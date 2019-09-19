(KMAland) -- It's another busy night of high school sports in KMAland. KMA Sports will have a KMAX-Stream broadcast of AHSTW/Riverside volleyball from Oakland.
View the complete Thursday schedule below.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Millard North at Creighton Prep
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Southwest Valley Meet
Panorama Meet
Lynnville-Sully Meet
Bennington Meet
Blair Meet
Fillmore Central Meet
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Glenwood
Clarinda at Lewis Central
Creston at Denison-Schleswig
Harlan at Atlantic
St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Riverside On KMAX-Stream, 7:30 PM
Tri-Center at Audubon
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan
Gladden-Ralston at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Murray at Diagonal
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Sidney vs. Earlham (at Lenox)
Sidney vs. East Union (at Lenox)
Mount Ayr at Des Moines Christian
Mount Ayr vs. Grinnell (at Des Moines Christian)
275 Conference
Mound City at East Atchison
Nodaway-Holt at Rock Port
North Nodaway at West Nodaway
South Holt at King City/Union Star
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Lafayette
St. Pius X at Benton
Savannah at Cameron
Bishop LeBlond at Chillicothe
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair at Bennington
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central
Platteview at Syracuse
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
MUDECAS Tournament - A Division
Championship: Diller-Odell vs. BDS
3rd Place: Meridian vs. HTRS
Consolation Final: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart
MUDECAS Tournament - B Division
Championship: Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central
3rd Place: Southern vs. Sterling
Consolation: Tri County vs. Pawnee City
Metro Conference
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Northwest (at Lincoln High)
Omaha North at Omaha Bryan
Omaha South at Omaha Bryan
Omaha South vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Bryan)
Omaha Burke at Westside
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Auburn
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Northwest at Waverly
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood
Archbishop Bergan at Douglas County West
Boys Town at Conestoga
Malcolm at David City
Malcolm vs. Milford (at David City)
Mead at East Butler
Oakland-Craig at Yutan
Friend at Dorchester
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic
Gross Catholic at Millard South
GOLF SCHEDULE
Maryville, Bishop LeBlond, Lafayette at St. Joseph Central (G)
Johnson County Central Tournament (G)
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Lafayette at Maryville (G)
Nebraska City at Omaha Bryan (B)
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platte Valley at Albany
Braymer at North Andrew
Stewartsville at Northeast Nodaway
Worth County at Pattonsburg
DeKalb at South Holt
Stanberry at King City/Union Star
Benton at Maryville
Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond
St. Pius X at Cameron
Savannah at Chillicothe
Blair at Waverly
Elkhorn at Norris
Gretna at Millard South
Syracuse at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth at Auburn
Plattsmouth vs. Falls City (at Auburn)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington
DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central
Wahoo at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic
Cass County Central at Freeman (DH)
Blue River at Malcolm
Centennial at Malcolm
Tekamah-Herman at Yutan/Mead
Crete at Southern/Diller-Odell
Millard West at Bellevue West
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha Benson at Omaha South
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central
Omaha Marian at Papillion-LaVista
Westside at Omaha Northwest