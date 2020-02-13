KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Agrivision Equipment KMAland Torunament Trail begins tonight with broadcasts from Tabor and Malvern.

The Class 1A regional first round tips off tonight, but there's still plenty of regular season action in KMAland. View the complete schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 6 – First Round

Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully

Grand View Christian at Melcher-Dallas

East Union at Lamoni

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia at Wayne

Class 1A Region 7 – First Round

Fremont-Mills at Sidney On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Diagonal at Stanton

Orient-Macksburg at Audubon

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Bedford at Lenox

Essex at St. Albert

Southwest Valley at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 8 – First Round  

West Harrison at Westwood

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Whiting at Woodbury Central

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Griswold at CAM, Anita

Heartland Christian vs. Riverside (at Iowa School for the Deaf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Bedford at Shenandoah (B)

Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Maryville at Atlantic (B)

St. Albert at Treynor (B)

Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton (B)

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning (B)

Underwood at MVAOCOU (B)

Sioux City North at Spencer (G/B)

Storm Lake at Le Mars (G)

South Sioux City at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Worthington at Sioux City West (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Unity Christian (B)

Iowa Valley at Twin Cedars (B)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton at Maryville (G)

Cameron at St. Pius X (G)

Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Grand River Conference 

Braymer at North Andrew (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri)  

Mound City at Stanberry (G/B)

Worth County at North Nodaway (G/B)

Pattonsburg at Osborn (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead (G/B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy (G)

Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn (G/B)

Pawnee City at Palmyra (G/B)

Freeman at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Weeping Water at Falls City Sacred Heart (G)

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City (G/B)

Hastings at Waverly (G/B)

Skutt Catholic at Norris (G/B)

Platteview at Crete (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman (B)

Friend at Meridian (G/B)

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian (G)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at Clarinda

Red Oak at Harlan