(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has play-by-play coverage of tonight's Corner Conference Tournament finale.

Check out the complete schedule in KMAland for Thursday below.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Boys Town Meet

Raymond Central Meet

Lincoln Lutheran Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert at Shenandoah

Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Corner Conference Tournament

Consolation: Griswold vs. Stanton Joined in progress at 6:15 PM on KMA 960

Championship: East Mills vs. Sidney On KMA 960, 7:30 PM

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Tri-Center

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal

Murray at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Clarinda at Mount Ayr

Wayne at Albia

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian

275 Conference

South Holt at East Atchison

Rock Port at West Nodaway

Mound City at Nodaway-Holt

North Nodaway at Union Star

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at Savannah

Bishop LeBlond at Benton

Lafayette at St. Pius X

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview at Fort Calhoun

Syracuse at Raymond Central

East Central Nebraska Conference

Conestoga at Yutan

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Freeman at Palmyra

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart at Sterling

Lourdes Central Catholic at Sterling

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (at Sterling)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Freeman vs. Southern (at Palmyra)

Pawnee City at Johnson County Central

Louisville at Lincoln Christian

Lewiston at Weeping Water

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Platte Valley vs. DeKalb

Platte Valley vs. South Holt

Northeast Nodaway vs. DeKalb

Stanberry at Trenton

Worth County at Putnam County

Maryville at Benton

Nebraska City at Auburn

Platteview at Beatrice

Falls City at Syracuse

Malcolm at Conestoga

BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville

GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Midland Empire Conference Meet at St. Pius X

Benton at Maryville

BOYS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Nebraska City at Beatrice

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (at Plattsmouth)

Lincoln Christian Tournament

Platteview at Arlington