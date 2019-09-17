(KMAland) -- Another busy night of KMAland high school sports is on tap. KMA Sports has the Sidney/East Mills volleyball match on KMA 960 at 7:30 PM.
View the full schedule below.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AHSTW Meet
Storm Lake Meet
WDM Valley Meet
Woodbury Central Meet
Oskaloosa Meet
Cameron (MO) Meet
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Clarinda
Lewis Central at Red Oak
Atlantic at Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan
St. Albert at Creston
Corner Conference
East Mills at Sidney On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Fremont-Mills at Essex
Griswold at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW
Missouri Valley at Audubon
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Boyer Valley at Woodbine
CAM at Exira/EHK
Paton-Churdan at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Le Mars
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Moravia at Seymour
Non-Conference (Iowa)
North Nodaway at Bedford
Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian
Non-Conference (Missouri)
South Holt at East Buchanan
Excelsior Springs at Maryville
St. Michael the Archangel at Benton
Cameron at Penney
Chillicothe at Carrollton
St. Pius X at Notre Dame de Sion
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City
Norris at Waverly
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga at Louisville
Conestoga vs. Elmwood-Murdock (at Louisville)
Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville
Metro Conference
Millard West at Elkhorn South
Millard North at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha Central at Omaha North
Omaha Bryan at Omaha South
Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Westside
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington at Platteview
Bellevue West at Platteview
Bennington vs. Bellevue West (at Platteview)
Gretna at Millard South
Syracuse at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth vs. Syracuse (at Nebraska City)
Raymond Central at Yutan
Raymond Central vs. East Butler (at Yutan)
East Butler at Yutan
Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn
Malcolm at Wilber-Clatonia
Mead at College View Academy
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
Platte Valley at South Holt
Worth County at Albany
North Andrew at Stanberry
Maryville at Savannah
Pattonsburg at King City/Union Star
Smithville at Platte County
Chillicothe at Cameron
Lafayette at St. Pius X
East Buchanan at Stewartsville
Waverly at Bennington
Elkhorn at Blair
Millard West at Gretna
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City
Syracuse at Arlington
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan/Mead
Omaha Mercy at Fort Calhoun
Cass County Central at Platteview
DC West/Concordia at Wahoo
DC West/Concordia vs. Tekamah-Herman (at Wahoo)
Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo
Conestoga at Auburn
Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman
Malcolm at Fairbury
Malcolm vs. Seward (at Fairbury)
Bellevue West at Lincoln East
Gross Catholic at Bellevue East
Omaha Bryan at Elkhorn South
Millard West at Gretna
Omaha South at Millard North
Millard South at Omaha Marian
Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Burke
Columbus at Omaha Central
Lincoln High at Omaha North
Omaha Northwest at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic
GOLF SCHEDULE
East Atchison, North Harrison at Maryville (G)
Bennington Tournament (G)
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maur Hill at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Excelsior Springs at Cameron (B)
St. Pius X at Center (B)
Knob Noster at Chillicothe (B)