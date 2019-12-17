(KMAland) -- Another big Tuesday night of high school basketball and wrestling is on the slate for Tuesday.
KMA Sports has Lewis Central at Glenwood girls and Lenox at Southwest Valley in a doubleheader. View the full schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)
Lewis Central at Glenwood (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Essex at Stanton (G/B)
Clarinda Academy at Griswold (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at AHSTW (G/B)
Audubon at Riverside (G/B)
Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Lenox at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
East Union at Wayne (G/B)
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at CAM, Anita (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Ankeny Christian (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Seymour (G/B)
Moravia at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Carroll at Red Oak (G)
Roncalli Catholic at St. Albert (B)
St. Albert at Bishop Neumann (B)
Heartland Christian at East Mills (G/B)
275 Conference
South Holt at East Atchison (G/B)
DeKalb at Rock Port (G/B)
West Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B)
Stewarstville at Mound City (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at North Ndoaway (G/B)
Osborn at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)
Tri-County at Union Star (G/B)
Mid-Buchanan at Maryville (G)
Benton at Center (B)
Bishop LeBlond at North Platte (G)
Bishop LeBlond at Falls City (B)
Cameron at Lawson (B)
Chillicothe at Macon (G/B)
Lafayette at Penney (G)
Savannah at East Buchanan (G)
North Kansas City at St. Pius X (G/B)
North Andrew at Worth County (G/B)
Stanberry at Albany (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Palmyra at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Weeping Water at Yutan (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lewiston (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City (G/B)
Metro Conference
Gretna at Omaha Benson (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Syracuse (G/B)
Blair at Schuyler (G/B)
Norris at Mount Michael Benedictine (B)
Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth (B)
Conestoga at Arlington (G)
Arlington at Omaha Brownell-Talbot (B)
Milford at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Conestoga (B)
Douglas County West at Boys Town (G/B)
Louisville at Wahoo (G)
Freeman at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Friend at Exeter-Milligan (G/B)
Falls City at Southern (G)
Sterling at Meridian (G/B)
Tri County vs. St. Paul (G/B) at York College
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda Academy, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside at Red Oak
Glenwood, Treynor at Creston
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon, Westwood at Denison-Schleswig
East Mills, Pleasantville at ACGC
Griswold, Nodaway Valley at Missouri Valley
Audubon, East Sac County, South Central Calhoun at West Central Valley
Underwood at Millard South
Bedford/Lenox, Chariton at Interstate 35, Truro
Thomas Jefferson at Bellevue West
Le Mars, Akron-Westfield at Western Christian
Moravia at North Mahaska
East Atchison, Rock Port, Albany at Maysville
Gallation, Penney at Maryville
Lawson, Benton at Excelsior Springs
Chillicothe, Odessa at Cameron
Wahoo, West Point Beemer at Blair
Bennington at Omaha Central
Columbus at Elkhorn
Weeping Water at Freeman
Platteview, Ralston at Omaha Bryan
Ashland-Greenwood, Fillmore Central at York
Creighton Prep, Omaha Burke at Gretna
Omaha South at Omaha Benson
Bellevue East at Millard North
Papillion-La Vista at Norfolk
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lamoni/Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley