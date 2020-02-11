(KMAland) -- It's regional dual wrestling night in the state of Iowa and on KMA Radio.
KMA Sports will be in Logan and Atlantic tonight for 1A and 2A regional dual action. Check out the full schedule of wrestling, basketball and bowling below.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A Regional Duals
AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA: Logan-Magnolia vs. Interstate 35 & Missouri Valley vs. Bedford/Lenox On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
AT AHSTW: AHSTW vs. Woodbury Central & Underwood vs. Mount Ayr
AT CLARION-GOLDFIELD-DOWS: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. ACGC & Nashua-Plainfield vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
AT DENVER: Denver vs. Beckman Catholic & New London vs. Colfax-Mingo
AT DON BOSCO: Don Bosco vs. Highland & Wilton vs. Alburnett
AT LAKE MILLS: Lake Mills vs. Wapsie Valley & West Hancock vs. South Winneshiek
AT LISBON: Lisbon vs. Wapello & Iowa Valley vs. Belle Plaine
AT WEST SIOUX: West Sioux vs. Western Christian & Manson Northwest Webster vs. Westwood, Sloan
Class 2A Regional Duals
AT ATLANTIC: Atlantic-CAM vs. Red Oak & Humboldt vs. Van Meter On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
AT SB-LUTON: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. MOC-Floyd Valley & Central Lyon vs. West Lyon
AT WINTERSET: Winterset vs. Knoxville & Harlan vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
AT INDEPENDENCE: Independence vs. Mount Vernon & Charles City vs. Gilbert
AT OSAGE: Osage vs. Forest City & Crestwood, Cresco vs. Emmetsburg
AT UNION, LAPORTE CITY: Union vs. South Tama & Assumption vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
AT WEST DELAWARE: West Delaware vs. Anamosa & Solon vs. Camanche
AT WILLIAMSBURG: Williamsburg vs. Mount Pleasant & Bondurant-Farrar vs. North Polk
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah (G)
Corner Conference
Sidney at East Mills (G/B)
Griswold at Essex (G/B)
Clarinda Academy at Stanton (B)
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)
AHSTW at Tri-Center (G/B)
Treynor at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Sioux City East at Le Mars (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Murray at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (G)
Glenwood at Skutt Catholic (B)
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert (G)
Fremont-Mills at Woodbine (G/B)
Clarke at Central Decatur (G/B)
Knoxville at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
West Harrison at River Valley (G/B)
275 Conference
Stewartsville at Rock Port (G/B)
West Nodaway at Osborn (G/B)
North Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)
Platte Valley at Union Star (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
DeKalb at South Holt (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Chillicothe (G)
Cameron at Maryville (B)
Lafayette at Benton (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond at Cameron (G)
Savannah at St. Pius X (B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond at Northland Christian (B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair at Nebraska City (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Friend at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Lewiston at Southern (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell (G/B)
Metro Conference
Omaha North at Gretna (G/B)
Papillion-LaVista South at Millard North (G/B)
Omaha Central at Millard West (G/B)
Omaha Burke at Papillion-LaVista (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth at Arlington (G/B)
Syracuse at Auburn (G/B)
Louisville at Raymond Central (G/B)
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot (G/B)
Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X (G/B)
Bennington at Roncalli Catholic (G/B)
Columbus at Platteview (G)
Wahoo at Malcolm (G)
Scotus Catholic at Wahoo (B)
Yutan at Centennial (G)
Falls City at Conestoga (B)
Freeman at Sterling (G)
Bishop Neumann at Yutan (B)
Omaha South at Wayne (G)
Kearney at Westside (B)
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star (G)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Harlan, St. Albert, Lewis Central at Thunderbowl
Clarke at Lenox