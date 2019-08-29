(KMAland) -- There's a heavy schedule of football, cross country, volleyball, tennis, golf and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.
On KMA-FM 99.1, Fremont-Mills will host Stanton in a Corner Conference matchup. Hear the call with Derek Martin at 7:00 PM.
View the full schedule below.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southeast
Gretna at Millard South
Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Gilbert Meet at Iowa State University (G/B)
Collins-Maxwell Meet (G/B)
ACGC Meet (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic Meet (G/B)
Auburn Meet (G/B)
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Stanton at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Bedford
Mount Ayr at Bedford
Central Decatur vs. Mount Ayr (at Bedford)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Tri-Center Quad
Tri-Center vs. Sidney
Tri-Center vs. Thomas Jefferson
Tri-Center vs. Glenwood
Sidney vs. Thomas Jefferson
Sidney vs. Glenwood
Glenwood vs. Thomas Jefferson
Southwest Valley Triangular (at Villisca)
East Mills at Southwest Valley
Essex at Southwest Valley
East Mills vs. Essex
Remsen, St. Mary’s Triangular
West Harrison at Remsen, St. Mary’s
West Harrison vs. River Valley
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Arlington at Fort Calhoun
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn at Louisville
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Yutan (at Johnson County Central)
Mead at Freeman
Yutan at Johnson County Central
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart
Lewiston at Friend
Pawnee City at Friend
Friend vs. Lewiston (at Pawnee City)
Metro Conference
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson
Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Bryan (at Omaha Benson)
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Central
Omaha Westside at Omaha North
Non-Conference
Lenox at Griswold
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia
East Union at Lamoni
Winterset at Nodaway Valley
Le Mars at Sheldon
Sioux City West at Elk Point-Jefferson
Elkhorn South at Elkhorn
Gretna at Millard North
Norris vs. Aurora (at Wahoo)
Norris at Wahoo
Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran at Waverly
Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy
Conestoga at Douglas County West
Milford at Syracuse
Aurora at Wahoo
Falls City at Johnson-Brock
Southern at Johnson-Brock
Falls City vs. Southern (at Johnson-Brock)
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth at Blair
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman at Conestoga
Metro Conference
Bellevue West at Millard South
Non-Conference
Bennington at Raymond Central
Bennington vs. Beatrice (at Raymond Central)
Arlington at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic
Beatrice at Raymond Central
Wahoo at Milford
Cass County Central at Auburn
Yutan/Mead at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Southern/Diller-Odell at Falls City
Millard North at Lincoln Southwest
Columbus at Omaha Westside
Papillion-LaVista South at Ralston
GOLF SCHEDULE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Syracuse Tournament (G)
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Bellevue West (B)