(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri, North Platte and King City Tournaments continue Wednesday in Missouri.
Check out the full slate, involving KMAland conference schools.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Semifinal: East Atchison vs. North Nodaway (G), 7:30 PM
Worth County vs. Rock Port (G), 4:30 PM
Semifinal: Rock Port vs. North Nodaway (B), 6:00 PM
East Atchison vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 9:00 PM
North Platte Tournament
West Platte vs. Plattsburg (G), 4:30 PM
Mound City vs. North Platte (G), 7:00 PM
Polo vs. North Andrew (B), 8:15 PM
North Platte vs. West Platte (B), 5:45 PM
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry vs. DeKalb (G), 4:30 PM
Semifinal: Albany vs. South Holt (G), 7:30 PM
Consolation: Northeast Nodaway vs. King City (G), 4:30 PM
Consolation: Stewartsville vs. Maysville (G), 7:30 PM
Semifinal: Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway (B), 6:00 PM
Semifinal: Albany vs. South Holt (B), 9:00 PM
Consolation: King City vs. Stewartsville (B), 6:00 PM
Consolation: DeKalb vs. Maysville (B), 9:00 PM