(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail continues in Iowa on Wednesday with Class 3A, 4A and 5A openers, and Missouri state sectional softball begins.
Hear Red Oak/Atlantic on KMA AM 960 and Clarinda/Shenandoah on KMA-FM 99.1.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Region 2 – First Round
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic
Bishop Heelan Catholic at OABCIG
Cherokee at Humboldt
Southeast Valley at Algona
Class 3A Region 3 – First Round
Atlantic at Red Oak On KMA AM 960, 7:00 PM
Shenandoah at Clarinda On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Saydel at Des Moines Christian
Clarke at Creston
Class 4A Region 1 – First Round
Storm Lake at Le Mars
Spencer at Denison-Schleswig
Class 4A Region 2 – First Round
ADM at Harlan
Winterset at Norwalk
Class 5A Region 1 – First Round
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Class 5A Region 2 – First Round
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Platte Valley at Princeton
DeKalb at Maysville
Community at Salisbury
Fayette at St. Elizabeth
Norborne at Brunswick
Atlanta at Canton
Weaubleau at Walnut Grove
Stoutland at Norwood
Missouri Class 2 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Marceline at East Buchanan
Penney at Lafayette County
Linn at Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Palmyra at Monroe City
Sherwood at Ava
Fatima at Warsaw
Elsberry at Bishop DuBourg
St. Pius X (Festus) at East Carter
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Savannah at Kirksville
Oak Grove at Nevada
Mexico at Sullivan
St. Dominic at Trinity Catholic
McDonald County at Logan-Rogersville
Bolivar at Helias Catholic
Incarnate Word Academy at Rosati-Kain
Hillsboro at Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Park Hill at Liberty
Truman at Blue Springs South
Rock Bridge at Holt
Francis Howell Central at Pattonville
Raymore-Peculiar at Webb City
Kickapoo at Rolla
Webster Groves at Marquette
Oakville at Northwest (Cedar Hill)