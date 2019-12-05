(KMAland) -- The Underwood 1999 and 2000 state champions enter the KMA Sports Hall of Fame later tonight. KMA Sports' Trevor Maeder will be on hand to officially induct the former champions.
Here's a look at the full schedule for Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Blair at Harlan (B)
Sidney at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Stanton at Riverside (G/B)
Bedford at Murray (G)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger (G/B)
West Harrison at West Monona (G/B)
Earlham at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)
West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston (B)
Spirit Lake at Sioux City West (G)
Platte Valley Invitational
Union Star vs. Stewartsville (G), 7:00 PM
West Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 4:00 PM
Union Star vs. Osborn (B), 5:30 PM
Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (B), 8:30 PM
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley vs. Albany (G), 4:45 PM
Worth County vs. Stanberry (G), 7:45 PM
Platte Valley vs. Worth County (B), 6:15 PM
Pattonsburg vs. Princeton (B), 9:15 PM
Savannah Invitational
Maryville vs. Staley (G), 7:00 PM
Chillicothe vs. William Chrisman (G), 8:30 PM
Chillicothe vs. Platte County (B), 4:00 PM
Benton vs. Maryville (B), 5:30 PM
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Plattsburg at Cameron (G)
East Buchanan at St. Pius X (G)
St. Pius X at Excelsior Springs (B)
West Platte at North Andrew (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Platteview (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville at Conestoga (G/B)
Palmyra at Freeman (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City at Diller-Odell (G/B)
Friend at Lewiston (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington at Wahoo (G/B)
Blair at Omaha Mercy (G)
Arlington at West Point-Beemer (G/B)
Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot (G/B)
Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, East Mills, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr at Clarke
Clarinda, Audubon, Griswold at Atlantic
Glenwood, Southwest Iowa, Riverside at Underwood Follow @TrevMaeder96
Gilbert, Perry, Roland-Story at Kuemper Catholic
Denison-Schleswig, Tri-Center, West Harrison at Missouri Valley
AHSTW, Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia
Bedford/Lenox, Wayne at Central Decatur
East Union, ACGC, West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley
Southeast Warren, Moravia, Pleasantville at Martensdale-St. Marys
Abraham Lincoln, Le Mars at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Waverly at Syracuse
Nebraska City at Skutt Catholic
Papillion-La Vista at Plattsmouth
Lincoln Lutheran, Milford at Louisville
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Mount Ayr
Tri-Center at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig at OABCIG