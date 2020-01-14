(KMAland) -- It is a very busy night of hoops, headlocks and bowling in KMAland.
KMA Sports has the Harlan/Glenwood basketball doubleheader on AM 960 while Bedford-Lenox, Red Oak and Griswold travel to Tabor for a wrestling quad with Southwest Iowa on FM 99.1. Both broadcasts begin at 6:00 PM.
Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak (G/B)
Atlantic at Clarinda (G/B)
Glenwood at Harlan (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B)
Sidney at Stanton (G/B)
Clarinda Academy at East Mills (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Audubon (G/B)
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
AHSTW at Riverside (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Boyer Valley at CAM, Anita (G/B)
Exira/EHK at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Woodbine at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G/B)
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Le Mars at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Moravia at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G/B)
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Diagonal at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Treynor at Creston (G/B)
Mount Michael Benedictine at St. Albert (B)
Newell-Fonda at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Fairfax Invitational
St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)
Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 7:30 PM (G)
North Nodaway vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM (B)
West Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian, 9:00 PM (B)
Stanberry Invitational
Worth County vs. Lafayette, 4:30 PM (G)
Albany vs. North Andrew, 7:30 PM (G)
North Andrew vs. Stanberry, 9:00 PM (B)
Worth County vs. Albany, 6:00 PM (B)
Osborn Invitational
Semifinal: Osborn vs. Polo (G)
Semifinal: DeKalb vs. Orrick (G)
Consolation: Union Star vs. Stewartsville (G)
Consolation: Winston vs. Pattonsburg (G)
Semifinal: Pattonsburg vs. Orrick (B)
Semifinal: Winston vs. Polo (B)
Consolation: Union Star vs. Osborn (B)
Consolation: DeKalb vs. Stewartsville (B)
Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop
Plattsburg vs. University Academy, 4:30 PM (G)
Savannah vs. Lathrop, 7:30 PM (G)
Hogan Prep vs. Cameron, 9:00 PM (B)
Lathrop vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM (B)
Kearney Classic
Kearney vs. De La Salle, 6:30 PM (B)
Lafayette vs. Southeast, 8:00 PM (B)
Blue Springs vs. Platte County, 3:30 PM (B)
North Kansas City vs. Kearney JV, 5:00 PM (B)
Benton Cardinal Classic
St. Pius X vs. Metro Academy, 4:00 PM (B)
Savannah vs. Oak Park, 5:30 PM (B)
Benton vs. Excelsior Springs, 7:00 PM (B)
Plattsburg vs. Kansas City Northeast, 8:30 PM (B)
South Harrison Tournament
Princeton vs. East Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)
Tri-County vs. South Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)
Mercer vs. Tri-County, 6:00 PM (B)
Princeton vs. East Harrison, 9:00 PM (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Mead at Weeping Water (G/B)
Metro Conference
Westside at Gretna (G)
Millard North at Omaha Marian (G)
Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
East Buchanan at Maryville (G)
Smithville at St. Pius X (G)
Maryville at Chillicothe (B)
Bishop LeBlond at Mid-Buchanan (B)
Bennington at Omaha Duchesne (G)
Roncalli Catholic at Blair (B)
Nebraska City at Conestoga (G/B)
Beatrice at Waverly (G)
North Bend Central at Arlington (G/B)
Douglas County West at Yutan (G/B)
Fort Calhoun at Louisville (G/B)
David City at Raymond Central (G/B)
Syracuse at Milford (G)
Omaha Mercy at Wahoo (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn (G/B)
Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Malcolm at Fillmore Central (G/B)
Friend at Dorchester (G/B)
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock, 6:30 PM (B)
Freeman vs. Palmyra, 8:00 PM (B)
Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 PM (B)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson County Central, 5:00 PM (B)
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Exeter-Milligan vs. Meridian, 6:30 PM (B)
Sterling vs. Southern, 8:00 PM (B)
Pawnee City vs. Humboldt-TRS, 3:30 PM (B)
Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston, 5:00 PM (B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Harlan, Underwood, Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah
Red Oak, Griswold, Bedford-Lenox at Southwest Iowa On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Audubon, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley at AHSTW
Treynor, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Missouri Valley
Van Meter, North Polk, Saydel at Nodaway Valley
Wayne, Gallatin, Maysville, Polo at Albany
Central Decatur, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell at Colfax-Mingo
Thomas Jefferson, Papillion-La Vista at Westside
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Akron-Westfield at Storm Lake
Le Mars, Sheldon at Spencer
Sioux City West at South Sioux City
Bennington at Syracuse
Conestoga at Humboldt-TRS
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast
Elkhorn, Lincoln Pius X at Mount Michael Benedictine
Bellevue West, Aurora at Crete
Wahoo at North Bend Central
Gross Catholic at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Concordia at Omaha South
Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista South
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak Tournament
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley