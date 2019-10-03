(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has play-by-play coverage of tonight's Corner Conference Tournament finale.
Check out the complete schedule in KMAland for Thursday below.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Boys Town Meet
Raymond Central Meet
Lincoln Lutheran Meet
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah
Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Corner Conference Tournament
Consolation: Griswold vs. Stanton Joined in progress at 6:15 PM on KMA 960
Championship: East Mills vs. Sidney On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood
Treynor at Missouri Valley
Riverside at Tri-Center
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Murray at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Clarinda at Mount Ayr
Wayne at Albia
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian
275 Conference
South Holt at East Atchison
Rock Port at West Nodaway
Mound City at Nodaway-Holt
North Nodaway at Union Star
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Savannah
Bishop LeBlond at Benton
Lafayette at St. Pius X
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview at Fort Calhoun
Syracuse at Raymond Central
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga at Yutan
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Freeman at Palmyra
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart at Sterling
Lourdes Central Catholic at Sterling
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (at Sterling)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Freeman vs. Southern (at Palmyra)
Pawnee City at Johnson County Central
Louisville at Lincoln Christian
Lewiston at Weeping Water
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platte Valley vs. DeKalb
Platte Valley vs. South Holt
Northeast Nodaway vs. DeKalb
Stanberry at Trenton
Worth County at Putnam County
Maryville at Benton
Nebraska City at Auburn
Platteview at Beatrice
Falls City at Syracuse
Malcolm at Conestoga
BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville
GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE
Midland Empire Conference Meet at St. Pius X
Benton at Maryville
BOYS TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Beatrice
GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE
Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (at Plattsmouth)
Lincoln Christian Tournament
Platteview at Arlington