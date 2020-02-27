(KMAland) -- Another busy night with tournament trail action in Iowa boys and Missouri and Nebraska girls and boys.
KMA Sports has four broadcast again tonight for Glenwood/Harlan (AM 960), Bedford/Mount Ayr (FM 99.1), St. Albert/Woodbine (X-Stream 1) and Central Decatur/Nodaway Valley (X-Stream 2).
Check out the full schedule below.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1A District Finals
9: Montezuma vs. Keota (at Williamsburg), 7:00 PM
10: Central Decatur vs. Nodaway Valley (at Interstate 35), 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream 2
11: West Fork vs. Meskwaki Settlement (at Aplington-Parkersburg), 7:00 PM
12: Ankeny Christian vs. Madrid (at Ankeny), 7:00 PM
13: Bedford vs. Mount Ayr (at Red Oak), 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
14: Martensdale-St. Marys vs. CAM (at West Central Valley), 7:00 PM
15: St. Albert vs. Woodbine (at Tri-Center), 7:00 PM On KMA X-Stream 1
16: St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Siouxland Christian (at Sioux City East), 7:00 PM
Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll, 7:00 PM
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley, 7:00 PM
Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig at Winterset, 7:00 PM
Harlan at Glenwood, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 16 Final (at Albany)
Worth County vs. Platte Valley, 6:30 PM
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)
Mound City vs. Osborn, 6:00 PM
Stewartsville vs. South Holt, 7:30 PM
Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Gower)
East Buchanan vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM
Mid-Buchanan vs. North Andrew, 7:30 PM
Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)
Central (Kansas City) vs. St. Pius X, 5:30 PM
Maryville vs. Lathrop, 6:45 PM
NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class A District Finals
1: Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 PM
2: Omaha Northwest at Millard South, 7:00 PM
3: Millard North at Westside, 7:00 PM
4: Lincoln High at Lincoln East, 7:00 PM
5: Millard West at North Platte, 6:00 PM
6: Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista, 6:00 PM
7: Lincoln Southwest at Fremont
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class C1 Subdistrict Finals
1: Auburn vs. Fairbury (at Beatrice), 7:00 PM
2: Lincoln Christian vs. Malcolm (at Lincoln Southeast), 7:00 PM
3: Boys Town vs. Fort Calhoun (at Ralston), 6:00 PM
4: Bishop Neumann vs. Ashland-Greenwood (at Waverly), 7:00 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central (at Auburn), 7:00 PM
2: Centennial vs. Tri County (at Wilber-Clatonia), 7:00 PM
3: Yutan vs. Oakland-Craig (at West Point), 7:00 PM
Class D1 Subdistrict Finals
1: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Southern (at Johnson-Brock), 7:00 PM
Class D2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell (at Pawnee City), 7:00 PM
2: Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock (at Weeping Water), 7:00 PM