(KMAland) -- A busy Tuesday night of KMAland basketball and wrestling is on the slate this evening.
KMA Sports will have AHSTW/Treynor on KMA 960 and Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr on FM 99.1.
View the complete slate below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at St. Albert (G/B)
Lewis Central at Harlan (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Corner Conference
East Mills at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)
Clarinda Academy at Sidney (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Underwood at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Tri-Center at Riverside (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Bedford (G/B)
Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
CAM at Exira/EHK (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Murray (G/B)
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (G/B)
Lamoni at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard (G/B)
South Sioux City at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Unity Christian at Le Mars (G/B)
Dakota Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Sioux City East at Yankton (B)
Omaha Bryan at Sioux City North (G)
Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy (G/B)
275 Conference
East Atchison at Osborn (G/B)
Rock Port at Mound City (G/B)
Platte Valley at DeKalb (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at South Holt (G/B)
North Nodaway at West Nodaway (G/B)
Union Star at Stewartsville (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
St. Pius X at Maryville (G)
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Friend (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South at Millard North (G/B)
Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista South (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
East Buchanan at Cameron (G)
Cameron at Excelsior Springs (B)
Atchison KS at Savannah (B)
Albany at North Andrew (G/B)
Worth County at Stanberry (G/B)
Nebraska City at Falls City (G/B)
Plattsmouth at Louisville (G/B)
Arlington at Wisner-Pilger (G/B)
Brownell-Talbot at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Douglas County West at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (G/B)
Fort Calhoun at West Point-Beemer (G/B)
Roncalli Catholic at Platteview (G/B)
Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Cedar Bluffs at Mead (G/B)
Palmyra at Sterling (G/B)
Omaha Concordia at Yutan (G/B)
Lewiston at Meridian (G/B)
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High (G/B)
Omaha Central at Omaha Mercy (G)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda, St. Albert, Southwest Valley at Red Oak
Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, OABCIG at Atlantic-CAM
Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Carroll at Kuemper Catholic
Millard South at Lewis Central
Creston/Orient-Macksburg, South Tuma at North Polk
Southwest Iowa, AHSTW, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln
Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Greene County at Woodward-Granger
East Union, Van Meter at ACGC
Sioux Center, Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City North, Sioux Central, Hinton at MOC-Floyd Valley
Moravia, Cardinal, Davis County at Pekin
Benton, Oak Grove at Cameron
Wahoo at Nebraska City
Norris at Fairbury
Lincoln Southeast, Wilber-Clatonia at Omaha North
Johnson County Central, Freeman at Thayer Central