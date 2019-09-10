KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a busy Tuesday night in KMAland sports with plenty of volleyball, cross country, softball, golf and tennis on the slate.

KMA Sports will have Red Oak/Glenwood volleyball on the KMAX-Stream and coverage from Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr and the Clarinda XC Invitational. View the full schedule below.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Shenandoah 

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig

Clarinda vs. Kuemper Catholic (at Denison-Schleswig)

Glenwood at Red Oak On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM (Twitter: @d2mart)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Lewis Central at St. Albert 

Corner Conference 

Essex at Sidney

Griswold at East Mills

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley Follow @TrevMaeder96

East Union at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan

CAM, Anita at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Lamoni

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail

Murray at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Fremont-Mills at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at River Valley

Logan-Magnolia vs. MVAOCOU (at River Valley)

Southwest Valley at Maryville

South Sioux City at Sioux City East

275 Conference 

East Atchison at North Nodaway

Mound City at Rock Port

South Holt at Nodaway-Holt

Union Star/King City at West Nodaway 

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Pembroke Hill at Bishop LeBlond

Excelsior Springs at Cameron

Chillicothe at Brookfield

Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette

Center at St. Pius X

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Norris at Nebraska City 

Blair at Waverly

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Raymond Central at Douglas County West

Wahoo at Platteview 

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Mead at Conestoga

Mead vs. Palmyra (at Conestoga)

Palmyra at Conestoga 

Weeping Water at Yutan

Pioneer Conference 

Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell

Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock

Lewiston at Tri County

Metro Conference 

Omaha Benson at Bellevue East

Elkhorn South at Bellevue West

Omaha Burke at Omaha North 

Papillion-LaVista at Omaha South

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elkhorn at Millard South

Westside at Gretna

Arlington at Archbishop Bergan

Fort Calhoun at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Syracuse vs. Johnson County Central (at Wilber-Clatonia)

Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia

Johnson County Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City 

Freeman at Sterling

Cornerstone Christian at Tri County

Lewiston vs. Cornerstone Christian (at Tri County)

Omaha Duchesne Academy at Millard South

Omaha Burke vs. Gross Catholic (at Omaha North)

Gross Catholic at Omaha North

Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-LaVista South

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Clarinda Meet Follow @25Barnett 

LeMars Meet

Central Decatur Meet

Van Buren Meet

TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic (B)

GOLF SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City, Norris at Waverly (G)

Plattsmouth, Wahoo at Blair (G)

Gretna at Platteview (G)

Lincoln Christian at Syracuse (G)

East Atchison at Auburn (G)

Try County at Seward (G)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway

South Holt at North Platte

Cameron at Maryville

Benton at Savannah

St. Pius X at Bishop LeBlond

Chillicothe at Lafayette

North Andrew at Albany

Stanberry at Worth County 

Bennington at Wahoo

Blair at Ralston

Gretna at Westside

Norris at Plattsmouth

Northwest at Waverly

Arlington at Platteview

Raymond Central at Platteview

Arlington vs. Raymond Central (at Platteview)

Ashland-Greenwood at DC West/Concordia

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Syracuse (at DC West/Concordia)

Syracuse at DC West/Concordia

Fort Calhoun at Duchesne/Roncalli

Auburn at Fairbury

Conestoga at Falls City

Freeman at Aquinas Catholic

Malcolm at Cass County Central

Bishop Neumann at Yutan/Mead

Milford at Southern/Diller-Odell

Omaha Benson at Bellevue West

Papillion-LaVista at Elkhorn South

Omaha Burke at Millard South

Millard North at Omaha Central 

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Mercy

Omaha Marian at Omaha North

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High