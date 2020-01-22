Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.