(KMAland) -- A big Thursday of basketball, wrestling and bowling in KMAland. Check out the full slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)

Audubon at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Wayne (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Le Mars at Sioux City North (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Bedford at Clarinda (G/B)

Red Oak Clarinda Academy (B)

St. Albert at Bishop Neumann (B)

Moravia at East Union (G/B)

Lenox at Murray (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at ACGC (G/B)

Westwood at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at East Marshall (G/B)

North Harrison at Lamoni (G/B)

275 Conference 

East Atchison at Stewartsville (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

North Nodaway at East Harrison (G/B)

Platte Valley at North Andrew (G/B)

Benton at Park Hill (G)

Lathrop vs. Lafayette (G) at Trenton

Excelsior Springs at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Hogan Prep Academy vs. Chillicothe (B) at Trenton

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Weeping Water at Palmyra (G/B)

Pioneer Conference 

Johnson-Brock at Tri County (G/B)

Metro Conference 

Westside at Gretna (B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Bishop Neumann at Norris (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE  

Shenandoah, Harlan at Clarinda

Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert

Atlantic-CAM, Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference Meet at Sidney

Maryville, Stanberry, Lafayette at Albany

Nebraska City at Falls City 

Auburn, Tri County at Norris

Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic

Centennial, Cross County/Osceola at Raymond Central

Johnson County Central, Louisville at Humboldt-TRS

Roncalli Catholic at Yutan

Omaha Northwest at Fremont

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak at Clarinda

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Lamoni/Central Decatur, Centerville at Mount Ayr

East Union, Mount Ayr, Wayne at Nodaway Valley 

Central Decatur, Clarke, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Knoxville

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Le Mars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East