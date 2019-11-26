KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The high school basketball schedule is starting to get bigger, and that includes a pair of games on KMA Radio tonight.

Hear Glenwood/Thomas Jefferson girls basketball on KMA 960 at 7:00 and Stanton/Bedford girls hoops on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7:30.

Here's the full schedule for Tuesday:

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class A: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 7:15 PM

Class C1: Pierce vs. Wahoo, 10:15 AM

Class C2: Sutton vs. Oakland-Craig, 2:45 PM

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Lenox at Clarinda (G)

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (G) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Tri-Center at St. Albert (G)

Harlan at Panorama (G)

Newell-Fonda at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Heartland Christian at Essex (G)

Bedford at Stanton (G) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM

AHSTW at CAM, Anita (G)

Clarke at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)

Earlham at Southeast Warren (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (G)

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Non-Conference (Missouri)

East Atchison at Maysville (G/B)

Mound City at Stanberry (G/B)

Platte Valley at King City (G/B)

North Harrison at North Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Albany (G/B)

DeKalb at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Gilman City at Osborn (G/B)

Stewartsville at Tri-County (G/B)

Central at Benton (G/B)

Macon at Cameron (G/B)

Penney at Chillicothe (G)

St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill (G)

Lafayette at Center (B)