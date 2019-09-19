KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's another busy night of high school sports in KMAland. KMA Sports will have a KMAX-Stream broadcast of AHSTW/Riverside volleyball from Oakland.

View the complete Thursday schedule below.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Millard North at Creighton Prep

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Southwest Valley Meet

Panorama Meet

Lynnville-Sully Meet

Bennington Meet

Blair Meet

Fillmore Central Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Glenwood

Clarinda at Lewis Central 

Creston at Denison-Schleswig

Harlan at Atlantic

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW at Riverside On KMAX-Stream, 7:30 PM 

Tri-Center at Audubon

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan

Gladden-Ralston at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Mormon Trail 

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Murray at Diagonal

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference  

Sidney vs. Earlham (at Lenox)

Sidney vs. East Union (at Lenox)

Earlham at Lenox 

East Union at Lenox

Mount Ayr at Des Moines Christian

Mount Ayr vs. Grinnell (at Des Moines Christian)

275 Conference  

Mound City at East Atchison

Nodaway-Holt at Rock Port

North Nodaway at West Nodaway 

South Holt at King City/Union Star

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville at Lafayette

St. Pius X at Benton

Savannah at Cameron

Bishop LeBlond at Chillicothe 

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Blair at Bennington

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central 

Platteview at Syracuse

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

MUDECAS Tournament - A Division 

Championship: Diller-Odell vs. BDS

3rd Place: Meridian vs. HTRS

Consolation Final: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart 

MUDECAS Tournament - B Division 

Championship: Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central

3rd Place: Southern vs. Sterling

Consolation: Tri County vs. Pawnee City 

Metro Conference 

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Northwest (at Lincoln High)

Omaha North at Omaha Bryan

Omaha South at Omaha Bryan

Omaha South vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Bryan)

Omaha Burke at Westside 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Auburn

Nebraska City vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Falls City at Auburn

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Northwest at Waverly

Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood

Archbishop Bergan at Douglas County West 

Boys Town at Conestoga 

Malcolm at David City

Malcolm vs. Milford (at David City)

Mead at East Butler

Oakland-Craig at Yutan

Friend at Dorchester

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic

Gross Catholic at Millard South 

Omaha Benson at Lincoln High

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High

GOLF SCHEDULE 

Maryville, Bishop LeBlond, Lafayette at St. Joseph Central (G)

Johnson County Central Tournament (G)

TENNIS SCHEDULE

Lafayette at Maryville (G)

Nebraska City at Omaha Bryan (B)

SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at Albany 

Braymer at North Andrew

Stewartsville at Northeast Nodaway

Worth County at Pattonsburg

DeKalb at South Holt

Stanberry at King City/Union Star

Benton at Maryville

Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond

St. Pius X at Cameron

Savannah at Chillicothe 

Blair at Waverly

Elkhorn at Norris

Gretna at Millard South

Syracuse at Nebraska City 

Plattsmouth at Auburn

Plattsmouth vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington

Platteview vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Platteview at Auburn

DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central 

Wahoo at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic

Platteview at Auburn

Platteview vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Cass County Central at Freeman (DH)

Blue River at Malcolm

Centennial at Malcolm

Tekamah-Herman at Yutan/Mead

Crete at Southern/Diller-Odell

Millard West at Bellevue West

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha Benson at Omaha South

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central 

Omaha Marian at Papillion-LaVista

Westside at Omaha Northwest