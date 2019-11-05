KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A regional volleyball finals are on tap for tonight with six KMAland teams in action.

KMA Sports will have broadcasts of St. Albert/Riverside on KMA AM 960 and Sidney/East Mills on KMA-FM 99.1.

Here's the complete slate for this evening:

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Regional Finals

No. 2 St. Albert vs. Riverside (at Tri-Center) On KMA AM 960, 7:00 PM

No. 1 Sidney vs. No. 10 East Mills (at Fremont-Mills) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

No. 4 Gehlen Catholic vs. No. 12 Newell-Fonda (at Le Mars)

No. 5 North Tama vs. Grand View Christian (at Marshalltown)

No. 3 Janesville vs. No. 11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (at Clarksville)

No. 6 Wapsie Valley vs. Tripoli (at Dunkerton)

No. 9 Lisbon vs. Springville (at Iowa City Regina)

No. 7 New London vs. No. 8 Holy Trinity Catholic (at Fort Madison)

Class 2A Regional Finals

No. 11 Underwood vs. No. 6 Grundy Center (at Saydel)

Nodaway Valley vs. No. 8 Van Buren (at Knoxville)

No. 1 Western Christian vs. No. 9 Boyden-Hull (at Rock Valley)

No. 5 Osage vs. Emmetsburg (at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)

No. 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. No. 13 East Sac County (at Manson Northwest Webster)

No. 2 Mediapolis vs. No. 10 Hudson (at Iowa City Regina)

No. 3 Beckman Catholic vs. No. 14 Denver (at Sumner-Fredericksburg)

No. 4 Wilton vs. West Branch (at Durant)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1 District 8 Semifinals (at Kansas City)

Lone Jack vs. Bishop LeBlond, 7:00 PM

Barstow vs. Summit Christian Academy, 5:00 PM