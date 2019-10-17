KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A busy night of KMAland sports, including the WIC finale on KMA-FM, the Hawkeye Ten XC meet and plenty more.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City East

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

Lincoln East at Millard West

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Creston) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Mount Ayr Meet

Greene County Meet

Boyer Valley Meet

Missouri River Conference Meet (at LeMars)

Nebraska District Meets

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference Tournament

3rd Place: Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Championship: Logan-Magnolia vs. Underwood On KMA-FM 99.1

ROUND ROBIN CONSOLATION (at Oakland)

Riverside vs. AHSTW

Missouri Valley vs. IKM-Manning

Riverside vs. Missouri Valley

AHSTW vs. Audubon

Riverside vs. IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley vs. Audubon

Riverside vs. Audubon

AHSTW vs. IKM-Manning

Iowa (Non-Conference)

Southwest Valley at Shenandoah

Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah

Kuemper Catholic at Ankeny Centennial

Kuemper Catholic vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Ankeny Centennial)

East Mills at East Union

Lourdes Central Catholic at Sidney

Southwest Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson (at Shenandoah)

Clarke at Wayne

Eagle Grove at Paton-Churdan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Ankeny Centennial

275 Conference

East Atchison at Union Star

South Holt at Rock Port

Mound City at North Nodaway

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe at Maryville

Eastern Midlands Conference

Nebraska City at Bennington

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Semifinal: Platteview at Syracuse

Consolation: Raymond Central at Douglas County West

Consolation: Arlington at Fort Calhoun

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Final: Mead vs. Malcolm

Consolation: Louisville vs. Auburn

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Palmyra

Consolation Yutan vs. Elmwood-Murdock

Consolation: Freeman vs. Conestoga

Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Freeman

Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Conestoga

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart at Pawnee City

Sterling at Johnson-Brock

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Stanberry)

Worth County vs. Stanberry

Albany vs. Platte Valley

Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Dearborn)

North Platte vs. North Andrew

DeKalb vs. Stewartsville

Missouri Class 1 District 13 Semifinals (at King City)

Maysville vs. Pattonsburg

Gallatin vs. King City/Union Star

Missouri Class 2 District 15 Semifinals (at Faucett)

East Buchanan vs. Maryville

Mid-Buchanan vs. West Platte

Missouri Class 3 District 15 Final (at Moberly)

Kirksville vs. Chillicothe

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at St. Joseph)

Smithville vs. Lafayette

Savannah vs. Excelsior Springs

Nebraska Class A State Tournament

Papillion-LaVista vs. Elkhorn, 7:00 PM

Millard West vs. Millard South, 11:30 AM

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southwest, 11:30 AM

Nebraska Class B State Tournament

Wayne vs. Beatrice, 4:30 PM

Skutt Catholic vs. Hastings, 9:00 AM

Gross Catholic vs. Norris, 9:00 AM

Nebraska Class C State Tournament

Fairbury vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 4:30 PM

Malcolm vs. Kearney Catholic, 9:00 AM

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Auburn, 9:00 AM

TENNIS SCHEDULE

Nebraska State Individual Tournament