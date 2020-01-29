KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri, North Platte and King City Tournaments continue Wednesday in Missouri.

Check out the full slate, involving KMAland conference schools.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Semifinal: East Atchison vs. North Nodaway (G), 7:30 PM

Worth County vs. Rock Port (G), 4:30 PM

Semifinal: Rock Port vs. North Nodaway (B), 6:00 PM

East Atchison vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 9:00 PM

North Platte Tournament

West Platte vs. Plattsburg (G), 4:30 PM

Mound City vs. North Platte (G), 7:00 PM

Polo vs. North Andrew (B), 8:15 PM

North Platte vs. West Platte (B), 5:45 PM

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry vs. DeKalb (G), 4:30 PM

Semifinal: Albany vs. South Holt (G), 7:30 PM

Consolation: Northeast Nodaway vs. King City (G), 4:30 PM

Consolation: Stewartsville vs. Maysville (G), 7:30 PM

Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway (B), 6:00 PM

Semifinal: Albany vs. South Holt (B), 9:00 PM

Consolation: King City vs. Stewartsville (B), 6:00 PM

Consolation: DeKalb vs. Maysville (B), 9:00 PM