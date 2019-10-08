KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Another night with a pair of volleyball broadcasts on KMA Radio, plenty of cross country, golf, tennis, softball and more on the Tuesday slate.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

South Central Calhoun Meet

Perry Meet

Centerville Meet

Kingsley-Pierson Meet

East Central Nebraska Conference Meet (at Yutan)

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Shenandoah

Clarinda at Red Oak

Glenwood at Harlan

Glenwood vs. St. Albert

St. Albert at Harlan

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central On KMA 960, 7:15 PM

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference

Stanton at East Mills

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox at Nodaway Valley On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

East Union at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Paton-Churdan at Exira/EHK

Woodbine at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Le Mars

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Heartland Christian at Griswold

Murray at Bedford

Moravia at Central Decatur

Grand View Christian at Central Decatur

Moravia vs. Grand View Christian (at Central Decatur)

275 Conference

West Nodaway at North Nodaway

Non-Conference (Missouri)

St. Joseph Christian at East Atchison

Falls City Sacred Heart at Rock Port

Mound City at Mid-Buchanan

North Platte at South Holt

South Harrison at Union Star

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington at Plattsmouth

East Central Nebraska Conference

Weeping Water at Malcolm

Pioneer Conference

Friend at Lourdes Central Catholic

Sterling vs. Lewiston (at College View Academy)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Platteview at Louisville

Sterling at College View Academy

Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Savannah at Maryville

DeKalb at Platte Valley

Worth County at Platte Valley

South Holt at North Andrew

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)

Nebraska City vs. Duchesne/Roncalli

Gross Catholiv vs. Nebraska City or Duchesne/Roncalli

Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)

Platteview vs. Ralston

Platteview/Ralston vs. Blair

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Skutt Catholic)

Cass County Central vs. Bennington

Skutt Catholic vs. Cass County Central/Bennington

BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Maryville at Benton

GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Class 1 District 16 Semifinal: Maryville vs. Bishop LeBlond

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

Nebraska Class C District Tournaments

BOYS GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa District Tournament

BOYS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Brownell-Talbot at Nebraska City