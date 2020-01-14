KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It is a very busy night of hoops, headlocks and bowling in KMAland.

KMA Sports has the Harlan/Glenwood basketball doubleheader on AM 960 while Bedford-Lenox, Red Oak and Griswold travel to Tabor for a wrestling quad with Southwest Iowa on FM 99.1. Both broadcasts begin at 6:00 PM.

Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah at Red Oak (G/B)

Atlantic at Clarinda (G/B)

Glenwood at Harlan (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B)

Sidney at Stanton (G/B)

Clarinda Academy at East Mills (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Missouri Valley at Audubon (G/B)

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW at Riverside (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at Lenox (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Boyer Valley at CAM, Anita (G/B)

Exira/EHK at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Woodbine at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G/B)

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Le Mars at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Moravia at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G/B)

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Diagonal at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Treynor at Creston (G/B)

Mount Michael Benedictine at St. Albert (B)

Newell-Fonda at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Fairfax Invitational  

St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)

Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 7:30 PM (G)

North Nodaway vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM (B)

West Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian, 9:00 PM (B)

Stanberry Invitational  

Worth County vs. Lafayette, 4:30 PM (G)

Albany vs. North Andrew, 7:30 PM (G)

North Andrew vs. Stanberry, 9:00 PM (B)

Worth County vs. Albany, 6:00 PM (B)

Osborn Invitational

Semifinal: Osborn vs. Polo (G)

Semifinal: DeKalb vs. Orrick (G)

Consolation: Union Star vs. Stewartsville (G)

Consolation: Winston vs. Pattonsburg (G)

Semifinal: Pattonsburg vs. Orrick (B)

Semifinal: Winston vs. Polo (B)

Consolation: Union Star vs. Osborn (B)

Consolation: DeKalb vs. Stewartsville (B)

Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop

Plattsburg vs. University Academy, 4:30 PM (G)

Savannah vs. Lathrop, 7:30 PM (G)

Hogan Prep vs. Cameron, 9:00 PM (B)

Lathrop vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM (B)

Kearney Classic

Kearney vs. De La Salle, 6:30 PM (B)

Lafayette vs. Southeast, 8:00 PM (B)

Blue Springs vs. Platte County, 3:30 PM (B)

North Kansas City vs. Kearney JV, 5:00 PM (B)

Benton Cardinal Classic

St. Pius X vs. Metro Academy, 4:00 PM (B)

Savannah vs. Oak Park, 5:30 PM (B)

Benton vs. Excelsior Springs, 7:00 PM (B)

Plattsburg vs. Kansas City Northeast, 8:30 PM (B)

South Harrison Tournament

Princeton vs. East Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)

Tri-County vs. South Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)

Mercer vs. Tri-County, 6:00 PM (B)

Princeton vs. East Harrison, 9:00 PM (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Mead at Weeping Water (G/B)

Metro Conference

Westside at Gretna (G)

Millard North at Omaha Marian (G)

Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

East Buchanan at Maryville (G)

Smithville at St. Pius X (G)

Maryville at Chillicothe (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Mid-Buchanan (B)

Bennington at Omaha Duchesne (G)

Roncalli Catholic at Blair (B)

Nebraska City at Conestoga (G/B)

Beatrice at Waverly (G)

North Bend Central at Arlington (G/B)

Douglas County West at Yutan (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at Louisville (G/B)

David City at Raymond Central (G/B)

Syracuse at Milford (G)

Omaha Mercy at Wahoo (G)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn (G/B)

Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Malcolm at Fillmore Central (G/B)

Friend at Dorchester (G/B)

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock, 6:30 PM (B)

Freeman vs. Palmyra, 8:00 PM (B)

Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 PM (B)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson County Central, 5:00 PM (B)

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Exeter-Milligan vs. Meridian, 6:30 PM (B)

Sterling vs. Southern, 8:00 PM (B)

Pawnee City vs. Humboldt-TRS, 3:30 PM (B)

Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston, 5:00 PM (B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Harlan, Underwood, Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah

Red Oak, Griswold, Bedford-Lenox at Southwest Iowa On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM  

Audubon, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley at AHSTW

Treynor, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Missouri Valley

Van Meter, North Polk, Saydel at Nodaway Valley

Wayne, Gallatin, Maysville, Polo at Albany

Central Decatur, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell at Colfax-Mingo

Thomas Jefferson, Papillion-La Vista at Westside

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Akron-Westfield at Storm Lake

Le Mars, Sheldon at Spencer

Sioux City West at South Sioux City

Bennington at Syracuse

Conestoga at Humboldt-TRS

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast

Elkhorn, Lincoln Pius X at Mount Michael Benedictine

Bellevue West, Aurora at Crete

Wahoo at North Bend Central

Gross Catholic at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Concordia at Omaha South

Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista South

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak Tournament

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley