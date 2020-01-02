KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Metro Conference Tournament semifinals, the Southeast Nebraska Shootout and a little bit of Nebraska wrestling on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Metro Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Millard South vs. Millard North (G), 3:30 PM

Semifinal: Westside vs. Papillion-La Vista (G), 5:15 PM

Consolation: Omaha Bryan vs. Bellevue West (G), 8:30 AM

Consolation: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South (G), 10:15 AM

Semifinal: Papillion-La Vista vs. Creighton Prep (B), 7:00 PM

Semifinal: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North (B), 8:45 PM

Consolation: Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke (B), 12:00 PM

Consolation: Gretna vs. Omaha Benson (B), 1:45 PM

Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Falls City (G/B), 1:00 & 2:30 PM

Auburn vs. Milford (G/B), 4:00 & 5:30 PM

Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska) 

West Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Waverly at Crete (G/B)

Yutan at Wahoo (B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Auburn, Waverly at Beatrice

Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Malcolm

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City

Millard South at Hastings