(KMAland) -- Day two of the Iowa boys state basketball tournament and Class 4 state sectionals in Missouri highlight the schedule today.
Hear the call of Norwalk/Harlan on FM 99.1 at 11:15 this morning. View the complete slate below.
IOWA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 2A Quarterfinal
Camanche vs. Monticello, 9:30 AM
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Norwalk vs. Harlan, 11:15 AM On KMA-FM 99.1
Center Point-Urbana vs. Ballard, 1:00 PM
Mount Vernon vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 2:45 PM
Pella vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4:30 PM
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Waukee vs. North Scott, 6:30 PM
Ankeny Centennial vs. Davenport North, 8:15 PM
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 4 State Sectionals
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) vs. Central (Park Hills) at Farmington, 6:00 PM
Rockwood Summit vs. Gateway at Cedar Hill, 6:00 PM
Grain Valley vs. Nevada at Lee’s Summit, 6:00 PM
Kearney vs. Lincoln College Prep at Liberty, 6:00 PM
Vashon vs. Ladue Horton Watkins at Ballwin, 6:00 PM
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Warrenton at Troy, 6:00 PM
Helias Catholic vs. Sullivan at Rolla, 6:00 PM
West Plains vs. Carl Junction at Nixa, 6:00 PM
MISSOURI BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 4 State Sectionals
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) vs. Central (Park Hills) at Farmington, 7:45 PM
Westminster Christian Academy vs. St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Cedar Hill, 7:45 PM
Grandview vs. Raytown South at Lee’s Summit, 7:45 PM
Lincoln College Prep vs. Lafayette at Liberty, 8:00 PM
Vashon vs. Ladue Horton Watkins at Ballwin, 7:45 PM
St. Dominic vs. Kirksville at Troy, 7:45 PM
Helias Catholic at Rolla, 7:45 PM
Webb City vs. Logan-Rogersville at Nixa, 7:45 PM