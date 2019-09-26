KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's another big night of cross country, volleyball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis in KMAland.

KMA Sports will have play-by-play of Treynor at Riverside volleyball on KMA-FM 99.1. Hear the call from Trevor Maeder at 7:30 PM.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Audubon Meet

MVAOCOU Meet

Roland-Story Meet

Nebraska City Meet

Moravia Meet

ACGC Meet

PCM Meet

Fort Calhoun Meet

Thayer Central Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak at Creston

Atlantic at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW at Tri-Center

Audubon at IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

Treynor at Riverside On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM, Anita at Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian at Diagonal

Lamoni at Murray

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Thomas Jefferson at Fremont-Mills

Southeast Warren at Winterset

275 Conference  

East Atchison at West Nodaway

Union Star/King City at Rock Port

Mound City at South Holt

North Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron at Marvyille

Benton at Savannah

Bishop LeBlond at St. Pius X

Lafayette at Chillicothe

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Platteview at Douglas County West

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra at Auburn

Yutan at Malcolm

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Diller-Odell

Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart

Metro Conference

Bellevue West at Omaha Burke

Millard North at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Marian

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Roncalli Catholic at Nebraska City

Ralston at Nebraska City

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington

Oakland-Craig at Arlington

Raymond Central at Conestoga

Raymond Central vs. Weeping Water (at Conestoga)

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Syracuse vs. Falls City (at Lourdes Central Catholic)

Syracuse at Lourdes Central Catholic

Falls City at Lourdes Central Catholic

Johnson-Brock at Freeman

Johnson County Central at Southern

Mead at Omaha Christian Academy

Friend at East Butler

Friend vs. Aquinas Catholic (at East Butler)

Humboldt-TRS at Brownell-Talbot

Humboldt-TRS vs. Cornerstone Christian (at Brownell-Talbot)

Omaha Bryan at Fremont

GOLF SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln Tournament (B)

Chillicothe Tournament (G)

Platteview at Plattsmouth (G)

East Atchison Tournament (G)

Johnson County Central at HTRS (G)

TENNIS SCHEDULE

Cameron at Maryville (G)

Waverly, NE Tournament (B)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley

North Harrison at Worth County

Maryville at St. Pius X

Lafayette at Cameron

Benton at Chillicothe

Bishop LeBlond at Savannah

Stewartsville at DeKalb

Maysville at King City

Bennington at Norris

Nebraska City at Elkhorn

Papillion-LaVista at Gretna

Waverly at Plattsmouth

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

Milford at Raymond Central

Auburn at Syracuse

Falls City at Freeman

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Yutan/Mead

Southern/Diller-Odell at Fairbury

Bellevue East at Omaha South

Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South

Omaha Northwest at Millard North

Millard South at Millard West

Fremont at Omaha Bryan

South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

Omaha North at Omaha Central

Omaha Marian at Papillion-LaVista South