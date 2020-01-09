(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has live play-by-play tonight of Fremont-Mills hosting Shenandoah in a basketball doubleheader.
Check out the full Thursday slate below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Treynor (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Riverside at Griswold (B)
Ar-We-Va at Audubon (B)
Murray at East Union (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)
Siouxland Christian vs. Sioux City North (G) – At Tyson Events Center
Le Mars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (G) – At Tyson Events Center
Le Mars vs. South Sioux City (B) – At Tyson Events Center
Tri-County at Twin Cedars (G/B)
275 Conference
East Atchison at Rock Port (G/B)
West Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)
Stewartsville at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
Osborn at North Nodaway (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Lafayette (G)
Lafayette at Maryville (B)
Benton at St. Pius X (G)
St. Pius X at Benton (B)
Savannah at Cameron (B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris at Waverly (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra at Malcolm (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Friend at Southern (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City (G/B)
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson at Omaha Marian (G)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
South Holt at West Platte (G/B)
Worth County at Braymer (G/B)
Bishop Neumann at Bennington (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Weeping Water (G)
Columbus Lakeview at Douglas County West (G/B)
Auburn at Omaha Concordia (G/B)
Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Louisville at Omaha Duchesne Academy (G)
Brownell-Talbot at Yutan (G/B)
Dorchester at Sterling (G/B)
Tri County at Fairbury (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central at Shenandoah
Clarinda, Creston/O-M at St. Albert
Atlantic-CAM, Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Griswold, Exira/EHK, ACGC at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia, West Central Valley at Tri-Center
Audubon, Ogden, Southeast Valley at Greene County
Conestoga at Treynor
Bedford/Lenox, Winterset at Central Decatur
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North
Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars
Maryville, Cameron, Lafayette at Savannah
Arlington, Oakland-Craig at Stanton
Louisville, Platteview at Fort Calhoun
Columbus at Millard South
Millard North at Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Clarinda
Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert
Creston at Harlan