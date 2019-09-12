KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Volleyball, cross country, soccer, softball, tennis and golf are all on Thursday's KMAland sports schedule.

KMA Sports will have Underwood at Tri-Center on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 7:30. View the complete schedule below.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Tri-Center On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM

AHSTW at Treynor

Audubon at Riverside 

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Lenox

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va

CAM, Anita at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln 

LeMars at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni

Ankeny Christian at Murray

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Southwest Valley at Creston

Bedford at Stanton

East Mills vs. Bedford (at Stanton)

Griswold at Woodbine

Griswold vs. CAM, Anita (at Woodbine)

Mount Ayr at Clarke

Mount Ayr vs. Pleasantville (at Clarke)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Perry

Sioux City West at South Sioux City

Sioux City North at Cherokee

275 Conference 

Nodaway-Holt at East Atchison

Rock Port at North Nodaway

West Nodaway at South Holt

Mound City at Union Star/King City

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond

Cameron at Benton

St. Pius X at Chillicothe

Lafayette at Savannah

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Plattsmouth at Norris

Elkhorn at Blair

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Johnson County Central at Palmyra

Pioneer Conference 

Lewiston at Diller-Odell

Metro Conference 

Bellevue East at Millard North

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista

Omaha South at Omaha Central 

Omaha North at Omaha Marian

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Nebraska City at Seward

Gross Catholic at Bennington

Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia

Omaha Northwest at Platteview

Syracuse at Lincoln Christian

Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo

Auburn at Johnson-Brock

Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman

Osceola at Mead

Heartland Christian at Weeping Water

Southern at Weeping Water

Heartland Christian vs. Southern (at Weeping Water)

Yutan vs. Boys Town (at Omaha Brownell-Talbot)

Yutan at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Friend at Cross County 

Pawnee City at Falls City

Pawnee City vs. Sterling (at Falls City)

Sterling at Falls City

Fillmore Central at Tri County

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke

Westside at Lincoln Southwest 

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Greene County Meet CANCELLED

Davis County Meet

Lincoln Pius X Meet

Wahoo Meet 

Arlington Meet

Archbishop Bergan Meet

Fairbury Meet

Milford Meet

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

DeKalb at Platte Valley

Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry

Stewartsville at South Holt

King City/Union Star at Albany

Maryville at Lafayette

Pattonsburg at North Andrew

Braymer at Worth County

Savannah at Cameron

Bennington at Elkhorn

Nebraska City at Norris

Plattsmouth at Platteview

Waverly at Skutt Catholic

Arlington at NEN

Fort Calhoun at DC West/Concordia

Wahoo at Syracuse 

Auburn at Southern/Diller-Odell

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Freeman

Wilber-Clatonia at Freeman

Cass County Central at Yutan/Mead

GOLF SCHEDULE 

Rock Port at East Atchison (G)

St. Joseph Central Tournament (G)

Plattsmouth Tournament (G)

Tri County at Heartland (G)

TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Excelsior Springs at Maryville (B)

Savannah at Benton (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Chillicothe (B)

Cameron vs. Green Ridge (B)

St. Pius X vs. Lee’s Summit West (B)

