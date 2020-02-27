KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Another busy night with tournament trail action in Iowa boys and Missouri and Nebraska girls and boys.

KMA Sports has four broadcast again tonight for Glenwood/Harlan (AM 960), Bedford/Mount Ayr (FM 99.1), St. Albert/Woodbine (X-Stream 1) and Central Decatur/Nodaway Valley (X-Stream 2).

Check out the full schedule below.

IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Class 1A District Finals

9: Montezuma vs. Keota (at Williamsburg), 7:00 PM

10: Central Decatur vs. Nodaway Valley (at Interstate 35), 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream 2

11: West Fork vs. Meskwaki Settlement (at Aplington-Parkersburg), 7:00 PM

12: Ankeny Christian vs. Madrid (at Ankeny), 7:00 PM

13: Bedford vs. Mount Ayr (at Red Oak), 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

14: Martensdale-St. Marys vs. CAM (at West Central Valley), 7:00 PM

15: St. Albert vs. Woodbine (at Tri-Center), 7:00 PM On KMA X-Stream 1

16: St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Siouxland Christian (at Sioux City East), 7:00 PM

Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll, 7:00 PM

LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley, 7:00 PM

Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals

Denison-Schleswig at Winterset, 7:00 PM

Harlan at Glenwood, 7:00 PM On KMA 960

MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Class 1 District 16 Final (at Albany)

Worth County vs. Platte Valley, 6:30 PM

MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)

Mound City vs. Osborn, 6:00 PM

Stewartsville vs. South Holt, 7:30 PM

Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Gower)

East Buchanan vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM

Mid-Buchanan vs. North Andrew, 7:30 PM

Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)

Central (Kansas City) vs. St. Pius X, 5:30 PM

Maryville vs. Lathrop, 6:45 PM

NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Class A District Finals

1: Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 PM

2: Omaha Northwest at Millard South, 7:00 PM

3: Millard North at Westside, 7:00 PM

4: Lincoln High at Lincoln East, 7:00 PM

5: Millard West at North Platte, 6:00 PM

6: Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista, 6:00 PM

7: Lincoln Southwest at Fremont

NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Class C1 Subdistrict Finals

1: Auburn vs. Fairbury (at Beatrice), 7:00 PM

2: Lincoln Christian vs. Malcolm (at Lincoln Southeast), 7:00 PM

3: Boys Town vs. Fort Calhoun (at Ralston), 6:00 PM

4: Bishop Neumann vs. Ashland-Greenwood (at Waverly), 7:00 PM

Class C2 Subdistrict Finals

1: Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central (at Auburn), 7:00 PM

2: Centennial vs. Tri County (at Wilber-Clatonia), 7:00 PM

3: Yutan vs. Oakland-Craig (at West Point), 7:00 PM

Class D1 Subdistrict Finals

1: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Southern (at Johnson-Brock), 7:00 PM

Class D2 Subdistrict Finals

1: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell (at Pawnee City), 7:00 PM

2: Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock (at Weeping Water), 7:00 PM