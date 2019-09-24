KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's another busy night of KMAland volleyball, cross country, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and swimming.

KMA Sports will have Shenandoah at Clarinda volleyball on the KMAX-Stream. View the full schedule below.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Creston Meet

Tri-Center Meet

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Meet

Sheldon Meet

Benton Meet

Smithville Meet

Malcolm Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream, 7:15 PM

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood

Kuemper Catholic at Creston

Lewis Central at Harlan

Corner Conference

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Griswold at Essex

Western Iowa Conference

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Underwood at Audubon

Treynor at IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Wayne at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley

West Harrison at CAM, Anita

Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North

Sioux City West at Le Mars

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia at Diagonal

Murray at Diagonal

Murray vs. Moravia (at Diagonal)

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Orient-Macksburg)

Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian vs. Twin Cedars (at Moulton-Udell)

Seymour at Lamoni

Other/Non-Conference (Iowa)

Parkview Christian at Heartland Christian

275 Conference

Union Star/King City at East Atchison

Rock Port at South Holt

North Nodaway at Mound City

Nodaway-Holt at West Nodaway

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe at Cameron

Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville at Plattsburg

Pembroke Hill at Benton

Lathrop at Bishop LeBlond

Falls City at Savannah

Eastern Midlands Conference

Waverly at Nebraska City

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood

East Central Nebraska Conference

Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock

Mead at Louisville

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell at Sterling

Southern at Pawnee City

Metro Conference

Omaha South at Bellevue East

Omaha Marian at Bellevue West

Millard South at Millard North

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson

Omaha Bryan at Westside

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Blair at Platteview

Papillion-LaVista at Gretna

Milford at Raymond Central

Auburn at Humboldt-TRS

Brownell Talbot at Conestoga

Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic

Freeman vs. Lincoln Christian (at Lourdes Central Catholic)

Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic

Exeter-Milligan at Friend

SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

TENNIS SCHEDULE

Savannah at Maryville (G)

Ralston at Nebraska City (B)

GOLF SCHEDULE

East Atchison, Maryville, Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Plattsmouth, Duchesne at Gretna

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

South Holt at Northeast Nodaway

Platte Valley at Stewartsville

DeKalb at West Platte

King City/Union Star at Worth County

North Andrew at North Platte

Pattonsburg at Stanberry

Chillicothe at Maryville

Notre Dame de Sion at Benton

Cameron at Mid-Buchanan

Savannah at St. Pius X

Omaha Northwest at Gretna

Waverly at Gross Catholic

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood

Fort Calhoun at Platteview

Syracuse at Douglas County West/Concordia

Wahoo at GICC

Wahoo vs. York (at GICC)

Omaha Mercy at Auburn

Freeman at Malcolm

Southern/Diller-Odell at Wilber-Clatonia

Omaha Central at Bellevue West

Bellevue East at Papillion-LaVista

Millard North at Millard South

Omaha North at Millard West

Omaha Benson at Papillion-LaVista South

Westside at Omaha Burke

Omaha South at Omaha Marian

SOCCER SCHEDULE

Chillicothe at Benton (B)

Savannah at Lutheran (B)