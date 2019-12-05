KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The Underwood 1999 and 2000 state champions enter the KMA Sports Hall of Fame later tonight. KMA Sports' Trevor Maeder will be on hand to officially induct the former champions.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference

Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Blair at Harlan (B)

Sidney at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Stanton at Riverside (G/B)

Bedford at Murray (G)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger (G/B)

West Harrison at West Monona (G/B)

Earlham at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)

West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston (B)

Spirit Lake at Sioux City West (G)

Platte Valley Invitational

Union Star vs. Stewartsville (G), 7:00 PM

West Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 4:00 PM

Union Star vs. Osborn (B), 5:30 PM

Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (B), 8:30 PM

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley vs. Albany (G), 4:45 PM

Worth County vs. Stanberry (G), 7:45 PM

Platte Valley vs. Worth County (B), 6:15 PM

Pattonsburg vs. Princeton (B), 9:15 PM

Savannah Invitational

Maryville vs. Staley (G), 7:00 PM

Chillicothe vs. William Chrisman (G), 8:30 PM

Chillicothe vs. Platte County (B), 4:00 PM

Benton vs. Maryville (B), 5:30 PM

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Plattsburg at Cameron (G)

East Buchanan at St. Pius X (G)

St. Pius X at Excelsior Springs (B)

West Platte at North Andrew (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Fort Calhoun at Platteview (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Louisville at Conestoga (G/B)

Palmyra at Freeman (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City at Diller-Odell (G/B)

Friend at Lewiston (G/B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington at Wahoo (G/B)

Blair at Omaha Mercy (G)

Arlington at West Point-Beemer (G/B)

Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot (G/B)

Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah, East Mills, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr at Clarke

Clarinda, Audubon, Griswold at Atlantic

Glenwood, Southwest Iowa, Riverside at Underwood Follow @TrevMaeder96

Gilbert, Perry, Roland-Story at Kuemper Catholic

Denison-Schleswig, Tri-Center, West Harrison at Missouri Valley

AHSTW, Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia

Bedford/Lenox, Wayne at Central Decatur

East Union, ACGC, West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley

Southeast Warren, Moravia, Pleasantville at Martensdale-St. Marys

Abraham Lincoln, Le Mars at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Waverly at Syracuse

Nebraska City at Skutt Catholic

Papillion-La Vista at Plattsmouth

Lincoln Lutheran, Milford at Louisville

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Mount Ayr

Tri-Center at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at OABCIG