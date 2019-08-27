(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, golf and softball is on the Tuesday night schedule in KMAland.
KMA Sports will have coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird cross country meet. Follow @d2mart on Twitter for updates.
View the complete schedule below.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Early Bird (G/B) Follow @d2mart on Twitter
Ankeny Centennial Meet at DMACC (G/B)
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Essex Triangular
Bedford at Essex
Riverside at Essex
Bedford vs. Riverside
Logan-Magnolia Triangular
Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia
West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia
West Harrison vs. Heartland Christian
Chariton Triangular
Central Decatur at Chariton
Wayne at Chariton
Central Decatur vs. Wayne
Non-Conference
Lenox at Stanton
Audubon at Nodaway Valley
East Union at Twin Cedars
Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys
Glidden-Ralston at Greene County
GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Le Mars vs. Sioux City East (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux City North (B)
Beatrice Tournament (G)
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Omaha Gross Catholic
Plattsmouth vs. Conestoga (at Omaha Mercy)
Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy
Syracuse at Milford
Omaha Westside at Bennington
Elkhorn at Waverly
Millard North at Gretna
Norris at Crete
West Point-Beemer at Arlington
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood
Duchesne/Roncalli at DC West/Concordia
Fort Calhoun at Cass County Central
Wahoo at Cass County Central
North Bend Central at Raymond Central
Yutan/Mead at Raymond Central
Yutan/Mead vs. North Bend Central (at Raymond Central)
Conestoga at Omaha Mercy
Bellevue East at Millard South
Bellevue West at Elkhorn South
Omaha South at Millard West
Omaha North at Omaha Burke
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Central
Omaha Northwest at Papillion-LaVista