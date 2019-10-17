(KMAland) -- A busy night of KMAland sports, including the WIC finale on KMA-FM, the Hawkeye Ten XC meet and plenty more.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City East
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East
Lincoln East at Millard West
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Creston) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Mount Ayr Meet
Greene County Meet
Boyer Valley Meet
Missouri River Conference Meet (at LeMars)
Nebraska District Meets
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Championship: Logan-Magnolia vs. Underwood On KMA-FM 99.1
ROUND ROBIN CONSOLATION (at Oakland)
Riverside vs. AHSTW
Missouri Valley vs. IKM-Manning
Riverside vs. Missouri Valley
AHSTW vs. Audubon
Riverside vs. IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley vs. Audubon
Riverside vs. Audubon
AHSTW vs. IKM-Manning
Iowa (Non-Conference)
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah
Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah
Kuemper Catholic at Ankeny Centennial
Kuemper Catholic vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Ankeny Centennial)
East Mills at East Union
Lourdes Central Catholic at Sidney
Southwest Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson (at Shenandoah)
Clarke at Wayne
Eagle Grove at Paton-Churdan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Ankeny Centennial
275 Conference
East Atchison at Union Star
South Holt at Rock Port
Mound City at North Nodaway
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe at Maryville
Eastern Midlands Conference
Nebraska City at Bennington
Plattsmouth at Elkhorn
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
Semifinal: Platteview at Syracuse
Consolation: Raymond Central at Douglas County West
Consolation: Arlington at Fort Calhoun
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Final: Mead vs. Malcolm
Consolation: Louisville vs. Auburn
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Palmyra
Consolation Yutan vs. Elmwood-Murdock
Consolation: Freeman vs. Conestoga
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Freeman
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Conestoga
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart at Pawnee City
Sterling at Johnson-Brock
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Stanberry)
Worth County vs. Stanberry
Albany vs. Platte Valley
Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Dearborn)
North Platte vs. North Andrew
DeKalb vs. Stewartsville
Missouri Class 1 District 13 Semifinals (at King City)
Maysville vs. Pattonsburg
Gallatin vs. King City/Union Star
Missouri Class 2 District 15 Semifinals (at Faucett)
East Buchanan vs. Maryville
Mid-Buchanan vs. West Platte
Missouri Class 3 District 15 Final (at Moberly)
Kirksville vs. Chillicothe
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at St. Joseph)
Smithville vs. Lafayette
Savannah vs. Excelsior Springs
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Papillion-LaVista vs. Elkhorn, 7:00 PM
Millard West vs. Millard South, 11:30 AM
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southwest, 11:30 AM
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Wayne vs. Beatrice, 4:30 PM
Skutt Catholic vs. Hastings, 9:00 AM
Gross Catholic vs. Norris, 9:00 AM
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Fairbury vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 4:30 PM
Malcolm vs. Kearney Catholic, 9:00 AM
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Auburn, 9:00 AM
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska State Individual Tournament