(KMAland) -- Another big night of basketball, some wrestling and some bowling.

KMA Sports has the call of Lewis Central/Heelan girls on AM 960 and the Red Oak/Clarinda doubleheader on FM 99.1.

Here's a look at the full KMAland schedule for Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM 

St. Albert at Harlan (G)

Creston at Atlantic (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)

Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Audubon at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Spencer at Sioux City East (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Murray (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Shenandoah at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic at Carroll (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU (G/B)

Clarke at Stanton (G/B)

Bedford at Essex (G/B)

Griswold at Nodaway Valley (G)

Treynor at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Orient-Macksburg at Lenox (G/B)

Des Moines Christian at Central Decatur (G/B)

Diagonal at East Union (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Wayne at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35 (G/B)

Saydel at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Sioux City North at Storm Lake (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville (G/B)

Mound City Invitational 

Nodaway-Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 7:30 PM

South Holt vs. Mound City (G), 4:30 PM

South Holt vs. Rock Port (B), 6:00 PM

Bishop LeBlond vs. Nodaway-Holt (B), 9:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational 

Union Star vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)

West Nodaway vs. Stewartsville (G)

Union Star vs. Stewartsville (B)

Osborn vs. DeKalb (B)

Albany Invitational 

Worth County vs. Pattsonsburg (G), 7:45 PM

Stanberry vs. South Harrison (G), 4:45 PM

Worth County vs. Stanberry (B), 6:15 PM

Pattonsburg vs. Albany (B), 9:15 PM

Savannah Invitational 

Savannah vs. William Chrisman (G), 7:00 PM

Maryville vs. Benton (G), 4:00 PM

Benton vs. Smithville (B), 5:30 PM

Savannah vs. Platte County (B), 8:30 PM

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Cameron at Excelsior Springs (G)

Mid-Buchanan at St. Pius X (G)

East Buchanan at Cameron (B)

St. Pius X at Warrensburg (B)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Tri-Center at Red Oak

Southeast Warren at Creston

Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Lenox 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Creston, Nodaway Valley, Interstate 35 at Winterset

Southwest Iowa, Woodbine at Treynor

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Alta/Aurelia, Ridge View at West Sioux

Sioux City East, Sioux Center, Woodbury Central at Akron-Westfield

Sioux City West, Lawton-Bronson at Hinton

Moravia at WACO