(KMAland) -- A typically busy Tuesday night with plenty of basketball and wrestling on the slate. Tonight, KMA Sports will have St. Albert at Glenwood boys hoops on KMA 960.
Check out the full schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)
Red Oak at Atlantic (G/B)
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
St. Albert at Glenwood (B) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Corner Conference Tournament
Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G)
Essex vs. Stanton at Clarinda Academy (G)
East Mills vs. Griswold at Fremont-Mills (B)
Stanton at Clarinda Academy (B)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Audubon at Treynor (G/B)
Riverside at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Bedford (G/B)
Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union (G/B)
Wayne at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM, Anita (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Exira/EHK (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Unity Christian (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy at Moravia (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Seymour (G/B)
Other (Iowa)
Harlan at Ballard (G/B)
275 Conference
DeKalb at East Atchison (G/B)
North Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)
Mound City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at West Nodaway (G/B)
Union Star at Osborn (G/B)
South Holt at Stewartsville (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe at St. Pius X (G)
Other (Missouri)
Penney at Maryville (G)
Maryville at Mid-Buchanan (B)
Stanberry at North Andrew (G/B)
Albany at Worth County (G/B)
Benton vs. Piper (G) – Basehor-Linwood Tournament
Pleasant Hill at Savannah (G)
Lafayette at Platte County (G)
Falls City at Bishop LeBlond (G)
Benton at Southeast (B)
Bishop LeBlond at Lawson (B)
Penney at Chillicothe (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Raymond Central at Wahoo (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra at Conestoga (G/B)
Malcolm at Freeman (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Lewiston (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell at Southern (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City (G/B)
Metro Conference
Bellevue West at Westside (G/B)
Omaha Northwest at Millard West (G/B)
Millard North at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha South (G/B)
Other (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Platteview (G/B)
Syracuse at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Auburn (G/B)
Douglas County West at Louisville (B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)
Blair at Omaha Concordia (G/B)
Columbus at Elkhorn (G/B)
York at Norris (G/B)
Arlington at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (G/B)
Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
Mead at Parkview Christian (G/B)
Thayer Central at Friend (G/B)
Sterling at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Southwest Iowa, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center at Clarinda
St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
Clarinda Academy, Bedford-Lenox, East Union at East Mills
Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, Woodbine at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia, Woodbury Central, West Sioux at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley at Van Meter
Wayne, Chariton at Des Moines East
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spirit Lake, West Lyon at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Falls City, Albany, Humboldt-TRS at Rock Port
Plattsmouth at Bellevue East
Blair at Elkhorn South
Millard South at Gretna
Freeman at Lincoln Christian
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central
Fort Calhoun at Omaha Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Creston at Red Oak
Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Papillion-La Vista
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson