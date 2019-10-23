KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail continues in Iowa on Wednesday with Class 3A, 4A and 5A openers, and Missouri state sectional softball begins.

Hear Red Oak/Atlantic on KMA AM 960 and Clarinda/Shenandoah on KMA-FM 99.1.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 3A Region 2 – First Round

Greene County at Kuemper Catholic

Bishop Heelan Catholic at OABCIG

Cherokee at Humboldt

Southeast Valley at Algona

Class 3A Region 3 – First Round

Atlantic at Red Oak On KMA AM 960, 7:00 PM

Shenandoah at Clarinda On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Saydel at Des Moines Christian

Clarke at Creston

Class 4A Region 1 – First Round

Storm Lake at Le Mars

Spencer at Denison-Schleswig

Class 4A Region 2 – First Round

ADM at Harlan

Winterset at Norwalk

Class 5A Region 1 – First Round

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Class 5A Region 2 – First Round

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Platte Valley at Princeton

DeKalb at Maysville

Community at Salisbury

Fayette at St. Elizabeth

Norborne at Brunswick

Atlanta at Canton

Weaubleau at Walnut Grove

Stoutland at Norwood

Missouri Class 2 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Marceline at East Buchanan

Penney at Lafayette County

Linn at Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Palmyra at Monroe City

Sherwood at Ava

Fatima at Warsaw

Elsberry at Bishop DuBourg

St. Pius X (Festus) at East Carter

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Savannah at Kirksville

Oak Grove at Nevada

Mexico at Sullivan

St. Dominic at Trinity Catholic

McDonald County at Logan-Rogersville

Bolivar at Helias Catholic

Incarnate Word Academy at Rosati-Kain

Hillsboro at Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Park Hill at Liberty

Truman at Blue Springs South

Rock Bridge at Holt

Francis Howell Central at Pattonville

Raymore-Peculiar at Webb City

Kickapoo at Rolla

Webster Groves at Marquette

Oakville at Northwest (Cedar Hill)