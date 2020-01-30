KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A non-conference battle between CAM and Stanton hits the KMA airwaves tonight on FM 99.1.

Check out the full basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming schedule in and around KMAland below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood at Atlantic (G)

Corner Conference

East Mills at Sidney (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Wayne (G/B)

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Consolation: Twin Cedars vs. Ankeny Christian Academy (G), 6:00 PM

Consolation: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell (G)

Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas (G)

Semifinal: Lamoni vs. Seymour at Moulton-Udell (B), 7:30 PM

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Murray at Moulton-Udell (B), 6:00 PM

Consolation: Twin Cedars vs. Orient-Macksburg (B)

Consolation: Mormon Trail vs. Moravia (B)

Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (B)

CAM at Stanton (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Griswold at Tri-Center (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell (G/B)

Heartland Christian vs. Whiting (B) at Cornerstone Christian, 3:00 PM – Frontier Conference Tournament Consolation

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation Semifinal: West Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 5:30 PM

Consolation Semifinal: Nodaway-Holt vs. Worth County (B), 7:00 PM

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew, 4:30 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. Polo, 7:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. Plattsburg, 8:15 PM (B)

Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 5:45 PM (B)

Cameron Tournament

Smithville vs. Chillicothe, 4:00 PM (G)

Maryville vs. Cameron, 6:30 PM (G)

Chillicothe vs. Lawson, 5:15 PM (B)

Maryville vs. Smithville, 7:45 PM (B)

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond vs. Pembroke Hill, 7:30 PM (G)

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Bennington vs. Norris (G), 7:15 PM

Semifinal: Blair vs. Elkhorn (G), 7:15 PM

Semifinal: Waverly vs. Norris (B), 7:00 PM

Semifinal: Bennington vs. Elkhorn (B), 5:30 PM

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Arlington at Syracuse (G)

Semifinal: Platteview at Wahoo (G)

Consolation: Fort Calhoun at Douglas County West (G)

Consolation: Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Conestoga (G/B)

Louisville at Weeping Water (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Tri County at Lewiston (G)

Sterling at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Metro Conference

Bellevue East at Elkhorn South (G/B)

Omaha Central at Omaha Marian (G)

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Mead (G/B)

Heartland at Friend (G/B)

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah, Atlantic-CAM at St. Albert

Creston at Carlisle

Southwest Iowa, AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills

Griswold, Treynor, Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, West Monona at Riverside

East Union, Clarke, Winterset at Bondurant-Farrar

Bedford/Lenox, Maryville at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Interstate 35 at Saydel

Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley

Missouri River Conference Meet at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry

Omaha Benson, Millard West at Blair

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood

Wahoo at Norris

Bennington at Papillion-La Vista

Elkhorn South at Plattsmouth

Boys Town, Holdrege, Raymond Central at Seward

Freeman Tournament

David City, Malcolm at North Bend Central

Weeping Water at St. Paul

Millard North at Omaha Burke

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Omaha South at Gross Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig

Knoxville at Creston

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West