(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference Tournament continues tonight with spots in the girls championship on the line.
Hear Sidney/Fremont-Mills and Stanton/East Mills from Stanton on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:00 PM.
Check out the full schedule in KMAland for tonight.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference Tournament
Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G), 6:00 PM
East Mills at Stanton (G), 7:30 PM
Other (Missouri)
Benton vs. Piper (G), 5:30 PM – Basehor-Linwood Tournament
North Platte at Savannah (G)