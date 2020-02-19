(KMAland) -- Class 3A, 4A and 5A girls regional tournament trail action and Iowa state duals team tournament wrestling is on the Wednesday slate.
KMA Sports will have coverage of tonight's Red Oak/Atlantic 3A regional semifinal on AM 960 while Trevor Maeder is tracking Logan-Magnolia at state duals. View the complete schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail
Class 3A Region 1 – Semifinals
West Lyon at Bishop Heelan Catholic
MOC-Floyd Valley at Cherokee
Class 3A Region 8 – Semifinals
Atlantic at Red Oak On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Creston vs. West Marshall (at Dowling Catholic)
Class 4A Region 1 – First Round
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 4A Region 8 – First Round
Norwalk at Carlisle
Winterset at Dallas Center-Grimes
Class 5A Region 2 – First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt
Class 5A Region 3 – First Round
Des Moines North at Ankeny
Class 5A Region 4 – First Round
Sioux City North at Sioux City West
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Grand River Conference
North Andrew at Southwest Livingston (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Maryville (G)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Dual Team Tournament
Lake Mills vs. Logan-Magnolia, 9:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Don Bosco vs. Woodbury Central, 9:00 AM
Lisbon vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9:00 AM
West Sioux vs. Denver, 9:00 AM
Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM
Semifinals at 1:00 PM
5th & 7th Place at 4:30 PM
Championship & 3rd Place at 6:30 PM
Class 2A State Dual Team Tournament
West Delaware vs. Humboldt, 9:00 AM
Osage vs. Davenport Assumption, 9:00 AM
Independence vs. Winterset, 9:00 AM
Williamsburg vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9:00 AM
Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM
Semifinals at 1:00 PM
5th & 7th Place at 4:30 PM
Championship & 3rd Place at 6:30 PM
Class 3A State Dual Team Tournament
Southeast Polk vs. WDM Valley, 11:00 AM
Bettendorf vs. North Scott, 11:00 AM
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Indianola, 11:00 AM
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 11:00 AM
Consolation Semifinals & Semifinals at 1:00 PM
5th & 7th Place at 4:30 PM
Championship & 3rd Place at 6:30 PM