(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Thursday of sports in KMAland, including tonight's KMA-FM 99.1 broadcast featuring Southwest Valley hosting Stanton in Villisca.
View the full slate below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood (G/B)
Creston at Lewis Central (G/B)
Corner Conference
East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Essex at Griswold (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at AHSTW (G/B)
Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur (G/B)
East Union at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G/B)
Le Mars at Sioux City East (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Clarinda at Sidney (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Stanton at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Moravia at Wayne (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodward-Granger (G/B)
Lamoni at Grand View Christian (G/B)
Centerville at Seymour (G/B)
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: West Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian, 4:30 PM (G)
Consolation: Savannah JV vs. Nodaway-Holt, 7:30 PM (G)
Consolation: Nodaway-Holt vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM (B)
Consolation: Savannah JV vs. West Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)
Stanberry Invitational
Semifinal: Worth County vs. Albany, 4:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Platte Valley, 7:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Mound City vs. North Andrew, 6:00 PM (B)
Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Albany, 9:00 PM (B)
Osborn Invitational
Fifth Place: Stewartsville vs. Pattonsburg, 4:30 PM (G)
Third Place: Polo vs. Orrick, 7:30 PM (G)
Fifth Place: Osborn vs. Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (B)
Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop
Semifinal: University Academy vs. Hogan Prep, 6:00 PM (B)
Consolation Semifinal: Braymer vs. Cameron, 4:30 PM (B)
Kearney Classic
Semifinal: Kearney vs. Lafayette, 6:30 PM (B)
Semifinal: Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City, 8:00 PM (B)
Consolation Semifinal: De La Salle vs. Southeast, 5:00 PM (B)
Consolation Semifinal: Platte County vs. Lafayette JV, 3:30 PM (B)
South Harrison Invitational
Semifinal: Princeton vs. North Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Mercer vs. Tri-County, 7:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Mercer vs. North Harrison, 6:00 PM (B)
Semifinal: Princeton vs. South Harrison, 9:00 PM (B)
Benton Cardinal Classic
Championship: Benton vs. Metro Academy, 8:30 PM (B)
Third Place: Savannah vs. Plattsburg, 7:00 PM (B)
Fifth Place: Oak Park vs. Northeast, 5:30 PM (B)
Seventh Place: St. Pius X vs. Excelsior Springs, 4:00 PM (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Falls City at Maryville (G/B)
Excelsior Springs at Bishop LeBlond (G)
St. Michael the Archangel at St. Pius X (G)
Chillicothe at Marshall (B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly at Bennington (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central (G/B)
Platteview at Wahoo (G/B)
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Omaha South at Elkhorn South (G/B)
Omaha Marian at Millard South (G)
Creighton Prep at Millard South (B)
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North (G/B)
Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Millard North at Papillion-La Vista (G/B)
Millard West at Omaha Benson (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Roncalli Catholic at Plattsmouth (G)
Skutt Catholic at Blair (G/B)
Ralston at Norris (B)
Weeping Water at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
Boys Town at Mead (G)
Lincoln Christian at Louisville (G)
Friend at Osceola (G/B)
Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X (G/B)
Gretna at Grand Island (G/B)
Lincoln East at Omaha Central (G/B)
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell, 5:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: BDS vs. Sterling, 3:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 6:30 PM (B)
Semifinal: Tri County vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8:00 PM (B)
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Semifinal: Southern vs. Pawnee City, 5:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt-TRS, 3:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan vs. Southern, 6:30 PM (B)
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Diller-Odell, 8:00 PM (B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Skutt Catholic
Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Winterset at Perry
Riverside, Woodbine, ACGC at Tri-Center
Bennington, Tekamah-Herman at Logan-Magnolia
Southwest Valley, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys at Panorama
Southeast Warren, Albia, Clarke at Chariton
Sioux City East, Sioux City West at Le Mars
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Moravia, Belle Plaine, Montezuma at Iowa Valley
Falls City, Sabetha at Maryville
Savannah at Lone Jack
Ashland-Greenwood at Blair
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Ralston at Waverly
Elkhorn at Norfolk
Ashland-Greenwood at Blair
Raymond Central at Malcolm
Columbus Lakeview at Platteview
Yutan Invitational
Oakland-Craig at Weeping Water
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Harlan at Clarinda
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert
Nodaway Valley vs. Centerville
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs at Atlantic