(KMAland) -- A typically busy Tuesday night with plenty of basketball and wrestling on the slate. Tonight, KMA Sports will have St. Albert at Glenwood boys hoops on KMA 960.

Check out the full schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)

Red Oak at Atlantic (G/B)

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

St. Albert at Glenwood (B) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM

Corner Conference Tournament

Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G)

Essex vs. Stanton at Clarinda Academy (G)

East Mills vs. Griswold at Fremont-Mills (B)

Stanton at Clarinda Academy (B)

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Audubon at Treynor (G/B)

Riverside at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur at Bedford (G/B)

Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union (G/B)

Wayne at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM, Anita (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Exira/EHK (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Unity Christian (G)

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy at Moravia (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Seymour (G/B)

Other (Iowa)

Harlan at Ballard (G/B)

275 Conference

DeKalb at East Atchison (G/B)

North Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)

Mound City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Nodaway-Holt at West Nodaway (G/B)

Union Star at Osborn (G/B)

South Holt at Stewartsville (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe at St. Pius X (G)

Other (Missouri)

Penney at Maryville (G)

Maryville at Mid-Buchanan (B)

Stanberry at North Andrew (G/B)

Albany at Worth County (G/B)

Benton vs. Piper (G) – Basehor-Linwood Tournament

Pleasant Hill at Savannah (G)

Lafayette at Platte County (G)

Falls City at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Benton at Southeast (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Lawson (B)

Penney at Chillicothe (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Raymond Central at Wahoo (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra at Conestoga (G/B)

Malcolm at Freeman (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Lewiston (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell at Southern (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City (G/B)

Metro Conference

Bellevue West at Westside (G/B)

Omaha Northwest at Millard West (G/B)

Millard North at Omaha Bryan (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha South (G/B)

Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Platteview (G/B)

Syracuse at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Auburn (G/B)

Douglas County West at Louisville (B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)

Blair at Omaha Concordia (G/B)

Columbus at Elkhorn (G/B)

York at Norris (G/B)

Arlington at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (G/B)

Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

Mead at Parkview Christian (G/B)

Thayer Central at Friend (G/B)

Sterling at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Southwest Iowa, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center at Clarinda

St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central

Clarinda Academy, Bedford-Lenox, East Union at East Mills

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, Woodbine at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia, Woodbury Central, West Sioux at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley at Van Meter

Wayne, Chariton at Des Moines East

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spirit Lake, West Lyon at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Falls City, Albany, Humboldt-TRS at Rock Port

Plattsmouth at Bellevue East

Blair at Elkhorn South

Millard South at Gretna

Freeman at Lincoln Christian

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central

Fort Calhoun at Omaha Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Creston at Red Oak

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Papillion-La Vista

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson