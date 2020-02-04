(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has a pair of basketball broadcasts tonight on our KMAX-Stream and KMA-FM 99.1.
On the stream, hear Atlantic at Red Oak in a girl/boy doubleheader while Platte Valley hosts Mound City on 99.1.
Take a look at the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Glenwood (G)
Clarinda at Glenwood (B)
Atlantic at Red Oak (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM
Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G/B)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
East Mills at Griswold (G/B)
Essex at Sidney (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Riverside (G/B)
Underwood at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Central Decatur at Wayne (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Exira/EHK (G/B)
CAM, Anita at Woodbine (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sioux City North at Le Mars (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal (G/B)
Moravia at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
St. Albert at AHSTW (G)
Lewis Central at WDM Valley (G)
St. Albert at Elkhorn (B)
Lamoni at Clarke (B)
275 Conference
Northeast Nodaway at East Atchison (G/B)
Rock Port at Union Star (G/B)
West Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)
Platte Valley at Mound City (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Osborn at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
DeKalb at North Nodaway (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)
Cameron at Savannah (G)
Savannah at Lafayette (B)
Cameron at Benton (B)
St. Pius X at Chillicothe (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond at West Platte (G)
North Andrew at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Worth County at King City (G/B)
Pattonsburg at Stanberry (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Arlington (G/B)
Syracuse at Douglas County West (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal: Louisville at Weeping Water (G)
Quarterfinal: Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Quarterfinal: Auburn at Malcolm (G)
Quarterfinal: Mead at Yutan (G)
Consolation: Conestoga at Palmyra (G)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City at Southern (G), 3:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell (G), 6:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic at Southern (G), 6:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Sterling vs. Humboldt-TRS at Diller-Odell (G), 3:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. HTRS or Pawnee City at Southern (B), 4:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic at Southern (B), 7:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell (B), 7:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Tri County vs. Sterling at Diller-Odell (B), 4:30 PM
Metro Conference
Omaha North at Bellevue West (G/B)
Omaha Northwest at Millard South (G/B)
Omaha South at Westside (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Ralston at Waverly (G/B)
Norris at Beatrice (G/B)
Platteview at Bennington (G/B)
Roncalli Catholic at Blair (G)
Elkhorn at Gross Catholic (G)
Plattsmouth at Roncalli Catholic (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town (B)
Wahoo at Aquinas Catholic (G)
Lincoln Pius X at Gretna (G/B)
Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest (G/B)
Skutt Catholic at Omaha Benson (B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
East Mills, Southwest Iowa, Rock Port at East Atchison
Martensdale-St. Marys, Carlisle, Pleassantville at Knoxville
Le Mars at MOC-Floyd Valley
Rock Port at East Atchison
Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg
Maysville at Savannah
Norris at Crete
Elkhorn at Elkhorn South
Fairbury at Syracuse
Bishop Neumann at Wahoo
Gross Catholic, Roncalli Catholic at Omaha North
Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue East
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at St. Albert
Creston at Lewis Central
Clarke at Nodaway Valley