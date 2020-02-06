(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has a non-conference doubleheader in Lenox tonight as the Bluegrass Conference champion Lamoni Demons come to town. Hear the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:00.
Here's a look at the complete Thursday slate in KMAland sports.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Murray at Moravia (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
West Nodaway at Clarinda (G)
Southwest Valley at Sidney (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Underwood (G)
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Audubon at CAM, Anita (G/B)
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning (G)
East Union at Diagonal (G/B)
Lamoni at Lenox (G/B) On KMA_FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg (B)
Wayne at Chariton (G/B)
Central Decatur at Centerville (G/B)
Madrid at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Le Mars at Cherokee (B)
Melcher-Dallas at Colfax-Mingo (G/B)
Newtown-Harris at Mormon Trail (G/B)
275 Conference
Mound City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
South Holt at Stewartsville (G/B)
Grand River Conference
North Andrew at Pattonsburg (G/B)
Albany at Worth County (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron at Lafayette (G)
Chillicothe at Benton (G)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville at Penney (B)
North Platte at Savannah (G)
St. Pius X vs. Kearney (G) – North Kansas City Tournament
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Yutan vs. Freeman (B) at SECC, 6:00 PM
Semifinal: Palmyra vs. Auburn (B) at SECC, 7:30 PM
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Louisville (B) at SECC, 4:30 PM
Consolation: Conestoga at Mead (B)
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Elmwood-Murdock (B) at Mead
Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell (G), 3:00 PM
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Sterling (G), 6:00 PM
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (B), 4:30 PM
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock vs. Tri County (B), 7:30 PM
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Raymond Central at Nebraska City (G/B)
Duchesne Academy at Plattsmouth (G)
Schuyler at Dougluas County West (G/B)
Fort Calhoun at Archbishop Bergan (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran (G)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central, Ames at Waukee
Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig
Maryville, Maysville at Lawson
North Andrew, Savannah, Penney at St. Pius X
Lafayette, Gallatin at Stanberry
Oak Park at Benton
Nebraska City at Mount Michael Benedictine
Auburn, Platteview at Falls City
Fort Calhoun at Conestoga
Omaha North at Lincoln High
Lincoln Pius X at Millard North
Elkhorn Soth at Ralston
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Sioux City East at Denison-Schleswig