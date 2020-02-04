KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has a pair of basketball broadcasts tonight on our KMAX-Stream and KMA-FM 99.1.

On the stream, hear Atlantic at Red Oak in a girl/boy doubleheader while Platte Valley hosts Mound City on 99.1.

Take a look at the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Glenwood (G)

Clarinda at Glenwood (B)

Atlantic at Red Oak (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G/B)

Corner Conference

Stanton at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

East Mills at Griswold (G/B)

Essex at Sidney (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Treynor at Riverside (G/B)

Underwood at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Central Decatur at Wayne (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Exira/EHK (G/B)

CAM, Anita at Woodbine (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux City North at Le Mars (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal (G/B)

Moravia at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

St. Albert at AHSTW (G)

Lewis Central at WDM Valley (G)

St. Albert at Elkhorn (B)

Lamoni at Clarke (B)

275 Conference

Northeast Nodaway at East Atchison (G/B)

Rock Port at Union Star (G/B)

West Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)

Platte Valley at Mound City (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Osborn at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

DeKalb at North Nodaway (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (B)

Cameron at Savannah (G)

Savannah at Lafayette (B)

Cameron at Benton (B)

St. Pius X at Chillicothe (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Bishop LeBlond at West Platte (G)

North Andrew at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Worth County at King City (G/B)

Pattonsburg at Stanberry (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Fort Calhoun at Arlington (G/B)

Syracuse at Douglas County West (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Louisville at Weeping Water (G)

Quarterfinal: Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Quarterfinal: Auburn at Malcolm (G)

Quarterfinal: Mead at Yutan (G)

Consolation: Conestoga at Palmyra (G)

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City at Southern (G), 3:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell (G), 6:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic at Southern (G), 6:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Sterling vs. Humboldt-TRS at Diller-Odell (G), 3:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. HTRS or Pawnee City at Southern (B), 4:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic at Southern (B), 7:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell (B), 7:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Tri County vs. Sterling at Diller-Odell (B), 4:30 PM

Metro Conference

Omaha North at Bellevue West (G/B)

Omaha Northwest at Millard South (G/B)

Omaha South at Westside (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Ralston at Waverly (G/B)

Norris at Beatrice (G/B)

Platteview at Bennington (G/B)

Roncalli Catholic at Blair (G)

Elkhorn at Gross Catholic (G)

Plattsmouth at Roncalli Catholic (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town (B)

Wahoo at Aquinas Catholic (G)

Lincoln Pius X at Gretna (G/B)

Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest (G/B)

Skutt Catholic at Omaha Benson (B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

East Mills, Southwest Iowa, Rock Port at East Atchison

Martensdale-St. Marys, Carlisle, Pleassantville at Knoxville

Le Mars at MOC-Floyd Valley

Rock Port at East Atchison

Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg

Maysville at Savannah

Norris at Crete

Elkhorn at Elkhorn South

Fairbury at Syracuse

Bishop Neumann at Wahoo

Gross Catholic, Roncalli Catholic at Omaha North

Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue East

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak at St. Albert

Creston at Lewis Central

Clarke at Nodaway Valley