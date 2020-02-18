KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It’s a very busy Tuesday with 1A and 2A regional girls quarterfinals and state qualifying bowling in Iowa and girls subdistrict finals and semifinals in Nebraska.

KMA Sports has a trio of broadcasts tonight with Sidney traveling to Exira/EHK, Audubon at Stanton and St. Albert hosting East Mills. Check out the full schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals

Southeast Warren at North Mahaska

Grand View Christian at Lynnville-Sully

Seymour at Lamoni

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Class 1A Region 7 Quarterfinals

Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Audubon at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Lenox at Central Decatur

East Mills at St. Albert On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Westwood at Newell-Fonda

Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan

Woodbine at Woodbury Central

Riverside at CAM, Anita

Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinals

Belmond-Klemme at West Hancock

South Central Calhoun at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

ACGC at Panorama

East Sac County at IKM-Manning

Class 2A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Earlham at Mount Ayr

Underwood at AHSTW

Treynor at Nodaway Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict Finals

B-1: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Mercy, 5:30 PM

B-2: Omaha Gross at Platteview, 6:00 PM

B-3: Waverly at Plattsmouth, 7:00 PM

B-4: Blair at Bennington, 7:00 PM

B-5: Beatrice at Crete, 6:00 PM

B-6: York at Northwest, 7:00 PM

B-7: Holdrege at McCook, 5:00 PM

B-8: Scottsbluff at Sidney, 7:00 PM

Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Ralston

Roncalli Catholic vs. Fort Calhoun, 5:30 PM

Brownell-Talbot vs. Omaha Concordia, 7:15 PM

Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Waverly

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6:00 PM

Louisville vs. Boys Town, 7:45 PM

Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals at Aquinas Catholic

North Bend Central vs. David City, 6:00 PM

Wahoo vs. Arlington, 7:30 PM

Class C1 Subdistrict 5 Semifinals at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Christian vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 6:00 PM

Milford vs. Malcolm, 7:45 PM

Class C1 Subdistrict 6 Semifinals at Beatrice

Syracuse vs. Falls City, 5:15 PM

Fairbury vs. Auburn, 7:00 PM

Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Weeping Water

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Cornerstone Christian, 6:00 PM

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, 7:30 PM

Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Logan View

Oakland-Craig vs. Mead, 6:00 PM

Yutan vs. Tekamah-Herman, 7:30 PM

Class C2 Subdistrict 3 at Diller-Odell

Southern vs. Tri County, 6:00 PM

Freeman vs. Johnson County Central, 7:30 PM

Class D1 Subdistrict 2 at Auburn

Weeping Water vs. Pawnee City, 6:15 PM

Johnson-Brock vs. Humboldt-TRS, 7:45 PM

Class D1 Subdistrict 7 at Fillmore Central

Meridian vs. Deshler, 6:00 PM

Diller-Odell vs. Heartland, 7:45 PM

Class D2 Subdistrict 1 at Pawnee City

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Parkview Christian, 6:00 PM

Sterling vs. Lewiston, 7:30 PM

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central at Glenwood (B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Storm Lake at Sioux City East (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Skutt Catholic (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (B)

Sioux City West at Dakota Valley (B)

275 Conference

Union Star at East Atchison (G/B)

Osborn at Rock Port (G/B)

Nodaway-Holt at Mound City (G/B)

West Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)

Platte Valley at South Holt (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton at Savannah (G/B)

St. Pius X at Bishop LeBlond (G/B)

Lafayette at Chillicothe (G)

Chillicothe at Lafayette (B)

Grand River Conference

North Harrison at Worth County (G/B)

Maysville at Stanberry (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville at Center (B)

Trenton at Cameron (G/B)

Metro Conference

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central (G/B)

Omaha Burke at Millard West (G/B)

Bellevue East at Omaha North (G/B)

Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha South (G/B)

Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian (G)

Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep (B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Ralston at Elkhorn (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann (B)

Lincoln North Star at Millard North (G/B)

Millard South at Lincoln East (G/B)

Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast (G/B)

Westside at Lincoln Pius X (G)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Class 1A State Qualifying Meets

District 2 at MMCRU (Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Tri-Center)

District 3 at Council Bluffs (Clarinda, Creston, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, St. Albert)

District 7 at Pleasant Hill (Lamoni, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren)

Class 2A State Qualifying Meets

District 1 at Le Mars (Denison-Schleswig, Le Mars, Sioux City West)

District 3 at Pleasant Hill (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central)

Class 3A State Qualifying Meets

District 2 at Des Moines (Sioux City East, Sioux City North)