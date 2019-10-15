KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference decides their cross country championships, the WIC and POI volleyball tournaments continue, the Bluegrass volleyball tourney begins and more on the Tuesday KMAland slate.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference Meet at Wayne Follow @TrevMaeder96

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah vs. Red Oak (at Atlantic)

Shenandoah at Atlantic

Red Oak at Atlantic

Lewis Central at Glenwood KMA 960, 7:15 PM

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig

Creston at Harlan

Corner Conference

Griswold at Sidney

Essex at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference Tournament Semifinals (at Missouri Valley)

Treynor vs. Underwood

Tri-Center vs. Logan-Magnolia

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament Semifinals (at East Union)

Nodaway Valley vs. East Union

Lenox vs. Southwest Valley

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sioux City West at Sioux City West

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Pool 1

Diagonal at Melcher-Dallas

Murray vs. Diagonal (at Melcher-Dallas)

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Pool 2

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Pool 3

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Seymour)

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour

Pool 4

Twin Cedars at Ankeny Christian

Twin Cedars vs. Moravia (at Ankeny Christian)

Moravia at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Clarinda at East Mills

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Raymond Central at Wahoo

Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West

Fort Calhoun at Platteview

Arlington at Syracuse

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Semifinals

Mead vs. Auburn

Louisville vs. Malcolm

Pioneer Conference

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart

Johnson-Brock vs. Humboldt TRS (at Falls City Sacred Heart)

Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart

Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Lewiston (at Pawnee City)

Southern at Tri County

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

Nebraska State Tournament