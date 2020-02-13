(KMAland) -- The Agrivision Equipment KMAland Torunament Trail begins tonight with broadcasts from Tabor and Malvern.
The Class 1A regional first round tips off tonight, but there's still plenty of regular season action in KMAland. View the complete schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 6 – First Round
Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren
Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully
Grand View Christian at Melcher-Dallas
East Union at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia at Wayne
Class 1A Region 7 – First Round
Fremont-Mills at Sidney On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Diagonal at Stanton
Orient-Macksburg at Audubon
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
Bedford at Lenox
Essex at St. Albert
Southwest Valley at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 8 – First Round
West Harrison at Westwood
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Whiting at Woodbury Central
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Griswold at CAM, Anita
Heartland Christian vs. Riverside (at Iowa School for the Deaf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Bedford at Shenandoah (B)
Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Maryville at Atlantic (B)
St. Albert at Treynor (B)
Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton (B)
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning (B)
Underwood at MVAOCOU (B)
Sioux City North at Spencer (G/B)
Storm Lake at Le Mars (G)
South Sioux City at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Worthington at Sioux City West (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Unity Christian (B)
Iowa Valley at Twin Cedars (B)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Maryville (G)
Cameron at St. Pius X (G)
Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond (G)
Grand River Conference
Braymer at North Andrew (G/B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Mound City at Stanberry (G/B)
Worth County at North Nodaway (G/B)
Pattonsburg at Osborn (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy (G)
Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn (G/B)
Pawnee City at Palmyra (G/B)
Freeman at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Weeping Water at Falls City Sacred Heart (G)
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City (G/B)
Hastings at Waverly (G/B)
Skutt Catholic at Norris (G/B)
Platteview at Crete (G/B)
Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman (B)
Friend at Meridian (G/B)
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian (G)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Clarinda
Red Oak at Harlan