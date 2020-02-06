KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has a non-conference doubleheader in Lenox tonight as the Bluegrass Conference champion Lamoni Demons come to town. Hear the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:00.

Here's a look at the complete Thursday slate in KMAland sports.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Murray at Moravia (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

West Nodaway at Clarinda (G)

Southwest Valley at Sidney (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Underwood (G)

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Audubon at CAM, Anita (G/B)

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning (G)

East Union at Diagonal (G/B)

Lamoni at Lenox (G/B) On KMA_FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg (B)

Wayne at Chariton (G/B)

Central Decatur at Centerville (G/B)

Madrid at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Le Mars at Cherokee (B)

Melcher-Dallas at Colfax-Mingo (G/B)

Newtown-Harris at Mormon Trail (G/B)

275 Conference

Mound City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

South Holt at Stewartsville (G/B)

Grand River Conference

North Andrew at Pattonsburg (G/B)

Albany at Worth County (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron at Lafayette (G)

Chillicothe at Benton (G)

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville at Penney (B)

North Platte at Savannah (G)

St. Pius X vs. Kearney (G) – North Kansas City Tournament

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Yutan vs. Freeman (B) at SECC, 6:00 PM

Semifinal: Palmyra vs. Auburn (B) at SECC, 7:30 PM

Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Louisville (B) at SECC, 4:30 PM

Consolation: Conestoga at Mead (B)

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Elmwood-Murdock (B) at Mead

Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell (G), 3:00 PM

Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Sterling (G), 6:00 PM

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (B), 4:30 PM

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock vs. Tri County (B), 7:30 PM

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Raymond Central at Nebraska City (G/B)

Duchesne Academy at Plattsmouth (G)

Schuyler at Dougluas County West (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at Archbishop Bergan (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central, Ames at Waukee

Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig

Maryville, Maysville at Lawson

North Andrew, Savannah, Penney at St. Pius X

Lafayette, Gallatin at Stanberry

Oak Park at Benton

Nebraska City at Mount Michael Benedictine

Auburn, Platteview at Falls City

Fort Calhoun at Conestoga

Omaha North at Lincoln High

Lincoln Pius X at Millard North

Elkhorn Soth at Ralston

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Sioux City East at Denison-Schleswig