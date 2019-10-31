(KMAland) -- It's regional semifinal night in Iowa Class 1A and 2A while the Class D1 and D2 state football playoffs begin in Nebraska.
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play in Malvern and Sidney. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 – Semifinals
Boyer Valley at St. Albert
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Riverside (at Exira/EHK)
Class 1A Region 3 – Semifinals
Lenox at Sidney On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Southwest Valley at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals
Seymour vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (at Van Buren)
WACO at New London
Class 2A Region 4 – Semifinals
ACGC at Underwood
Grundy Center vs. Woodward-Granger (at Marshalltown), 7:30 PM
Class 2A Region 5 – Semifinals
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley
Pella Christian at Van Buren, 7:30 PM
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3 District 9 at Centralia
Kirksville vs. Chillicothe, 5:00 PM
Marshall vs. Mexico, 6:00 PM
District Final, 7:00 PM
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS
Class D1 First Round
Homer at Howells-Dodge
Lourdes Central Catholic at Lutheran High Northeast, 6:00 PM
Creighton at Wisner-Pilger, 6:00 PM
Elkhorn Valley at Osceola-High Plains, 4:00 PM
East Butler at Elmwood-Murdock
Tri County at Southern
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Cross County, 6:00 PM
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at BDS, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Christian at Cambridge, 6:30 PM
West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale
Hitchcock County at Burwell, 4:00 PM
Palmer at Elm Creek
Alma at Arcadia-Loup City, 6:30 PM
North Central at Sutherland, 5:00 PM
Hemingford at Dundy County-Stratton, 5:00 PM
Morrill at Fullerton, 5:00 PM
Class D2 First Round
Blue Hill at Garden County, 1:00 PM
CWCE at Overton, 5:00 PM
Medicine Valley at Central Valley, 4:30 PM
Maxwell at Elwood, 6:00 PM
Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford, 6:30 PM
Twin Loup at Axtell, 6:00 PM
Brady at Pleasanton
Anselmo-Merna at Kenesaw, 6:00 PM
Elgin Public/Pope John at Humphrey St. Francis
Allen at Lawrence-Nelson, 4:30 PM
Randolph at Plainview
Wynot at Johnson-Brock, 4:30 PM
Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart, 6:00 PM
Riverside at Clarkson/Leigh
Mead at Hartington-Newcastle, 6:00 PM
Pender at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM