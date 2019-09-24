(KMAland) -- It's another busy night of KMAland volleyball, cross country, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and swimming.
KMA Sports will have Shenandoah at Clarinda volleyball on the KMAX-Stream. View the full schedule below.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Creston Meet
Tri-Center Meet
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Meet
Sheldon Meet
Benton Meet
Smithville Meet
Malcolm Meet
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream, 7:15 PM
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic at Creston
Lewis Central at Harlan
Corner Conference
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Griswold at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at AHSTW
Underwood at Audubon
Treynor at IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Wayne at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
West Harrison at CAM, Anita
Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North
Sioux City West at Le Mars
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Diagonal
Murray at Diagonal
Murray vs. Moravia (at Diagonal)
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Orient-Macksburg)
Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian vs. Twin Cedars (at Moulton-Udell)
Seymour at Lamoni
Other/Non-Conference (Iowa)
Parkview Christian at Heartland Christian
275 Conference
Union Star/King City at East Atchison
Rock Port at South Holt
North Nodaway at Mound City
Nodaway-Holt at West Nodaway
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe at Cameron
Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville at Plattsburg
Pembroke Hill at Benton
Lathrop at Bishop LeBlond
Falls City at Savannah
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly at Nebraska City
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock
Mead at Louisville
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell at Sterling
Southern at Pawnee City
Metro Conference
Omaha South at Bellevue East
Omaha Marian at Bellevue West
Millard South at Millard North
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson
Omaha Bryan at Westside
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Blair at Platteview
Papillion-LaVista at Gretna
Milford at Raymond Central
Auburn at Humboldt-TRS
Brownell Talbot at Conestoga
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic
Freeman vs. Lincoln Christian (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic
Exeter-Milligan at Friend
SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Savannah at Maryville (G)
Ralston at Nebraska City (B)
GOLF SCHEDULE
East Atchison, Maryville, Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (G)
Plattsmouth, Duchesne at Gretna
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
South Holt at Northeast Nodaway
Platte Valley at Stewartsville
DeKalb at West Platte
King City/Union Star at Worth County
North Andrew at North Platte
Pattonsburg at Stanberry
Chillicothe at Maryville
Notre Dame de Sion at Benton
Cameron at Mid-Buchanan
Savannah at St. Pius X
Omaha Northwest at Gretna
Waverly at Gross Catholic
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood
Fort Calhoun at Platteview
Syracuse at Douglas County West/Concordia
Wahoo at GICC
Wahoo vs. York (at GICC)
Omaha Mercy at Auburn
Freeman at Malcolm
Southern/Diller-Odell at Wilber-Clatonia
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Bellevue East at Papillion-LaVista
Millard North at Millard South
Omaha North at Millard West
Omaha Benson at Papillion-LaVista South
Westside at Omaha Burke
Omaha South at Omaha Marian
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Chillicothe at Benton (B)
Savannah at Lutheran (B)