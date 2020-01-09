KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has live play-by-play tonight of Fremont-Mills hosting Shenandoah in a basketball doubleheader.

Check out the full Thursday slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference

Underwood at Treynor (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Riverside at Griswold (B)

Ar-We-Va at Audubon (B)

Murray at East Union (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

Siouxland Christian vs. Sioux City North (G) – At Tyson Events Center

Le Mars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (G) – At Tyson Events Center

Le Mars vs. South Sioux City (B) – At Tyson Events Center

Tri-County at Twin Cedars (G/B)

275 Conference

East Atchison at Rock Port (G/B)

West Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)

Stewartsville at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

Osborn at North Nodaway (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at Lafayette (G)

Lafayette at Maryville (B)

Benton at St. Pius X (G)

St. Pius X at Benton (B)

Savannah at Cameron (B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Norris at Waverly (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra at Malcolm (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Friend at Southern (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City (G/B)

Metro Conference

Omaha Benson at Omaha Marian (G)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

South Holt at West Platte (G/B)

Worth County at Braymer (G/B)

Bishop Neumann at Bennington (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Weeping Water (G)

Columbus Lakeview at Douglas County West (G/B)

Auburn at Omaha Concordia (G/B)

Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Louisville at Omaha Duchesne Academy (G)

Brownell-Talbot at Yutan (G/B)

Dorchester at Sterling (G/B)

Tri County at Fairbury (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Clarinda, Creston/O-M at St. Albert

Atlantic-CAM, Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Griswold, Exira/EHK, ACGC at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia, West Central Valley at Tri-Center

Audubon, Ogden, Southeast Valley at Greene County

Conestoga at Treynor

Bedford/Lenox, Winterset at Central Decatur

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North

Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars

Maryville, Cameron, Lafayette at Savannah

Arlington, Oakland-Craig at Stanton

Louisville, Platteview at Fort Calhoun

Columbus at Millard South

Millard North at Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert

Creston at Harlan