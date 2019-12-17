KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Another big Tuesday night of high school basketball and wrestling is on the slate for Tuesday.

KMA Sports has Lewis Central at Glenwood girls and Lenox at Southwest Valley in a doubleheader. View the full schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)

Lewis Central at Glenwood (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G/B)

Corner Conference

Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Essex at Stanton (G/B)

Clarinda Academy at Griswold (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Missouri Valley at AHSTW (G/B)

Audubon at Riverside (G/B)

Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Lenox at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

East Union at Wayne (G/B)

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at CAM, Anita (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars (G/B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Murray at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Seymour (G/B)

Moravia at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Carroll at Red Oak (G)

Roncalli Catholic at St. Albert (B)

St. Albert at Bishop Neumann (B)

Heartland Christian at East Mills (G/B)

275 Conference

South Holt at East Atchison (G/B)

DeKalb at Rock Port (G/B)

West Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B)

Stewarstville at Mound City (G/B)

Nodaway-Holt at North Ndoaway (G/B)

Osborn at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)

Tri-County at Union Star (G/B)

Mid-Buchanan at Maryville (G)

Benton at Center (B)

Bishop LeBlond at North Platte (G)

Bishop LeBlond at Falls City (B)

Cameron at Lawson (B)

Chillicothe at Macon (G/B)

Lafayette at Penney (G)

Savannah at East Buchanan (G)

North Kansas City at St. Pius X (G/B)

North Andrew at Worth County (G/B)

Stanberry at Albany (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Palmyra at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Weeping Water at Yutan (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lewiston (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City (G/B)

Metro Conference

Gretna at Omaha Benson (G/B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Syracuse (G/B)

Blair at Schuyler (G/B)

Norris at Mount Michael Benedictine (B)

Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth (B)

Conestoga at Arlington (G)

Arlington at Omaha Brownell-Talbot (B)

Milford at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Conestoga (B)

Douglas County West at Boys Town (G/B)

Louisville at Wahoo (G)

Freeman at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Friend at Exeter-Milligan (G/B)

Falls City at Southern (G)

Sterling at Meridian (G/B)

Tri County vs. St. Paul (G/B) at York College

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE  

Clarinda Academy, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside at Red Oak

Glenwood, Treynor at Creston

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon, Westwood at Denison-Schleswig

East Mills, Pleasantville at ACGC

Griswold, Nodaway Valley at Missouri Valley

Audubon, East Sac County, South Central Calhoun at West Central Valley

Underwood at Millard South

Bedford/Lenox, Chariton at Interstate 35, Truro

Thomas Jefferson at Bellevue West

Le Mars, Akron-Westfield at Western Christian

Moravia at North Mahaska

East Atchison, Rock Port, Albany at Maysville

Gallation, Penney at Maryville

Lawson, Benton at Excelsior Springs

Chillicothe, Odessa at Cameron

Wahoo, West Point Beemer at Blair

Bennington at Omaha Central

Columbus at Elkhorn

Weeping Water at Freeman

Platteview, Ralston at Omaha Bryan

Ashland-Greenwood, Fillmore Central at York

Creighton Prep, Omaha Burke at Gretna

Omaha South at Omaha Benson

Bellevue East at Millard North

Papillion-La Vista at Norfolk

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lamoni/Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley