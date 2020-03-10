KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Day two of the Iowa boys state basketball tournament and Class 4 state sectionals in Missouri highlight the schedule today.

Hear the call of Norwalk/Harlan on FM 99.1 at 11:15 this morning. View the complete slate below.

IOWA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE 

Class 2A Quarterfinal 

Camanche vs. Monticello, 9:30 AM

Class 3A Quarterfinals 

Norwalk vs. Harlan, 11:15 AM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Center Point-Urbana vs. Ballard, 1:00 PM 

Mount Vernon vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 2:45 PM

Pella vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4:30 PM

Class 4A Quarterfinals 

Waukee vs. North Scott, 6:30 PM

Ankeny Centennial vs. Davenport North, 8:15 PM

MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE 

Class 4 State Sectionals 

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) vs. Central (Park Hills) at Farmington, 6:00 PM

Rockwood Summit vs. Gateway at Cedar Hill, 6:00 PM

Grain Valley vs. Nevada at Lee’s Summit, 6:00 PM

Kearney vs. Lincoln College Prep at Liberty, 6:00 PM

Vashon vs. Ladue Horton Watkins at Ballwin, 6:00 PM

Incarnate Word Academy vs. Warrenton at Troy, 6:00 PM

Helias Catholic vs. Sullivan at Rolla, 6:00 PM

West Plains vs. Carl Junction at Nixa, 6:00 PM

MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class 4 State Sectionals 

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) vs. Central (Park Hills) at Farmington, 7:45 PM

Westminster Christian Academy vs. St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Cedar Hill, 7:45 PM

Grandview vs. Raytown South at Lee’s Summit, 7:45 PM

Lincoln College Prep vs. Lafayette at Liberty, 8:00 PM

Vashon vs. Ladue Horton Watkins at Ballwin, 7:45 PM

St. Dominic vs. Kirksville at Troy, 7:45 PM

Helias Catholic at Rolla, 7:45 PM

Webb City vs. Logan-Rogersville at Nixa, 7:45 PM