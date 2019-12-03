(KMAland) -- Another big night of basketball, some wrestling and some bowling.
KMA Sports has the call of Lewis Central/Heelan girls on AM 960 and the Red Oak/Clarinda doubleheader on FM 99.1.
Here's a look at the full KMAland schedule for Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
St. Albert at Harlan (G)
Creston at Atlantic (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)
Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Audubon at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Spencer at Sioux City East (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Murray (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Shenandoah at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic at Carroll (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU (G/B)
Clarke at Stanton (G/B)
Bedford at Essex (G/B)
Griswold at Nodaway Valley (G)
Treynor at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Orient-Macksburg at Lenox (G/B)
Des Moines Christian at Central Decatur (G/B)
Diagonal at East Union (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Wayne at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35 (G/B)
Saydel at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Sioux City North at Storm Lake (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville (G/B)
Mound City Invitational
Nodaway-Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 7:30 PM
South Holt vs. Mound City (G), 4:30 PM
South Holt vs. Rock Port (B), 6:00 PM
Bishop LeBlond vs. Nodaway-Holt (B), 9:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational
Union Star vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)
West Nodaway vs. Stewartsville (G)
Union Star vs. Stewartsville (B)
Osborn vs. DeKalb (B)
Albany Invitational
Worth County vs. Pattsonsburg (G), 7:45 PM
Stanberry vs. South Harrison (G), 4:45 PM
Worth County vs. Stanberry (B), 6:15 PM
Pattonsburg vs. Albany (B), 9:15 PM
Savannah Invitational
Savannah vs. William Chrisman (G), 7:00 PM
Maryville vs. Benton (G), 4:00 PM
Benton vs. Smithville (B), 5:30 PM
Savannah vs. Platte County (B), 8:30 PM
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron at Excelsior Springs (G)
Mid-Buchanan at St. Pius X (G)
East Buchanan at Cameron (B)
St. Pius X at Warrensburg (B)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Red Oak
Southeast Warren at Creston
Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Lenox
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Creston, Nodaway Valley, Interstate 35 at Winterset
Southwest Iowa, Woodbine at Treynor
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Alta/Aurelia, Ridge View at West Sioux
Sioux City East, Sioux Center, Woodbury Central at Akron-Westfield
Sioux City West, Lawton-Bronson at Hinton
Moravia at WACO