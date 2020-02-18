(KMAland) -- It’s a very busy Tuesday with 1A and 2A regional girls quarterfinals and state qualifying bowling in Iowa and girls subdistrict finals and semifinals in Nebraska.
KMA Sports has a trio of broadcasts tonight with Sidney traveling to Exira/EHK, Audubon at Stanton and St. Albert hosting East Mills. Check out the full schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals
Southeast Warren at North Mahaska
Grand View Christian at Lynnville-Sully
Seymour at Lamoni
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Class 1A Region 7 Quarterfinals
Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Audubon at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Lenox at Central Decatur
East Mills at St. Albert On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals
Westwood at Newell-Fonda
Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan
Woodbine at Woodbury Central
Riverside at CAM, Anita
Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Belmond-Klemme at West Hancock
South Central Calhoun at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
ACGC at Panorama
East Sac County at IKM-Manning
Class 2A Region 8 Quarterfinals
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Earlham at Mount Ayr
Underwood at AHSTW
Treynor at Nodaway Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict Finals
B-1: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Mercy, 5:30 PM
B-2: Omaha Gross at Platteview, 6:00 PM
B-3: Waverly at Plattsmouth, 7:00 PM
B-4: Blair at Bennington, 7:00 PM
B-5: Beatrice at Crete, 6:00 PM
B-6: York at Northwest, 7:00 PM
B-7: Holdrege at McCook, 5:00 PM
B-8: Scottsbluff at Sidney, 7:00 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Ralston
Roncalli Catholic vs. Fort Calhoun, 5:30 PM
Brownell-Talbot vs. Omaha Concordia, 7:15 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Waverly
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6:00 PM
Louisville vs. Boys Town, 7:45 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals at Aquinas Catholic
North Bend Central vs. David City, 6:00 PM
Wahoo vs. Arlington, 7:30 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 5 Semifinals at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Christian vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 6:00 PM
Milford vs. Malcolm, 7:45 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict 6 Semifinals at Beatrice
Syracuse vs. Falls City, 5:15 PM
Fairbury vs. Auburn, 7:00 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Weeping Water
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Cornerstone Christian, 6:00 PM
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, 7:30 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Logan View
Oakland-Craig vs. Mead, 6:00 PM
Yutan vs. Tekamah-Herman, 7:30 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict 3 at Diller-Odell
Southern vs. Tri County, 6:00 PM
Freeman vs. Johnson County Central, 7:30 PM
Class D1 Subdistrict 2 at Auburn
Weeping Water vs. Pawnee City, 6:15 PM
Johnson-Brock vs. Humboldt-TRS, 7:45 PM
Class D1 Subdistrict 7 at Fillmore Central
Meridian vs. Deshler, 6:00 PM
Diller-Odell vs. Heartland, 7:45 PM
Class D2 Subdistrict 1 at Pawnee City
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Parkview Christian, 6:00 PM
Sterling vs. Lewiston, 7:30 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Glenwood (B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Storm Lake at Sioux City East (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Skutt Catholic (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (B)
Sioux City West at Dakota Valley (B)
275 Conference
Union Star at East Atchison (G/B)
Osborn at Rock Port (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at Mound City (G/B)
West Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)
Platte Valley at South Holt (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Savannah (G/B)
St. Pius X at Bishop LeBlond (G/B)
Lafayette at Chillicothe (G)
Chillicothe at Lafayette (B)
Grand River Conference
North Harrison at Worth County (G/B)
Maysville at Stanberry (G/B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville at Center (B)
Trenton at Cameron (G/B)
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central (G/B)
Omaha Burke at Millard West (G/B)
Bellevue East at Omaha North (G/B)
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha South (G/B)
Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian (G)
Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep (B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Ralston at Elkhorn (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann (B)
Lincoln North Star at Millard North (G/B)
Millard South at Lincoln East (G/B)
Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast (G/B)
Westside at Lincoln Pius X (G)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Qualifying Meets
District 2 at MMCRU (Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Tri-Center)
District 3 at Council Bluffs (Clarinda, Creston, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, St. Albert)
District 7 at Pleasant Hill (Lamoni, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren)
Class 2A State Qualifying Meets
District 1 at Le Mars (Denison-Schleswig, Le Mars, Sioux City West)
District 3 at Pleasant Hill (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central)
Class 3A State Qualifying Meets
District 2 at Des Moines (Sioux City East, Sioux City North)