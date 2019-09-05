KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Thursday with KMAland action in football, volleyball, cross country, softball, golf, tennis and soccer.

KMA Sports will have Shenandoah/Denison-Schleswig on KMA-FM 99.1 with Ryan Matheny. First serve is scheduled for 7:15 PM.

View the complete KMAland schedule below.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North

Lincoln Pius X at Millard South

Wilcox-Hildreth at Deshler

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:15 PM 

Creston at Clarinda

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Stanton 

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley (NC)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

ADM Invitational 

Atlantic vs. Gilbert

Atlantic vs. Nevada

Atlantic vs. Norwalk 

Sioux City North Quad 

Missouri Valley vs. West Monona

Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU

Missouri Valley vs. Sioux City North

Sioux City North vs. West Monona

Sioux City North vs. MVAOCOU

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Essex at Mount Ayr

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning

Bedford at Lamoni

Interstate 35 at Lenox

Clarke at Central Decatur 

Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys

Whiting at West Harrison

West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston

275 Conference 

Rock Port at East Atchison 

Mound City at West Nodaway

North Nodaway at South Holt

Nodaway-Holt at Union Star/King City

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville at South Harrison 

Lawson at Cameron

Trenton at Chillicothe 

Excelsior Springs at Lafayette

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Norris at Bennington 

Plattsmouth at Blair

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Arlington at Platteview

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun 

Raymond Central at Wahoo

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Louisville at Malcolm

Palmyra at Weeping Water

Pioneer Conference 

Lewiston at Southern

Metro Conference 

Millard South at Elkhorn South

Millard West at Omaha Benson

Millard North at Papillion-LaVista

Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest

Omaha South at Omaha North

Freeman Invitational 

Pool A

Freeman vs. Pawnee City

Pawnee City vs. Deshler

Freeman vs. Deshler

Pool B

Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock

Diller-Odell vs. Elmwood-Murdock

Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Sterling

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bellevue West at Gretna

Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann

Douglas County West at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Fairbury at Auburn

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS

Johnson County Central vs. Falls City (at HTRS)

Falls City at Humboldt-TRS

Louisville vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot (at Malcolm)

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Malcolm

Weeping Water vs. Dorchester (at Palmyra)

Dorchester at Palmyra

Yutan at Cedar Bluffs

Lewiston vs. Parkview Christian (at Southern)

Parkview Christian at Southern

Thayer Central at Tri County

Omaha Marian at Ankeny Centennial

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Dallas Center-Grimes Meet 

West Central Valley Meet

Wayne Meet

Madrid Meet

Ottumwa Meet

SOCCER SCHEDULE

Maryville at Barstow (B)

Benton vs. Central (B)

Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Kirksville at Chillicothe (B)

Summit Christian Academy at St. Pius X (B)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Stewartsville at Platte Valley

Northeast Nodaway at South Holt

North Andrew at King City/Union Star

Stanberry at Braymer

Blair at Nebraska City 

Elkhorn at Plattsmouth 

Bennington at Crete

Papillion-LaVista South at Gretna

Seward at Norris

Arlington at Cass County Central 

Ashland-Greenwood at Centennial

Bishop Neumann at Fort Calhoun

DC West/Concordia at Platteview

Syracuse at Conestoga 

Yutan/Mead at Wahoo

Falls City at Auburn

Freeman at Auburn

Falls City vs. Freeman (at Auburn)

Milford at Malcolm

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Southern/Diller-Odell

Omaha Central at Bellevue East

Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista

Elkhorn South at Millard South 

Omaha Bryan at Millard North

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Skutt Catholic at Omaha Marian

Omaha North at Omaha South

TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Lafayette (G)

GOLF SCHEDULE 

East Atchison, Albany, Plattsburg at Savannah (G)

Gallatin, Maysville at Rock Port (G)

