(KMAland) -- Basketball, wrestling and bowling all on the schedule for Thursday.
KMA Sports will have the Corner Conference Tournament matchups with Sidney meeting Stanton and Fremont-Mills taking on East Mills. Hear the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:00 PM.
View the full schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern)
Sidney vs. Stanton (B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Fremont-Mills at East Mills (B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Murray at Lamoni (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Atlantic at Des Moines North (G)
Essex at Diagonal (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Underwood (G/B)
Clarke at Bedford (G/B)
Lenox at Earlham (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Saydel (B)
CAM, Anita at ACGC (G/B)
Whiting at West Harrison (G/B)
275 Conference
Mound City at DeKalb (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville at Yutan (G/B)
Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Metro Conference
Omaha North at Elkhorn South (G/B)
Millard South at Omaha Burke (G/B)
Millard West at Omaha Marian (G)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
North Platte at Savannah (G)
Cameron at Richmond (G)
Chillicothe at East Buchanan (G)
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Crete (G/B)
Wahoo at Waverly (G/B)
Raymond Central at Logan View (G/B)
Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman (G)
Weeping Water at Brownell-Talbot (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Denison-Schleswig, Riverside at Shenandoah
Atlantic, Clarinda at Glenwood
Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW at Harlan
St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood at Woodbine
Wayne, Ottumwa at Centerville
Collins-Maxwell at Martensdale-St. Marys
Central Decatur, Albia, Davis County at Pleasantville
Southeast Warren, Panorama, Interstate 35 at Van Meter
Coon Rapids-Bayard, Carlisle at Perry
Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines East
Sioux City East at Sioux City West
Moravia, HLV, Sigourney at Belle Plaine
Rock Port, Kansas City East at Cameron
Savannah, Lafayette, South Harrison at Chillicothe
East Atchison, North Andrew, Stanberry
Syracuse at Nebraska City
Wahoo at Norris
Waverly at Raymond Central
Omaha Burke at Bennington
Elkhorn at Millard West
Pender, Wisner-Pilger at Arlington
Conestoga at West Point Beemer
Wilber-Clatonia at Tri County
Auburn, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha South, South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Westside at Ralston
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda
Lewis Central, St. Albert & Thomas Jefferson at Thunderbowl
OABCIG at Harlan