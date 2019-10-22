KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail gets underway tonight in the state of Iowa, including a pair of games on KMA Radio in Malvern and Stanton.

Hear Fremont-Mills at East Mills on AM 960 and Griswold at Stanton on FM 99.1 tonight. View the full slate involving KMAland schools below. All tournament trail times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Region 2 – First Round

Woodbine at Heartland Christian

Whiting at West Harrison

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Audubon at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Riverside

Orient-Macksburg at CAM, Anita

Class 1A Region 3 – First Round

Essex at Bedford

Diagonal at Lenox

Central Decatur at Lamoni

Fremont-Mills at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Mormon Trail at East Union

Murray at Southwest Valley

Griswold at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 4 – First Round

GMG at Collins-Maxwell

BGM at Montezuma

Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully

Colo-Nesco at BCLUW

Ankeny Christian Academy at Baxter

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren, 7:30 PM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Grand View Christian (at Southeast Warren), 6:00 PM

Class 1A Region 8 – First Round

Burlington Notre Dame at Winfield-Mount Union

Seymour at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Wayne

Hillcrest Academy at New London

Tri-County at Keota

Highland at WACO

North Mahaska at Sigourney

Class 2A Region 3 – First Round

Missouri Valley at West Monona

Eagle Grove at Manson Northwest Webster

Class 2A Region 4 – First Round

Madrid at Ogden

AHSTW at Tri-Center

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

275 Conference

North Nodaway at East Atchison

Rock Port at Mound City

West Nodaway at Union Star

Nodaway-Holt at South Holt

Midland Empire Conference

St. Pius X at Maryville

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair at Nebraska City

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Syracuse at Arlington

Syracuse vs. Wahoo (at Arlington)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock

Malcolm vs. Freeman (at Elmwood-Murdock)

Yutan at Palmyra

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Diller-Odell vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Sterling)

Semifinal: Southern vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Sterling)

Consolation: Pawnee City at Friend

Consolation: Tri County vs. Lewiston (at Sterling)

Consolation: Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling (at Friend)

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Johnson-Brock/Sterling (at Friend)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Plattsmouth vs. Louisville (at Douglas County West)

Plattsmouth at Douglas County West

Louisville at Douglas County West

Omaha Mercy at Platteview

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Midland Empire Conference Meet at St. Pius X

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

Missouri State Golf