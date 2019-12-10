KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's a busy evening of high school coverage on KMA with basketball on AM and FM and wrestling on the X-Stream.

Shenandoah/Red Oak is on KMA AM 960, East Atchison/Sidney can be heard on KMA FM 99.1 and the Red Oak wrestling quadrangular is on the KMAX-Stream.

View the full schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA AM 960, 6:00 PM 

Clarinda at Atlantic (G/B)

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Creston at St. Albert (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at East Mills (G/B)

East Atchison at Sidney (G/B) On KMA FM 99.1, 6:00 PM 

Essex at Clarinda Academy (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Audubon (G/B)

IKM-Manning at AHSTW (G/B)

Underwood at Riverside (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)

Murray at Seymour (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Mound City at King City (G/B)

Worth County at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Platte Valley at South Harrison (G/B)

Stewartsville at East Harrison (G/B)

Union Star at Gilman City (G/B)

North Andrew at Gallatin (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

St. Pius X at Oak Park (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Conestoga at Malcolm (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville (G)

Weeping Water at Auburn (G/B)

Pioneer Conference 

Friend at Sterling (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (G)

Elkhorn at Platteview (B)

Yutan at Arlington (G/B)

Tekamah-Herman at Douglas County West (G)

Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Southern (G/B)

Cornerstone Christian at Mead (G/B)

Palmyra at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Fremont at Omaha Benson (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor at Griswold

Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

AHSTW, Atlantic-CAM, Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Red Oak On KMAX-Stream, 5:30 PM 

Glenwood, St. Albert, Southwest Iowa at Harlan 

Underwood, Creighton Prep at Westside

Missouri Valley, Thomas Jefferson, West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, South Sioux City at Sioux City North

Arlington, Fort Calhoun at Weeping Water

Millard South at Elkhorn South

Millard West at Lincoln North Star

Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Bryan

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista 

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE 

West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley