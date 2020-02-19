KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Class 3A, 4A and 5A girls regional tournament trail action and Iowa state duals team tournament wrestling is on the Wednesday slate.

KMA Sports will have coverage of tonight's Red Oak/Atlantic 3A regional semifinal on AM 960 while Trevor Maeder is tracking Logan-Magnolia at state duals. View the complete schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail

Class 3A Region 1 – Semifinals

West Lyon at Bishop Heelan Catholic

MOC-Floyd Valley at Cherokee

Class 3A Region 8 – Semifinals

Atlantic at Red Oak On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Creston vs. West Marshall (at Dowling Catholic)

Class 4A Region 1 – First Round

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 4A Region 8 – First Round

Norwalk at Carlisle

Winterset at Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 5A Region 2 – First Round

Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt

Class 5A Region 3 – First Round

Des Moines North at Ankeny

Class 5A Region 4 – First Round

Sioux City North at Sioux City West

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Grand River Conference

North Andrew at Southwest Livingston (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton at Maryville (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Class 1A State Dual Team Tournament

Lake Mills vs. Logan-Magnolia, 9:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Don Bosco vs. Woodbury Central, 9:00 AM

Lisbon vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9:00 AM

West Sioux vs. Denver, 9:00 AM

Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM

Semifinals at 1:00 PM

5th & 7th Place at 4:30 PM

Championship & 3rd Place at 6:30 PM

Class 2A State Dual Team Tournament

West Delaware vs. Humboldt, 9:00 AM

Osage vs. Davenport Assumption, 9:00 AM

Independence vs. Winterset, 9:00 AM

Williamsburg vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9:00 AM

Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM

Semifinals at 1:00 PM

5th & 7th Place at 4:30 PM

Championship & 3rd Place at 6:30 PM

Class 3A State Dual Team Tournament

Southeast Polk vs. WDM Valley, 11:00 AM

Bettendorf vs. North Scott, 11:00 AM

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Indianola, 11:00 AM

Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 11:00 AM

Consolation Semifinals & Semifinals at 1:00 PM

5th & 7th Place at 4:30 PM

Championship & 3rd Place at 6:30 PM