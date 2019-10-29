(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail hits 3A, 4A and 5A in the state of Iowa while Missouri and Nebraska also continue.
KMA Sports will have broadcasts from Red Oak, Glenwood and Council Bluffs tonight. Check out the full schedule below. All times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Region 2 – Semifinals
OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic
Algona at Humboldt
Class 3A Region 3 – Semifinals
Shenandoah at Red Oak On KMA AM 960, 7:00 PM
Creston at Des Moines Christian
Class 4A Region 1 – Semifinals
Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Class 4A Region 2 – Semifinals
Harlan at Lewis Central
Norwalk at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Class 5A Region 1 – Semifinals
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial
Class 5A Region 2 – Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley
Johnston at Waterloo West
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1 District 15 (at St. Joseph)
Bishop LeBlond vs. North Platte, 5:00 PM
West Platte vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:15 PM
District Final, 7:45 PM
Class 3 District 9 (at Centralia)
Chillicothe vs. Fulton, 5:00 PM
Marshall vs. Boonville, 6:00 PM
Mexico vs. Centralia, 7:00 PM
Class 3 District 16 (at St. Joseph)
Maryville vs. Lafayette, 5:30 PM
Excelsior Springs vs. Savannah, 6:30 PM
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Skutt Catholic)
Platteview vs. Omaha Gross Catholic, 5:00 PM
Omaha Skutt vs. Platteview/Gross
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Waverly)
Plattsmouth vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 PM
Waverly vs. Plattsmouth/Nebraska City, 6:30 PM
Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Bennington)
Blair vs. Schuyler, 5:30 PM
Bennington vs. Blair/Schuyler, 6:45 PM
Class B Subdistrict 5 (at Norris)
Norris vs. Crete, 5:30 PM
Seward vs. Beatrice, 6:30 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict Finals
Subdistrict 1: Roncalli Catholic vs. Fort Calhoun (at Ralston), 6:00 PM
Subdistrict 2: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Louisville (at Platteview), 7:00 PM
Subdistrict 4: Wahoo vs. North Bend Central (at Fremont), 6:30 PM
Subdistrict 5: Syracuse vs. Auburn (at Norris), 7:00 PM
Class C2 Subdistrict Finals
Subdistrict 1: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Elmwood-Murdock (at Weeping Water), 6:00 PM
Subdistrict 2: Mead vs. Oakland-Craig (at West Point), 7:00 PM
Subdistrict 3: Johnson County Central vs. Freeman (at Fairbury), 6:00 PM
Class D1 Subdistrict Finals
Subdistrict 2: Humboldt-TRS vs. Johnson-Brock (at Southern), 7:00 PM
Subdistrict 7: Diller-Odell vs. Meridian (at Tri County), 7:00 PM
Class D2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Pawnee City)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Parkview Christian, 4:30 PM
Sterling vs. Lewiston, 6:00 PM
Class A Subdistrict 1 (at Papillion-La Vista)
South Sioux City vs. Grand Island, 4:30 PM
Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue East, 5:45 PM
Papillion-La Vista vs. South Sioux City OR Grand Island, 7:00 PM
Class A Subdistrict 2 (at Elkhorn South)
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, 4:00 PM
Kearney vs. Columbus, 5:30 PM
Elkhorn South vs. Bryan OR South, 7:00 PM
Class A Subdistrict 4 (at Gretna)
Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Benson, 4:30 PM
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln East, 6:00 PM
Gretna vs. Northwest OR Benson, 7:30 PM
Class A Subdistrict 5 (at Millard West)
Lincoln High vs. Omaha North, 4:30 PM
Bellevue West vs. North Platte, 5:45 PM
Millard West vs. Lincoln High OR Omaha North, 7:00 PM
Class A Subdistrict 6 (at Millard South)
Millard South vs. Omaha Central, 5:30 PM
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Burke, 6:30 PM
Class A Subdistrict 7 (at Omaha Marian)
Omaha Marian vs. Millard North, 5:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest vs. Fremont, 6:30 PM
BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond