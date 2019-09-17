KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another busy night of KMAland high school sports is on tap. KMA Sports has the Sidney/East Mills volleyball match on KMA 960 at 7:30 PM.

View the full schedule below. 

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AHSTW Meet

Storm Lake Meet

WDM Valley Meet

Woodbury Central Meet

Oskaloosa Meet

Cameron (MO) Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood at Clarinda

Lewis Central at Red Oak

Atlantic at Glenwood

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

St. Albert at Creston

Corner Conference

East Mills at Sidney On KMA 960, 7:30 PM

Fremont-Mills at Essex

Griswold at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

CAM at Exira/EHK

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West

Sioux City North at Le Mars

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray 

Moravia at Seymour 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

North Nodaway at Bedford

Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian 

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

South Holt at East Buchanan

Excelsior Springs at Maryville

St. Michael the Archangel at Benton

Cameron at Penney

Chillicothe at Carrollton

St. Pius X at Notre Dame de Sion

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City 

Norris at Waverly 

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Conestoga at Louisville

Conestoga vs. Elmwood-Murdock (at Louisville)

Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville

Metro Conference 

Millard West at Elkhorn South

Millard North at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha Central at Omaha North

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South

Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Westside

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Bennington at Platteview

Bellevue West at Platteview

Bennington vs. Bellevue West (at Platteview)

Gretna at Millard South

Syracuse at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth vs. Syracuse (at Nebraska City)

Raymond Central at Yutan

Raymond Central vs. East Butler (at Yutan)

East Butler at Yutan

Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn

Malcolm at Wilber-Clatonia

Mead at College View Academy

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE  

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb

Platte Valley at South Holt

Worth County at Albany

North Andrew at Stanberry

Maryville at Savannah 

Pattonsburg at King City/Union Star

Smithville at Platte County

Chillicothe at Cameron

Lafayette at St. Pius X

East Buchanan at Stewartsville

Waverly at Bennington

Elkhorn at Blair

Millard West at Gretna

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City

Syracuse at Arlington

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan/Mead

Omaha Mercy at Fort Calhoun

Cass County Central at Platteview

DC West/Concordia at Wahoo

DC West/Concordia vs. Tekamah-Herman (at Wahoo)

Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo

Conestoga at Auburn

Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman

Malcolm at Fairbury

Malcolm vs. Seward (at Fairbury)

Bellevue West at Lincoln East

Gross Catholic at Bellevue East

Omaha Bryan at Elkhorn South

Millard West at Gretna

Omaha South at Millard North

Millard South at Omaha Marian

Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Burke

Columbus at Omaha Central

Lincoln High at Omaha North

Omaha Northwest at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 

GOLF SCHEDULE 

East Atchison, North Harrison at Maryville (G)

Bennington Tournament (G)

TENNIS SCHEDULE

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)

SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maur Hill at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Excelsior Springs at Cameron (B)

St. Pius X at Center (B)

Knob Noster at Chillicothe (B)

Tags