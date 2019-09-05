(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Thursday with KMAland action in football, volleyball, cross country, softball, golf, tennis and soccer.
KMA Sports will have Shenandoah/Denison-Schleswig on KMA-FM 99.1 with Ryan Matheny. First serve is scheduled for 7:15 PM.
View the complete KMAland schedule below.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North
Lincoln Pius X at Millard South
Wilcox-Hildreth at Deshler
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:15 PM
Creston at Clarinda
Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Sidney at Stanton
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley (NC)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
ADM Invitational
Atlantic vs. Gilbert
Atlantic vs. Nevada
Atlantic vs. Norwalk
Sioux City North Quad
Missouri Valley vs. West Monona
Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU
Missouri Valley vs. Sioux City North
Sioux City North vs. West Monona
Sioux City North vs. MVAOCOU
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Essex at Mount Ayr
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning
Bedford at Lamoni
Interstate 35 at Lenox
Clarke at Central Decatur
Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys
Whiting at West Harrison
West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston
275 Conference
Rock Port at East Atchison
Mound City at West Nodaway
North Nodaway at South Holt
Nodaway-Holt at Union Star/King City
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville at South Harrison
Lawson at Cameron
Trenton at Chillicothe
Excelsior Springs at Lafayette
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris at Bennington
Plattsmouth at Blair
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Arlington at Platteview
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun
Raymond Central at Wahoo
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville at Malcolm
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Pioneer Conference
Lewiston at Southern
Metro Conference
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Millard West at Omaha Benson
Millard North at Papillion-LaVista
Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest
Omaha South at Omaha North
Freeman Invitational
Pool A
Freeman vs. Pawnee City
Pawnee City vs. Deshler
Freeman vs. Deshler
Pool B
Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock
Diller-Odell vs. Elmwood-Murdock
Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Sterling
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bellevue West at Gretna
Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann
Douglas County West at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Fairbury at Auburn
Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson County Central vs. Falls City (at HTRS)
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS
Louisville vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot (at Malcolm)
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Malcolm
Weeping Water vs. Dorchester (at Palmyra)
Dorchester at Palmyra
Yutan at Cedar Bluffs
Lewiston vs. Parkview Christian (at Southern)
Parkview Christian at Southern
Thayer Central at Tri County
Omaha Marian at Ankeny Centennial
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Dallas Center-Grimes Meet
West Central Valley Meet
Wayne Meet
Madrid Meet
Ottumwa Meet
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Barstow (B)
Benton vs. Central (B)
Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Kirksville at Chillicothe (B)
Summit Christian Academy at St. Pius X (B)
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Stewartsville at Platte Valley
Northeast Nodaway at South Holt
North Andrew at King City/Union Star
Stanberry at Braymer
Blair at Nebraska City
Elkhorn at Plattsmouth
Bennington at Crete
Papillion-LaVista South at Gretna
Seward at Norris
Arlington at Cass County Central
Ashland-Greenwood at Centennial
Bishop Neumann at Fort Calhoun
DC West/Concordia at Platteview
Syracuse at Conestoga
Yutan/Mead at Wahoo
Falls City at Auburn
Freeman at Auburn
Falls City vs. Freeman (at Auburn)
Milford at Malcolm
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Southern/Diller-Odell
Omaha Central at Bellevue East
Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista
Elkhorn South at Millard South
Omaha Bryan at Millard North
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Skutt Catholic at Omaha Marian
Omaha North at Omaha South
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Lafayette (G)
GOLF SCHEDULE
East Atchison, Albany, Plattsburg at Savannah (G)
Gallatin, Maysville at Rock Port (G)