas Jefferson

Southwest Valley Triangular (at Villisca)

East Mills at Southwest Valley

Essex at Southwest Valley

East Mills vs. Essex

Remsen, St. Mary’s Triangular 

West Harrison at Remsen, St. Mary’s

West Harrison vs. River Valley

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Arlington at Fort Calhoun

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Auburn at Louisville

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Yutan (at Johnson County Central)

Mead at Freeman

Yutan at Johnson County Central

Pioneer Conference 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart

Lewiston at Friend

Pawnee City at Friend

Friend vs. Lewiston (at Pawnee City)

Metro Conference 

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson

Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Bryan (at Omaha Benson)

Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Central

Omaha Westside at Omaha North

Non-Conference 

Lenox at Griswold

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia

East Union at Lamoni

Winterset at Nodaway Valley

Le Mars at Sheldon 

Sioux City West at Elk Point-Jefferson 

Elkhorn South at Elkhorn 

Gretna at Millard North

Norris vs. Aurora (at Wahoo)

Norris at Wahoo

Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross Catholic

Lincoln Lutheran at Waverly

Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy

Conestoga at Douglas County West

Milford at Syracuse

Aurora at Wahoo

Falls City at Johnson-Brock

Southern at Johnson-Brock

Falls City vs. Southern (at Johnson-Brock)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE   

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Waverly at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Blair

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Freeman at Conestoga

Metro Conference 

Bellevue West at Millard South

Non-Conference

Bennington at Raymond Central 

Bennington vs. Beatrice (at Raymond Central)

Arlington at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic

Beatrice at Raymond Central 

Wahoo at Milford 

Cass County Central at Auburn

Yutan/Mead at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Southern/Diller-Odell at Falls City

Millard North at Lincoln Southwest

Columbus at Omaha Westside

Papillion-LaVista South at Ralston

GOLF SCHEDULE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Syracuse Tournament (G)

TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Bellevue West (B)

