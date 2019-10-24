KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's state qualifying meet day in Iowa cross country, and KMA Sports will have coverage from Mount Ayr, Panora and Atlantic.

Check out the full schedule below.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Class 1A SQM at Mount Ayr Follow @d2mart

Class 1A SQM at Ridge View

Class 1A SQM at Marshalltown

Class 2A SQM at Panora Follow @TrevMaeder96

Class 3A SQM at Atlantic Follow @25Barnett

Class 3A SQM at Humboldt

Class 4A SQM at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

275 Conference

East Atchison at Nodaway-Holt

North Nodaway at Rock Port

South Holt at West Nodaway

Union Star at Mound City

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman at Louisville

Conestoga at Johnson County Central

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Lincoln Christian at Plattsmouth

Platteview at Plattsmouth

Platteview vs. Lincoln Christian (at Plattsmouth)

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City West

Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart

Weeping Water at Lourdes Central Catholic

Southern at Humboldt-TRS

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock

Brownell-Talbot at East Butler

Meridian at Diller-Odell

Boys Town at Omaha Concordia

Omaha Bryan at Papillion-LaVista South

Millard South at Westside

BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Maryville at Lafayette