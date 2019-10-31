KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's regional semifinal night in Iowa Class 1A and 2A while the Class D1 and D2 state football playoffs begin in Nebraska.

KMA Sports will have live play-by-play in Malvern and Sidney. Check out the full schedule for Thursday below.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Region 2 – Semifinals

Boyer Valley at St. Albert

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Riverside (at Exira/EHK)

Class 1A Region 3 – Semifinals

Lenox at Sidney On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Southwest Valley at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals

Seymour vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (at Van Buren)

WACO at New London

Class 2A Region 4 – Semifinals

ACGC at Underwood

Grundy Center vs. Woodward-Granger (at Marshalltown), 7:30 PM

Class 2A Region 5 – Semifinals

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley

Pella Christian at Van Buren, 7:30 PM

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 3 District 9 at Centralia

Kirksville vs. Chillicothe, 5:00 PM

Marshall vs. Mexico, 6:00 PM

District Final, 7:00 PM

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS

Class D1 First Round

Homer at Howells-Dodge

Lourdes Central Catholic at Lutheran High Northeast, 6:00 PM

Creighton at Wisner-Pilger, 6:00 PM

Elkhorn Valley at Osceola-High Plains, 4:00 PM

East Butler at Elmwood-Murdock

Tri County at Southern

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Cross County, 6:00 PM

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at BDS, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Christian at Cambridge, 6:30 PM

West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale

Hitchcock County at Burwell, 4:00 PM

Palmer at Elm Creek

Alma at Arcadia-Loup City, 6:30 PM

North Central at Sutherland, 5:00 PM

Hemingford at Dundy County-Stratton, 5:00 PM

Morrill at Fullerton, 5:00 PM

Class D2 First Round

Blue Hill at Garden County, 1:00 PM

CWCE at Overton, 5:00 PM

Medicine Valley at Central Valley, 4:30 PM

Maxwell at Elwood, 6:00 PM

Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford, 6:30 PM

Twin Loup at Axtell, 6:00 PM

Brady at Pleasanton

Anselmo-Merna at Kenesaw, 6:00 PM

Elgin Public/Pope John at Humphrey St. Francis

Allen at Lawrence-Nelson, 4:30 PM

Randolph at Plainview

Wynot at Johnson-Brock, 4:30 PM

Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart, 6:00 PM

Riverside at Clarkson/Leigh

Mead at Hartington-Newcastle, 6:00 PM

Pender at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM