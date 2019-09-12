(KMAland) -- Volleyball, cross country, soccer, softball, tennis and golf are all on Thursday's KMAland sports schedule.
KMA Sports will have Underwood at Tri-Center on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 7:30. View the complete schedule below.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
East Mills at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Tri-Center On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
AHSTW at Treynor
Audubon at Riverside
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Lenox
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va
CAM, Anita at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln
LeMars at Sioux City East
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni
Ankeny Christian at Murray
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Southwest Valley at Creston
Bedford at Stanton
East Mills vs. Bedford (at Stanton)
Griswold at Woodbine
Griswold vs. CAM, Anita (at Woodbine)
Mount Ayr at Clarke
Mount Ayr vs. Pleasantville (at Clarke)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Perry
Sioux City West at South Sioux City
Sioux City North at Cherokee
275 Conference
Nodaway-Holt at East Atchison
Rock Port at North Nodaway
West Nodaway at South Holt
Mound City at Union Star/King City
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond
Cameron at Benton
St. Pius X at Chillicothe
Lafayette at Savannah
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth at Norris
Elkhorn at Blair
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central at Palmyra
Pioneer Conference
Lewiston at Diller-Odell
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Millard North
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista
Omaha South at Omaha Central
Omaha North at Omaha Marian
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Seward
Gross Catholic at Bennington
Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia
Omaha Northwest at Platteview
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian
Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo
Auburn at Johnson-Brock
Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman
Osceola at Mead
Heartland Christian at Weeping Water
Southern at Weeping Water
Heartland Christian vs. Southern (at Weeping Water)
Yutan vs. Boys Town (at Omaha Brownell-Talbot)
Yutan at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Friend at Cross County
Pawnee City at Falls City
Pawnee City vs. Sterling (at Falls City)
Sterling at Falls City
Fillmore Central at Tri County
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke
Westside at Lincoln Southwest
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Greene County Meet CANCELLED
Davis County Meet
Lincoln Pius X Meet
Wahoo Meet
Arlington Meet
Archbishop Bergan Meet
Fairbury Meet
Milford Meet
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
DeKalb at Platte Valley
Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry
Stewartsville at South Holt
King City/Union Star at Albany
Maryville at Lafayette
Pattonsburg at North Andrew
Braymer at Worth County
Savannah at Cameron
Bennington at Elkhorn
Nebraska City at Norris
Plattsmouth at Platteview
Waverly at Skutt Catholic
Arlington at NEN
Fort Calhoun at DC West/Concordia
Wahoo at Syracuse
Auburn at Southern/Diller-Odell
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Freeman
Wilber-Clatonia at Freeman
Cass County Central at Yutan/Mead
GOLF SCHEDULE
Rock Port at East Atchison (G)
St. Joseph Central Tournament (G)
Plattsmouth Tournament (G)
Tri County at Heartland (G)
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Excelsior Springs at Maryville (B)
Savannah at Benton (B)
Bishop LeBlond at Chillicothe (B)
Cameron vs. Green Ridge (B)
St. Pius X vs. Lee’s Summit West (B)