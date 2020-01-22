KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference Tournament continues tonight with spots in the girls championship on the line.

Hear Sidney/Fremont-Mills and Stanton/East Mills from Stanton on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:00 PM.

Check out the full schedule in KMAland for tonight.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament

Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G), 6:00 PM

East Mills at Stanton (G), 7:30 PM

Other (Missouri)

Benton vs. Piper (G), 5:30 PM – Basehor-Linwood Tournament

North Platte at Savannah (G)