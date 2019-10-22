(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail gets underway tonight in the state of Iowa, including a pair of games on KMA Radio in Malvern and Stanton.
Hear Fremont-Mills at East Mills on AM 960 and Griswold at Stanton on FM 99.1 tonight. View the full slate involving KMAland schools below. All tournament trail times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 – First Round
Woodbine at Heartland Christian
Whiting at West Harrison
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Audubon at Glidden-Ralston
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Riverside
Orient-Macksburg at CAM, Anita
Class 1A Region 3 – First Round
Essex at Bedford
Diagonal at Lenox
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Fremont-Mills at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Mormon Trail at East Union
Murray at Southwest Valley
Griswold at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 4 – First Round
GMG at Collins-Maxwell
BGM at Montezuma
Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully
Colo-Nesco at BCLUW
Ankeny Christian Academy at Baxter
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren, 7:30 PM
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Grand View Christian (at Southeast Warren), 6:00 PM
Class 1A Region 8 – First Round
Burlington Notre Dame at Winfield-Mount Union
Seymour at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Wayne
Hillcrest Academy at New London
Tri-County at Keota
Highland at WACO
North Mahaska at Sigourney
Class 2A Region 3 – First Round
Missouri Valley at West Monona
Eagle Grove at Manson Northwest Webster
Class 2A Region 4 – First Round
Madrid at Ogden
AHSTW at Tri-Center
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
275 Conference
North Nodaway at East Atchison
Rock Port at Mound City
West Nodaway at Union Star
Nodaway-Holt at South Holt
Midland Empire Conference
St. Pius X at Maryville
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair at Nebraska City
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse at Arlington
Syracuse vs. Wahoo (at Arlington)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock
Malcolm vs. Freeman (at Elmwood-Murdock)
Yutan at Palmyra
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Diller-Odell vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Sterling)
Semifinal: Southern vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Sterling)
Consolation: Pawnee City at Friend
Consolation: Tri County vs. Lewiston (at Sterling)
Consolation: Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling (at Friend)
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Johnson-Brock/Sterling (at Friend)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth vs. Louisville (at Douglas County West)
Plattsmouth at Douglas County West
Louisville at Douglas County West
Omaha Mercy at Platteview
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Midland Empire Conference Meet at St. Pius X
GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE
Missouri State Golf