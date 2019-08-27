KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, golf and softball is on the Tuesday night schedule in KMAland.

KMA Sports will have coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird cross country meet. Follow @d2mart on Twitter for updates.

View the complete schedule below.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Shenandoah Early Bird (G/B) Follow @d2mart on Twitter 

Ankeny Centennial Meet at DMACC (G/B)

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Essex Triangular

Bedford at Essex

Riverside at Essex

Bedford vs. Riverside 

Logan-Magnolia Triangular 

Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia

West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia

West Harrison vs. Heartland Christian

Chariton Triangular 

Central Decatur at Chariton

Wayne at Chariton

Central Decatur vs. Wayne

Non-Conference

Lenox at Stanton

Audubon at Nodaway Valley

East Union at Twin Cedars

Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys

Glidden-Ralston at Greene County

GOLF SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Le Mars vs. Sioux City East (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux City North (B)

Beatrice Tournament (G)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Omaha Gross Catholic

Plattsmouth vs. Conestoga (at Omaha Mercy)

Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy

Syracuse at Milford

Omaha Westside at Bennington

Elkhorn at Waverly

Millard North at Gretna

Norris at Crete

West Point-Beemer at Arlington

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood

Duchesne/Roncalli at DC West/Concordia 

Fort Calhoun at Cass County Central

Wahoo at Cass County Central 

North Bend Central at Raymond Central

Yutan/Mead at Raymond Central

Yutan/Mead vs. North Bend Central (at Raymond Central)

Conestoga at Omaha Mercy

Bellevue East at Millard South

Bellevue West at Elkhorn South

Omaha South at Millard West

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Central

Omaha Northwest at Papillion-LaVista