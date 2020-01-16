KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Thursday of sports in KMAland, including tonight's KMA-FM 99.1 broadcast featuring Southwest Valley hosting Stanton in Villisca.

View the full slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood (G/B)

Creston at Lewis Central (G/B)

Corner Conference

East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Essex at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Underwood at AHSTW (G/B)

Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur (G/B)

East Union at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G/B)

Le Mars at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Clarinda at Sidney (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Stanton at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Moravia at Wayne (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodward-Granger (G/B)

Lamoni at Grand View Christian (G/B)

Centerville at Seymour (G/B)

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: West Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian, 4:30 PM (G)

Consolation: Savannah JV vs. Nodaway-Holt, 7:30 PM (G)

Consolation: Nodaway-Holt vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM (B)

Consolation: Savannah JV vs. West Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)

Stanberry Invitational  

Semifinal: Worth County vs. Albany, 4:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Platte Valley, 7:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mound City vs. North Andrew, 6:00 PM (B)

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Albany, 9:00 PM (B)

Osborn Invitational

Fifth Place: Stewartsville vs. Pattonsburg, 4:30 PM (G)

Third Place: Polo vs. Orrick, 7:30 PM (G)

Fifth Place: Osborn vs. Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (B)

Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop  

Semifinal: University Academy vs. Hogan Prep, 6:00 PM (B)

Consolation Semifinal: Braymer vs. Cameron, 4:30 PM (B)

Kearney Classic

Semifinal: Kearney vs. Lafayette, 6:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City, 8:00 PM (B)

Consolation Semifinal: De La Salle vs. Southeast, 5:00 PM (B)

Consolation Semifinal: Platte County vs. Lafayette JV, 3:30 PM (B)

South Harrison Invitational

Semifinal: Princeton vs. North Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mercer vs. Tri-County, 7:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mercer vs. North Harrison, 6:00 PM (B)

Semifinal: Princeton vs. South Harrison, 9:00 PM (B)

Benton Cardinal Classic

Championship: Benton vs. Metro Academy, 8:30 PM (B)

Third Place: Savannah vs. Plattsburg, 7:00 PM (B)

Fifth Place: Oak Park vs. Northeast, 5:30 PM (B)

Seventh Place: St. Pius X vs. Excelsior Springs, 4:00 PM (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Falls City at Maryville (G/B)

Excelsior Springs at Bishop LeBlond (G)

St. Michael the Archangel at St. Pius X (G)

Chillicothe at Marshall (B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Waverly at Bennington (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central (G/B)

Platteview at Wahoo (G/B)

Metro Conference

Bellevue East at Omaha Bryan (G/B)

Omaha South at Elkhorn South (G/B)

Omaha Marian at Millard South (G)

Creighton Prep at Millard South (B)

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North (G/B)

Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Millard North at Papillion-La Vista (G/B)

Millard West at Omaha Benson (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)  

Roncalli Catholic at Plattsmouth (G)

Skutt Catholic at Blair (G/B)

Ralston at Norris (B)

Weeping Water at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

Boys Town at Mead (G)

Lincoln Christian at Louisville (G)

Friend at Osceola (G/B)

Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X (G/B)

Gretna at Grand Island (G/B)

Lincoln East at Omaha Central (G/B)

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell, 5:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: BDS vs. Sterling, 3:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 6:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Tri County vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8:00 PM (B)

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Semifinal: Southern vs. Pawnee City, 5:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt-TRS, 3:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan vs. Southern, 6:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Diller-Odell, 8:00 PM (B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Skutt Catholic

Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Winterset at Perry

Riverside, Woodbine, ACGC at Tri-Center

Bennington, Tekamah-Herman at Logan-Magnolia

Southwest Valley, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys at Panorama

Southeast Warren, Albia, Clarke at Chariton

Sioux City East, Sioux City West at Le Mars

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Moravia, Belle Plaine, Montezuma at Iowa Valley

Falls City, Sabetha at Maryville

Savannah at Lone Jack

Ashland-Greenwood at Blair

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Ralston at Waverly

Elkhorn at Norfolk

Ashland-Greenwood at Blair

Raymond Central at Malcolm

Columbus Lakeview at Platteview

Yutan Invitational

Oakland-Craig at Weeping Water

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Harlan at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert

Nodaway Valley vs. Centerville

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs at Atlantic