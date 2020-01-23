KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Basketball, wrestling and bowling all on the schedule for Thursday.

KMA Sports will have the Corner Conference Tournament matchups with Sidney meeting Stanton and Fremont-Mills taking on East Mills. Hear the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:00 PM.

View the full schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern)

Sidney vs. Stanton (B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Fremont-Mills at East Mills (B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Murray at Lamoni (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Atlantic at Des Moines North (G)

Essex at Diagonal (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Underwood (G/B)

Clarke at Bedford (G/B)

Lenox at Earlham (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Saydel (B)

CAM, Anita at ACGC (G/B)

Whiting at West Harrison (G/B)

275 Conference

Mound City at DeKalb (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Louisville at Yutan (G/B)

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Metro Conference

Omaha North at Elkhorn South (G/B)

Millard South at Omaha Burke (G/B)

Millard West at Omaha Marian (G)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

North Platte at Savannah (G)

Cameron at Richmond (G)

Chillicothe at East Buchanan (G)

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Crete (G/B)

Wahoo at Waverly (G/B)

Raymond Central at Logan View (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman (G)

Weeping Water at Brownell-Talbot (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Denison-Schleswig, Riverside at Shenandoah

Atlantic, Clarinda at Glenwood

Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW at Harlan

St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood at Woodbine

Wayne, Ottumwa at Centerville

Collins-Maxwell at Martensdale-St. Marys

Central Decatur, Albia, Davis County at Pleasantville

Southeast Warren, Panorama, Interstate 35 at Van Meter

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Carlisle at Perry

Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines East

Sioux City East at Sioux City West

Moravia, HLV, Sigourney at Belle Plaine

Rock Port, Kansas City East at Cameron

Savannah, Lafayette, South Harrison at Chillicothe

East Atchison, North Andrew, Stanberry

Syracuse at Nebraska City

Wahoo at Norris

Waverly at Raymond Central

Omaha Burke at Bennington

Elkhorn at Millard West

Pender, Wisner-Pilger at Arlington

Conestoga at West Point Beemer

Wilber-Clatonia at Tri County

Auburn, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha South, South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

Westside at Ralston

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda

Lewis Central, St. Albert & Thomas Jefferson at Thunderbowl

OABCIG at Harlan