(KMAland) -- A busy night of regional finals, district finals and district semifinals in Iowa, more district play in Missouri and plenty of subdistrict action in Nebraska.
KMA Sports will have five games on four different stations tonight with Glenwood/LeMars on 960, Lewis Central/Dallas Center-Grimes on 99.1, Treynor/Tri-Center on X-Stream1 and a doubleheader in Mount Ayr on X-Stream2.
View the complete schedule below.
IOWA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 4A Regional Finals
Region 1: LeMars at No. 3 Glenwood, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
Region 8: Dallas Center-Grimes at No. 7 Lewis Central, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Region 2: No. 12 Mason City at No. 4 Ballard, 7:00 PM
Region 3: No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier at No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:00 PM
Region 4: No. 10 Central DeWitt at No. 5 Center-Point Urbana, 7:00 PM
Region 5: No. 11 Keokuk at No. 1 North Scott, 7:00 PM
Region 6: No. 15 Clear Creek-Amana at No. 2 Marion, 7:00 PM
Region 7: Grinnell at No. 8 Gilbert, 7:00 PM
Class 5A Regional Finals
Region 3: No. 15 Abraham Lincoln at No. 4 Johnston, 7:00 PM
Region 2: Sioux City East at No. 3 Dowling Catholic, 7:00 PM
Region 1: Dubuque Hempstead at No. 2 Iowa City High, 7:00 PM
Region 4: No. 13 Ames at No. 1 Waukee, 7:00 PM
Region 5: No. 14 Iowa City West at No. 7 Southeast Polk, 7:00 PM
Region 6: No. 11 Ankeny Centennial at No. 5 Cedar Falls, 7:00 PM
Region 7: No. 12 Urbandale at No. 6 Waterloo West, 7:00 PM
Region 8: No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie at No. 8 Davenport North, 7:00 PM
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1A District 10 Semifinals (at East Union)
Central Decatur vs. Murray, 6:30 PM
Nodaway Valley vs. Lamoni, 8:00 PM
Class 1A District 12 Semifinals (at Madrid)
Madrid vs. Ogden, 8:00 PM
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Grand View Christian, 6:30 PM
Class 1A District 13 Semifinals (at Mount Ayr)
Mount Ayr vs. Sidney, 8:00 PM On KMAX-Stream 2
East Mills vs. Bedford, 6:30 PM On KMAX-Stream 2
Class 1A District 14 Semifinals
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM
Stanton at CAM, Anita, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 15 Semifinals (at St. Albert)
Boyer Valley vs. Woodbine, 6:30 PM
St. Albert vs. IKM-Manning, 8:00 PM
Class 2A District Finals
15: Kuemper Catholic vs. Panorama at Harlan, 7:00 PM
16: Treynor vs. Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Albany)
Worth County vs. Albany, 6:00 PM
Stanberry vs. Platte Valley, 7:15 PM
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 15 First Round (at King City)
Mound City vs. Union Star, 4:30 PM
Osborn vs. DeKalb, 5:45 PM
Stewartsville vs. King City, 7:00 PM
South Holt vs. Nodaway-Holt, 8:15 PM
Class 2 District 16 First Round (at Gower)
East Buchanan vs. North Platte, 4:30 PM
East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM
Mid-Buchanan vs. St. Joseph Christian, 7:30 PM
North Andrew vs. West Platte, 9:00 PM
Class 3 District 14 First Round (at Chillicothe)
Chillicothe vs. Trenton, 4:30 PM
St. Paul Lutheran vs. Brookfield, 5:45 PM
Richmond vs. Lexington, 7:00 PM
Lafayette County vs. Carrollton, 8:15 PM
Class 3 District 16 First Round (at Cameron)
Central vs. Frontier School of Excellence Charter, 5:45 PM
Lawson vs. St. Pius X, 4:30 PM
Maryville vs. Cristo Rey, 7:00 PM
Lathrop vs. Cameron, 8:15 PM
NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class A District 2 Semifinals
Bellevue East at Millard South, 5:30 PM
South Sioux City at Omaha Northwest, 6:00 PM
Class A District 3 Semifinals
Omaha Benson at Westside, 7:00 PM
Omaha Marian at Millard North, 6:00 PM
Class A District 4 Semifinals
Bellevue West at Lincoln East, 7:00 PM
Omaha Burke at Lincoln High, 6:00 PM
Class A District 5 Semifinals
Omaha Central at North Platte, 6:00 PM
Elkhorn South at Millard West, 6:00 PM
Class A District 6 Semifinals
Columbus at Papillion-LaVista, 6:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South at Elkhorn, 6:00 PM
Class A District 7 Semifinals
Lincoln North Star at Fremont, 6:30 PM
Gretna at Lincoln Southwest, 7:00 PM
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class B Subdistrict Finals
B-1: Waverly at Platteview, 6:00 PM
B-3: Roncalli Catholic at Bennington, 7:00 PM
B-4: Mount Michael Benedictine at Wahoo, 6:30 PM
B-5: Beatrice at Norris, 7:00 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Beatrice)
Auburn vs. Falls City, 5:15 PM
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Fairbury, 7:00 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Lincoln Southeast)
Lincoln Christian vs. Raymond Central, 5:45 PM
Milford vs. Malcolm, 7:30 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at Ralston)
Boys Town vs. Conestoga, 5:30 PM
Fort Calhoun vs. Omaha Concordia, 7:15 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals (at Waverly)
Bishop Neumann vs. Arlington, 6:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Douglas County West, 7:45 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Auburn)
Palmyra vs. Humboldt-TRS, 6:15 PM
Johnson County Central vs. Lourdes Central Catholic, 7:45 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Wilber-Clatonia)
Centennial vs. Freeman, 6:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Tri County, 7:30 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at West Point)
Yutan vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6:00 PM
Oakland-Craig vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 7:30 PM
Class D1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Johnson-Brock)
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Pawnee City, 6:00 PM
Southern vs. Weeping Water, 7:45 PM
Class D2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Pawnee City)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Meridian, 6:00 PM
Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston, 7:30 PM
Class D2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals (at Weeping Water)
Parkview Christian vs. Sterling, 6:00 PM
Johnson-Brock vs. Mead, 7:30 PM
Class D2 Subdistrict 3 Semifinals (at Centennial)
Exeter-Milligan vs. Friend, 6:00 PM
Osceola vs. Dorchester, 7:45 PM
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette at Savannah (G)