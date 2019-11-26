(KMAland) -- The high school basketball schedule is starting to get bigger, and that includes a pair of games on KMA Radio tonight.
Hear Glenwood/Thomas Jefferson girls basketball on KMA 960 at 7:00 and Stanton/Bedford girls hoops on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7:30.
Here's the full schedule for Tuesday:
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class A: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 7:15 PM
Class C1: Pierce vs. Wahoo, 10:15 AM
Class C2: Sutton vs. Oakland-Craig, 2:45 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G)
Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Lenox at Clarinda (G)
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Tri-Center at St. Albert (G)
Harlan at Panorama (G)
Newell-Fonda at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Heartland Christian at Essex (G)
Bedford at Stanton (G) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
AHSTW at CAM, Anita (G)
Clarke at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)
Earlham at Southeast Warren (G)
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (G)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Savannah (G)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Atchison at Maysville (G/B)
Mound City at Stanberry (G/B)
Platte Valley at King City (G/B)
North Harrison at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Albany (G/B)
DeKalb at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Gilman City at Osborn (G/B)
Stewartsville at Tri-County (G/B)
Central at Benton (G/B)
Macon at Cameron (G/B)
Penney at Chillicothe (G)
St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill (G)
Lafayette at Center (B)