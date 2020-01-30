(KMAland) -- A non-conference battle between CAM and Stanton hits the KMA airwaves tonight on FM 99.1.
Check out the full basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming schedule in and around KMAland below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Atlantic (G)
Corner Conference
East Mills at Sidney (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Wayne (G/B)
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars vs. Ankeny Christian Academy (G), 6:00 PM
Consolation: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell (G)
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas (G)
Semifinal: Lamoni vs. Seymour at Moulton-Udell (B), 7:30 PM
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Murray at Moulton-Udell (B), 6:00 PM
Consolation: Twin Cedars vs. Orient-Macksburg (B)
Consolation: Mormon Trail vs. Moravia (B)
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (B)
CAM at Stanton (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Griswold at Tri-Center (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell (G/B)
Heartland Christian vs. Whiting (B) at Cornerstone Christian, 3:00 PM – Frontier Conference Tournament Consolation
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation Semifinal: West Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 5:30 PM
Consolation Semifinal: Nodaway-Holt vs. Worth County (B), 7:00 PM
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. North Andrew, 4:30 PM (G)
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. Polo, 7:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. Plattsburg, 8:15 PM (B)
Semifinal: Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 5:45 PM (B)
Cameron Tournament
Smithville vs. Chillicothe, 4:00 PM (G)
Maryville vs. Cameron, 6:30 PM (G)
Chillicothe vs. Lawson, 5:15 PM (B)
Maryville vs. Smithville, 7:45 PM (B)
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond vs. Pembroke Hill, 7:30 PM (G)
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Bennington vs. Norris (G), 7:15 PM
Semifinal: Blair vs. Elkhorn (G), 7:15 PM
Semifinal: Waverly vs. Norris (B), 7:00 PM
Semifinal: Bennington vs. Elkhorn (B), 5:30 PM
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Arlington at Syracuse (G)
Semifinal: Platteview at Wahoo (G)
Consolation: Fort Calhoun at Douglas County West (G)
Consolation: Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Conestoga (G/B)
Louisville at Weeping Water (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Tri County at Lewiston (G)
Sterling at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Elkhorn South (G/B)
Omaha Central at Omaha Marian (G)
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Mead (G/B)
Heartland at Friend (G/B)
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, Atlantic-CAM at St. Albert
Creston at Carlisle
Southwest Iowa, AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills
Griswold, Treynor, Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison
Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, West Monona at Riverside
East Union, Clarke, Winterset at Bondurant-Farrar
Bedford/Lenox, Maryville at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Interstate 35 at Saydel
Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley
Missouri River Conference Meet at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Rock Port, North Andrew, Trenton at Stanberry
Omaha Benson, Millard West at Blair
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood
Wahoo at Norris
Bennington at Papillion-La Vista
Elkhorn South at Plattsmouth
Boys Town, Holdrege, Raymond Central at Seward
Freeman Tournament
David City, Malcolm at North Bend Central
Weeping Water at St. Paul
Millard North at Omaha Burke
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Omaha South at Gross Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig
Knoxville at Creston
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West