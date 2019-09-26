(KMAland) -- It's another big night of cross country, volleyball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis in KMAland.
KMA Sports will have play-by-play of Treynor at Riverside volleyball on KMA-FM 99.1. Hear the call from Trevor Maeder at 7:30 PM.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Audubon Meet
MVAOCOU Meet
Roland-Story Meet
Nebraska City Meet
Moravia Meet
ACGC Meet
PCM Meet
Fort Calhoun Meet
Thayer Central Meet
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Creston
Atlantic at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Audubon at IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
Treynor at Riverside On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita at Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Diagonal
Lamoni at Murray
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Thomas Jefferson at Fremont-Mills
Southeast Warren at Winterset
275 Conference
East Atchison at West Nodaway
Union Star/King City at Rock Port
Mound City at South Holt
North Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron at Marvyille
Benton at Savannah
Bishop LeBlond at St. Pius X
Lafayette at Chillicothe
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Platteview at Douglas County West
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra at Auburn
Yutan at Malcolm
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Diller-Odell
Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart
Metro Conference
Bellevue West at Omaha Burke
Millard North at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Marian
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Roncalli Catholic at Nebraska City
Ralston at Nebraska City
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington
Oakland-Craig at Arlington
Raymond Central at Conestoga
Raymond Central vs. Weeping Water (at Conestoga)
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Syracuse vs. Falls City (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Syracuse at Lourdes Central Catholic
Falls City at Lourdes Central Catholic
Johnson-Brock at Freeman
Johnson County Central at Southern
Mead at Omaha Christian Academy
Friend at East Butler
Friend vs. Aquinas Catholic (at East Butler)
Humboldt-TRS at Brownell-Talbot
Humboldt-TRS vs. Cornerstone Christian (at Brownell-Talbot)
Omaha Bryan at Fremont
GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln Tournament (B)
Chillicothe Tournament (G)
Platteview at Plattsmouth (G)
East Atchison Tournament (G)
Johnson County Central at HTRS (G)
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Cameron at Maryville (G)
Waverly, NE Tournament (B)
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley
North Harrison at Worth County
Maryville at St. Pius X
Lafayette at Cameron
Benton at Chillicothe
Bishop LeBlond at Savannah
Stewartsville at DeKalb
Maysville at King City
Bennington at Norris
Nebraska City at Elkhorn
Papillion-LaVista at Gretna
Waverly at Plattsmouth
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
Milford at Raymond Central
Auburn at Syracuse
Falls City at Freeman
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Yutan/Mead
Southern/Diller-Odell at Fairbury
Bellevue East at Omaha South
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South
Omaha Northwest at Millard North
Millard South at Millard West
Fremont at Omaha Bryan
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Omaha North at Omaha Central
Omaha Marian at Papillion-LaVista South