(KMAland) -- A busy Tuesday night of KMAland basketball and wrestling is on the slate this evening.

KMA Sports will have AHSTW/Treynor on KMA 960 and Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr on FM 99.1.

View the complete slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Red Oak at St. Albert (G/B)

Lewis Central at Harlan (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)

Clarinda Academy at Sidney (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Underwood at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Tri-Center at Riverside (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Bedford (G/B)

Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

CAM at Exira/EHK (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Murray (G/B)

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (G/B)

Lamoni at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard (G/B)

South Sioux City at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Unity Christian at Le Mars (G/B)

Dakota Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Sioux City East at Yankton (B)

Omaha Bryan at Sioux City North (G)

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B)

275 Conference 

East Atchison at Osborn (G/B)

Rock Port at Mound City (G/B)

Platte Valley at DeKalb (G/B)

Nodaway-Holt at South Holt (G/B)

North Nodaway at West Nodaway (G/B)

Union Star at Stewartsville (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference 

St. Pius X at Maryville (G)

Pioneer Conference 

Tri County at Friend (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Metro Conference 

Elkhorn South at Millard North (G/B)

Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista South (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska) 

East Buchanan at Cameron (G)

Cameron at Excelsior Springs (B)

Atchison KS at Savannah (B)

Albany at North Andrew (G/B)

Worth County at Stanberry (G/B)

Nebraska City at Falls City (G/B)

Plattsmouth at Louisville (G/B)

Arlington at Wisner-Pilger (G/B)

Brownell-Talbot at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Douglas County West at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at West Point-Beemer (G/B)

Roncalli Catholic at Platteview (G/B)

Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Cedar Bluffs at Mead (G/B)

Palmyra at Sterling (G/B)

Omaha Concordia at Yutan (G/B)

Lewiston at Meridian (G/B)

Omaha Benson at Lincoln High (G/B)

Omaha Central at Omaha Mercy (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE  

Clarinda, St. Albert, Southwest Valley at Red Oak

Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, OABCIG at Atlantic-CAM

Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Carroll at Kuemper Catholic

Millard South at Lewis Central

Creston/Orient-Macksburg, South Tuma at North Polk

Southwest Iowa, AHSTW, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln

Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Greene County at Woodward-Granger

East Union, Van Meter at ACGC

Sioux Center, Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City North, Sioux Central, Hinton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Moravia, Cardinal, Davis County at Pekin

Benton, Oak Grove at Cameron

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Norris at Fairbury 

Lincoln Southeast, Wilber-Clatonia at Omaha North

Johnson County Central, Freeman at Thayer Central