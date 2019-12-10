(KMAland) -- It's a busy evening of high school coverage on KMA with basketball on AM and FM and wrestling on the X-Stream.
Shenandoah/Red Oak is on KMA AM 960, East Atchison/Sidney can be heard on KMA FM 99.1 and the Red Oak wrestling quadrangular is on the KMAX-Stream.
View the full schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA AM 960, 6:00 PM
Clarinda at Atlantic (G/B)
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Creston at St. Albert (G/B)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at East Mills (G/B)
East Atchison at Sidney (G/B) On KMA FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Essex at Clarinda Academy (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Audubon (G/B)
IKM-Manning at AHSTW (G/B)
Underwood at Riverside (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)
Murray at Seymour (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Mound City at King City (G/B)
Worth County at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Platte Valley at South Harrison (G/B)
Stewartsville at East Harrison (G/B)
Union Star at Gilman City (G/B)
North Andrew at Gallatin (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
St. Pius X at Oak Park (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga at Malcolm (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville (G)
Weeping Water at Auburn (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Friend at Sterling (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (G)
Elkhorn at Platteview (B)
Yutan at Arlington (G/B)
Tekamah-Herman at Douglas County West (G)
Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Southern (G/B)
Cornerstone Christian at Mead (G/B)
Palmyra at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Fremont at Omaha Benson (G)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor at Griswold
Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central
AHSTW, Atlantic-CAM, Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Red Oak On KMAX-Stream, 5:30 PM
Glenwood, St. Albert, Southwest Iowa at Harlan
Underwood, Creighton Prep at Westside
Missouri Valley, Thomas Jefferson, West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, South Sioux City at Sioux City North
Arlington, Fort Calhoun at Weeping Water
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Millard West at Lincoln North Star
Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Bryan
Omaha North at Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley